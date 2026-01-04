 Skip navigation
Top News

Syndication: The Topeka Capital-Journal
How A.J. Dybantsa’s resilience led No. 10 BYU to Big 12-opening win over Kansas State
NCAA Football: Old Dominion at Virginia Tech
Wisconsin gets quarterback in transfer portal, lands Colton Joseph from Old Dominion
Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?

Top Clips

nbc_pl_pepdeskrxn_250104.jpg
Guardiola discusses dropping points to Chelsea
nbc_pl_enzoreese_250104.jpg
James: Chelsea ‘fought as a team’ against Man City
nbc_pl_postgame_250104.jpg
Chelsea force Man City to stumble in title race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Jackson flies to 500m win at Speed Skating Trials

January 4, 2026 02:54 PM
Reigning Olympic champion Erin Jackson officially secured a chance to defend her title at Milan Cortina, winning the 500m in 38.158 seconds at Speed Skating Trials.

m1000_raw.jpg
07:10
Stolz stumbles at Trials; McDermott-Mostowy wins
oly_ssm1000_boutietteriley_260103.jpg
02:56
55-year-old Boutiette puts heat on Riley in 1000m
oly_ssw1000_bowejackson_260103.jpg
05:11
Jackson outpaces Bowe in 1000m Olympics Trials
oly_ssm5000_caseydawson_260102.jpg
08:54
Dawson dominates men’s 5000m at U.S. Trials
oly_ssw3000_gretamyers_260102.jpg
06:03
Myers opens U.S. Olympic Trials with 3000m victory
MPX.jpg
05:20
Shiffrin extends slalom streak with Semmering win
oly_aswgs_fiswcsemmeringehl_251227.jpg
08:03
Scheib wins Semmering giant slalom, Shiffrin sixth
oly_aswsg_valdisere_vonnthird.jpg
53
Vonn speeds to 3rd in super-G at Val D’lse WC
v2_oly_frmhp_fisworldcup_eventhighlight_251220.jpg
06:54
Ferreira storms to dominant men’s halfpipe win
oly_frwhp_fisworldcup_eventhighlight_251220.jpg
06:04
Atkin gets big air in Copper Mountain halfpipe win
oly_sbmhp_fisworldcup_eventhighlight_251219.jpg
06:21
Yamada victorious in men’s halfpipe at Copper
oly_sbwhp_choiwin_251219.jpg
06:44
Choi wins snowboard halfpipe at Copper; Kim 3rd
oly_sb_snowshow_andersonintvfull.jpg
09:55
Anderson enjoying journey on way to Milan Cortina
oly_aswsl_shiffrinwin_251217.jpg
01:00
Shiffrin wins fourth straight World Cup slalom
nbc_oht_iceicons_251216.jpg
03:57
Edwards embraces being a ground breaker
oly_ludbl_gregoriohollander_silverfinish.jpg
04:00
Di Gregorio, Hollander nab silver in men’s doubles
oly_luwom_worldcup_summerbritchergold.jpg
04:18
Britcher slides to singles luge gold in Park City
oly_ssmms_massstartstolz_251214.jpg
08:17
Stolz adds mass start gold to World Cup résumé
oly_ssm500_stolz500_251214.jpg
01:46
Stolz battles Zurek for 500m gold in photo finish
oly_ssmtp_mensteampursuit_251214.jpg
04:56
U.S. men win fifth-straight WC title in Hamar
oly_sswtp_womensteampursuit_251214.jpg
04:15
U.S. women skate to team pursuit silver in Hamar
oly_frwba_worldcupsteamboat_251213.jpg
03:35
Urness stomps women’s ski big air win
oly_sbmba_steamboatwc_251213.jpg
06:08
Ogiwara spins to win in men’s snowboard big air
oly_sbwba_steamboatwc_251213.jpg
04:04
Onitsuka seals Steamboat big air win on final run
pods_big_air_raw.jpg
03:01
Podmilsak clinches Team USA spot in Steamboat
oly_fsmba_konnorralph_251213.jpg
03:11
Ralph finishes runner-up in big air at Steamboat
oly_frmba_worldcupsteamboat_251213.jpg
04:01
Podmilsak, Ralph on top at Steamboat ski big air
oly_fswba_averykrumme_251213.jpg
02:24
Krumme takes 4th in Steamboat women’s ski big air
vonn_new_thumbnail.jpg
55
Vonn claims second in downhill at St. Moritz
oly_ssm1000_stolz_251213.jpg
03:44
Stolz dashes to 1000m win at Hamar World Cup

