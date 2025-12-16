Edwards embraces being a ground breaker

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 16: Jayden Daniels shut down, surgery for Mahomes, Davante Adams update
Mark Garcia
,
+1 More
Mark Garcia
,
Nic Bodiford
,
2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 8: Jordon Smith
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Old Dominion vs. USF – StaffDNA Cure Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
Eric Froton
,
+1 More
Eric Froton
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Can anyone stop Scottie Scheffler in 2026?
Is Nebraska a true contender after hot start?
Stafford, Maye among PFF’s top graded quarterbacks
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 16: Jayden Daniels shut down, surgery for Mahomes, Davante Adams update
Mark Garcia
,
+1 More
Mark Garcia
,
Nic Bodiford
,
2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 8: Jordon Smith
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Old Dominion vs. USF – StaffDNA Cure Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
Eric Froton
,
+1 More
Eric Froton
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Can anyone stop Scottie Scheffler in 2026?
Is Nebraska a true contender after hot start?
Stafford, Maye among PFF’s top graded quarterbacks
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Edwards embraces being a ground breaker
December 16, 2025 05:03 PM
USA Hockey's Laila Edwards talks about her journey to being the first woman on Team USA and how she hopes to be an inspiration to others.
Related Videos
04:00
Di Gregorio, Hollander nab silver in men’s doubles
04:18
Britcher slides to singles luge gold in Park City
08:17
Stolz adds mass start gold to World Cup résumé
01:46
Stolz battles Zurek for 500m gold in photo finish
04:56
U.S. men win fifth-straight WC title in Hamar
04:15
U.S. women skate to team pursuit silver in Hamar
03:35
Urness stomps women’s ski big air win
06:08
Ogiwara spins to win in men’s snowboard big air
04:04
Onitsuka seals Steamboat big air win on final run
03:01
Podmilsak clinches Team USA spot in Steamboat
03:11
Ralph finishes runner-up in big air at Steamboat
04:01
Podmilsak, Ralph on top at Steamboat ski big air
02:24
Krumme takes 4th in Steamboat women’s ski big air
55
Vonn claims second in downhill at St. Moritz
03:44
Stolz dashes to 1000m win at Hamar World Cup
01:31
Vonn on Svindal’s crucial role in her comeback
02:29
Weir previews Team USA at 2026 Winter Olympics
06:43
Weir on Team USA’s dominant year in figure skating
03:57
Stolz swipes 2nd gold, track record held since ’09
06:03
Inside story of Vonn’s Olympic debut in Salt Lake
02:16
Stolz sets another track record for 500m gold
58
Vonn stands atop World Cup podium once again
08:22
Team Peterson qualifies for Milan Cortina 2026
03:47
Olympic halfpipe: ‘Closest you can get to flying’
11:44
Team Casper beats China, earns Milan Cortina spot
02:59
Hometown Hopefuls: Edwards hopes to inspire youth
02:54
U.S. figure skaters make statement at GP Final
04:22
Odermatt shines in Beaver Creek giant slalom win
02:28
Stolz breaks second track record in Heerenveen
04:07
Hobson dominates 200m free for championship record
Latest Clips
08:11
Can anyone stop Scottie Scheffler in 2026?
03:21
Is Nebraska a true contender after hot start?
01:53
Stafford, Maye among PFF’s top graded quarterbacks
01:42
Top players to watch in Patriots-Ravens SNF clash
01:29
CFP Preview: No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Alabama
01:18
CFP Preview: No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Miami
04:15
Michigan State belongs in Big Ten’s top tier
55
‘This or that’ with Rory: Club edition
11:45
Broncos’ aggressive approach the difference vs. GB
01:11
Steelers have easier road to win AFC North
07:52
Is it time for Tua’s tenure in Miami to end?
07:07
PL RAW: Sunderland take fiery Tyne-Wear derby
02:58
10 Premier League stars on show at AFCON 2025
01:35
Jackson Jr.'s 31-point day vs. LAC shows ceiling
01:23
How will Magic adapt with Suggs (hip) sidelined?
01:22
Flagg ‘emerging as a star’ after posting 42 points
07:38
Leeds’ tactical changes leads to an uptick in form
08:25
How Sunderland triumphed against Newcastle
01:26
Colts ‘lack better options’ than Rivers
01:24
Rodgers has Steelers skill players fantasy-viable
01:29
Why it’s smart for Washington to sit Daniels
05:05
‘The Morgan Rogers Show’ leads Villa to contention
15:47
Ekitike ‘is Liverpool’s savior’ this season
14:03
Patrick: Tua not a starter ‘until further notice’
07:39
Foden has Man City ‘looming’ over title race
09:34
‘Creativity is a concern’ for Arsenal this season
12:36
Does Tomlin survive another first-round loss?
12:35
Harbaugh on ACL injuries, Chiefs, Moore, and more
11:50
Thomas: Nobody can block Garrett consistently
09:54
NBA Trade Tinder: Morant, Giannis, Kuminga
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue