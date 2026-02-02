 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants
Report: Mariners in the process of acquiring All-Star Brendan Donovan from Cardinals
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders
What Mike McDaniel’s offense means for Justin Herbert, Ladd McConkey, and Omarion Hampton
nbc_sx_250recap_260131.jpg
SMX 2026 250 results, highlights, finish at Houston: Haiden Deegan perfect in Triple Crown
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_csu_bestnonqbs_260202.jpg
Drafting the best non-QBs in Super Bowl LX
USATSI_24241829.jpg
CLE hiring Monken as HC an ‘incredible decision’
nbc_wnba_cbaupdate_260202.jpg
WNBA, WNBPA hold meeting amid CBA stalemate

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants
Report: Mariners in the process of acquiring All-Star Brendan Donovan from Cardinals
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders
What Mike McDaniel’s offense means for Justin Herbert, Ladd McConkey, and Omarion Hampton
nbc_sx_250recap_260131.jpg
SMX 2026 250 results, highlights, finish at Houston: Haiden Deegan perfect in Triple Crown
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_csu_bestnonqbs_260202.jpg
Drafting the best non-QBs in Super Bowl LX
USATSI_24241829.jpg
CLE hiring Monken as HC an ‘incredible decision’
nbc_wnba_cbaupdate_260202.jpg
WNBA, WNBPA hold meeting amid CBA stalemate

Watch Now

Rodgers, Willis headline top FA QBs

February 2, 2026 03:23 PM
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. run through the top free agent quarterbacks, discussing the futures of Aaron Rodgers, Daniel Jones, Malik Willis and more.

nbc_csu_bestnonqbs_260202.jpg
13:18
Drafting the best non-QBs in Super Bowl LX
USATSI_24241829.jpg
09:16
CLE hiring Monken as HC an ‘incredible decision’
nbc_ffhh_rushyrdleader_260202.jpg
02:30
Who has ‘best chance’ to lead rushing yards in SB?
USATSI_27547037.jpg
05:21
‘Not shocking’ Titans hired Daboll as OC
nbc_ffhh_joebrady_260202.jpg
03:21
Why did Bills hire Brady as head coach?
nbc_ffhh_arzlefleur_260202.jpg
06:23
LaFleur hire is ‘good news’ for AZ in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_farbs_260202.jpg
09:14
Futures of Hall, Walker will be interesting
nbc_ffhh_monkenconvo_260202.jpg
04:41
What does Monken hire mean for Browns in fantasy?
nbc_ffhh_kubiakconvo_260202.jpg
03:28
Kubiak ‘has proven himself’ as Seahawks’ OC
nbc_pft_finalpatsseahawksV2_260202.jpg
05:25
SEA, NE beat the odds in making Super Bowl LX
nbc_pft_kwesiadofomensah_260202.jpg
07:55
Simms: Vikings firing GM Adofo-Mensah ‘shocked me’
nbc_pft_seawearingnavyblue_260202.jpg
03:54
Significance of SEA wearing blue jerseys for SB LX
nbc_pft_tomcurran_260202.jpg
22:10
Curran: McDaniels is the best OC in NFL history
nbc_pft_blackheadcoaches_260202.jpg
07:16
Florio: Lack of black HCs ‘a historical problem’
nbc_pft_mikelafleur_260202.jpg
02:49
LaFleur hire is ‘exciting’ for the Cardinals
nbc_pft_klintkubiak_260202.jpg
08:09
Raiders hire a ‘proven commodity’ in Kubiak
nbc_pft_seahawksselling_260202.jpg
08:08
Report: Seahawks to go up for sale after SB LX
nbc_pft_vrabelseahawks_260202.jpg
07:36
Breaking down key storylines of Super Bowl LX
nbc_pft_seahawksconvo_260202.jpg
03:52
Are Seahawks getting credit for Super Bowl run?
nbc_pft_sbpath_260202.jpg
07:16
Analyzing ‘incredible’ runs from NE and SEA
GettyImages-464544202.jpg
03:33
Revisiting drama of Super Bowl XLIX
nbc_roto_sbanytimetd_260202.jpg
01:52
Assessing Super Bowl LX anytime TD scorers market
nbc_roto_sbrecievingyards_260202.jpg
01:50
Target Patriots WRs in SB LX player prop markets
nbc_fnia_willcampbellintr_260201.jpg
07:22
Campbell on how Vrabel’s four H’s helped Patriots
nbc_fnia_morganmosesintr_260201.jpg
09:54
Moses on Campbell and Patriots ‘brotherhood’
nbc_fnia_marcusjonesintr_260201.jpg
11:24
NE’s Jones inspired by music, family on path to SB
nbc_roto_kirkcousins_260130.jpg
01:42
Where could Cousins find starting job in 2026?
nbc_roto_joshallen_260130.jpg
01:42
Will Allen change style of play after surgery?
nbc_pftpm_adofomensahfired_260130.jpg
09:29
Vikings fire Adofo-Mensah in ‘unexpected’ move
nbc_fnia_mcdanielsint_260130.jpg
15:28
McDaniels: ‘Patience’ was key for Maye’s growth