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_pepdeskrxn_250104.jpg
03:34
Guardiola discusses dropping points to Chelsea
nbc_pl_enzoreese_250104.jpg
03:21
James: Chelsea ‘fought as a team’ against Man City
nbc_pl_postgame_250104.jpg
03:56
Chelsea force Man City to stumble in title race
nbc_pl_mcche_260104.jpg
12:10
Extended HLs: Man City v. Chelsea Matchweek 20
nbc_pl_chegoal1_260104.jpg
02:01
Fernandez brings Chelsea level in 94th minute
nbc_cbb_cresh_260104.jpg
04:42
Highlights: Seton Hall rallies to beat Creighton
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260104.jpg
01:33
Reijnders rockets Manchester City ahead of Chelsea
Screenshot_2026-01-04_132514_copy.jpg
19:14
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Prologue
howes.jpg
06:00
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Prologue
nbc_pl_newgoal2_260104.jpg
01:11
Thiaw doubles Newcastle’s lead against Palace
nbc_pl_evebrehl_250104.jpg
13:18
Extended HLs: Everton v. Brentford Matchweek 20
nbc_pl_liverpoolfullham_260104.jpg
10:37
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Liverpool Matchweek 20
Screenshot_2026-01-04_125538_copy.jpg
01:21
Reed’s worldie brings Fulham level with Liverpool
nbc_pl_liverpoolgoal2_260104.jpg
01:43
Gakpo scores 94th-minute go-ahead goal v. Fulham
nbc_pl_evegoal2_250104.jpg
01:03
Barry heads Everton within two of Brentford
nbc_pl_suntot_260104.jpg
11:17
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Sunderland Matchweek 20
nbc_pl_bregoal4_250104.jpg
01:36
Thiago’s hat-trick gives Brentford 4-1 lead
nbc_pl_newcp_260104.jpg
09:50
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Crystal Palace MWK 20
nbc_pl_evegoal1_250104.jpg
01:11
Beto pulls one for back for Everton v. Brentford
nbc_pl_sungoal1_260104.jpg
01:03
Brobbey blasts Sunderland level with Spurs
nbc_pl_liverpoolgoal1_260104.jpg
01:01
Wirtz brings Liverpool level with Fulham
nbc_pl_newgoal1_260104.jpg
01:42
Guimaraes heads Newcastle in front of Palace
nbc_pl_bregoal3_250104.jpg
02:26
Thiago’s brace has Brentford 3-0 up over Everton
nbc_pl_bregoal2_250104.jpg
01:06
Collins doubles Brentford’s lead against Everton
nbc_pl_amorimpostmatchinterview_260104.jpg
06:28
Amorim: I’m ‘manager’ of Man United, not ‘coach’
nbc_pl_fullhamgoal1_260104.jpg
01:26
Wilson powers Fulham to 1-0 lead over Liverpool
nbc_pl_totgoal1_260104.jpg
01:08
Davies lifts Spurs 1-0 in front of Sunderland
nbc_pl_bregoal1_250104.jpg
01:24
Thiago tucks away Brentford’s opener v. Everton
nbc_pl_leemu_260104.jpg
10:23
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Man United Matchweek 20
nbc_pl_mugoal1_260104.jpg
01:06
Cunha brings Manchester United level with Leeds