nbc_wnba_cbaupdate_260202.jpg
12:12
WNBA, WNBPA hold meeting amid CBA stalemate
nbc_wnba_phillyunrivaled_260102.jpg
13:09
Mabrey shines as Unrivaled makes history in Philly
nbc_wnba_uconntenn_260202.jpg
09:46
UConn ‘destined’ to repeat as national champions
nbc_pl_sunbur_260202.jpg
09:37
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Burnley Matchweek 24
nbc_pl_sungoal3_260202.jpg
01:37
Talbi’s belter puts Sunderland 3-0 up over Burnley
nbc_pl_sungoal1v2_260202.jpg
01:27
Diarra’s shot deflects in to give Sunderland lead
nbc_pl_sungoal2_260202.jpg
01:26
Diarra strikes Sunderland 2-0 in front of Burnley
klint_kubiak.jpg
01:30
Seahawks’ Kubiak expected to be next Raiders HC
mike_lafleur.jpg
01:46
LaFleur is a ‘rising star’ as Cardinals next HC
nbc_roto_minvmem_260202.jpg
01:31
Timberwolves primed to cover spread vs. Grizzlies
nbc_roto_nikolajokic_260202.jpg
01:23
Jokic ‘looked good’ in return to play for Nuggets
joel.jpg
02:11
76ers could be ‘in trouble’ against Clippers
paul_george.jpg
01:30
How George’s suspension changes 76ers lineup
dennis_schroder.jpg
02:01
Schroder has most fantasy value in CLE-SAC trade
nbc_dps_giantsowner_260202.jpg
14:06
SF Giants’ Baer ‘proud’ of Bay Area hosting SB LX
nbc_dps_belichickhof_260202.jpg
02:57
Patrick: HOF voting process ‘unfair to Belichick’
roger_mpx.jpg
18:24
Questions facing Goodell ahead of Super Bowl LX
nbc_pl_robinsonintv_260202.jpg
13:51
Robinson enjoys ‘pressure’ of World Cup hopes
nbc_nba_shaiintv_260201.jpg
01:47
SGA: Knew OKC had to ‘bring it’ against Nuggets
nbc_nba_okcvsden_260201.jpg
02:07
Highlights: Thunder overwhelm Nuggets from deep
nbc_nba_okcvsden_digitalhit_260201.jpg
01:01
How Thunder silenced Jokic, Nuggets at Ball Arena
nbc_nba_jarretallencomp_260201(3).jpg
01:54
HLs: Allen scores career-high 40 points vs. POR
nbc_nba_allstarsnubs_260201.jpg
02:29
Ingram, Harden among biggest All-Star snubs
nbc_nba_lalnyk_digitalhit_260201.jpg
01:18
Knicks have found their ‘true identity’ on defense
nbc_nba_lanyk_260201.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Knicks dominate Lakers in second half
nbc_nba_brunsonpostgmaeintv_260201.jpg
47
Brunson: Knicks ‘playing together’ amid win streak
nbc_nba_traceymorgan_260201.jpg
46
Morgan makes presence known court side at MSG
nbc_golf_farmersopen_260201.jpg
09:44
Highlights: Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round
nbc_nba_wnbatalk_260201.jpg
02:26
Clark: WNBA has to ‘keep meeting the moment’
nbc_nba_lebronpregame_260201.jpg
03:14
McGrady: LeBron has ‘no shortcuts’ to greatness