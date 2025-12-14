Stolz adds mass start gold to World Cup résumé

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pavia.jpg
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels
MLB: Miami Marlins at Texas Rangers
Report: Veteran pitcher Merrill Kelly returns to Diamondbacks on two-year, $40 million deal
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/4ede26a/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5487x3086+0+286/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F2b%2F20%2F8d8cd01a4d3598726013bfb0d530%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2251771497
Q-School co-leader Ben Kohles gets penalty stroke, makes back-to-back double bogeys
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_pl_brelee_251214.jpg
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Leeds Matchweek 16
nbc_pl_breleepostgame_251214.jpg
Leeds ‘gain momentum’ with draw against Brentford

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pavia.jpg
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels
MLB: Miami Marlins at Texas Rangers
Report: Veteran pitcher Merrill Kelly returns to Diamondbacks on two-year, $40 million deal
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/4ede26a/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5487x3086+0+286/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F2b%2F20%2F8d8cd01a4d3598726013bfb0d530%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2251771497
Q-School co-leader Ben Kohles gets penalty stroke, makes back-to-back double bogeys
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_pl_brelee_251214.jpg
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Leeds Matchweek 16
nbc_pl_breleepostgame_251214.jpg
Leeds ‘gain momentum’ with draw against Brentford

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Stolz adds mass start gold to World Cup résumé

December 14, 2025 11:35 AM
Just one month after adding the mass start to his World Cup catalog, Jordan Stolz came away with a gold medal, his fifth at the Hamar World Cup. Stolz finished the race in 7:40.18 minutes.

Related Videos

oly_ssm500_stolz500_251214.jpg
01:46
Stolz battles Zurek for 500m gold in photo finish
oly_ssmtp_mensteampursuit_251214.jpg
04:56
U.S. men win fifth-straight WC title in Hamar
oly_sswtp_womensteampursuit_251214.jpg
04:15
U.S. women skate to team pursuit silver in Hamar
oly_frwba_worldcupsteamboat_251213.jpg
03:35
Urness stomps women’s ski big air win
oly_sbmba_steamboatwc_251213.jpg
06:08
Ogiwara spins to win in men’s snowboard big air
oly_sbwba_steamboatwc_251213.jpg
04:04
Onitsuka seals Steamboat big air win on final run
pods_big_air_raw.jpg
03:01
Podmilsak clinches Team USA spot in Steamboat
oly_fsmba_konnorralph_251213.jpg
03:11
Ralph finishes runner-up in big air at Steamboat
oly_frmba_worldcupsteamboat_251213.jpg
04:01
Podmilsak, Ralph on top at Steamboat ski big air
oly_fswba_averykrumme_251213.jpg
02:24
Krumme takes 4th in Steamboat women’s ski big air
vonn_new_thumbnail.jpg
55
Vonn claims second in downhill at St. Moritz
oly_ssm1000_stolz_251213.jpg
03:44
Stolz dashes to 1000m win at Hamar World Cup
vonn_thumbnail.jpg
01:31
Vonn on Svindal’s crucial role in her comeback
weir_elf_new_thumbnail.jpg
02:29
Weir previews Team USA at 2026 Winter Olympics
oly_fs_chasinggold_weirintv.jpg
06:43
Weir on Team USA’s dominant year in figure skating
oly_ssm1500_worldcup_stolz_251212.jpg
03:57
Stolz swipes 2nd gold, track record held since ’09
oly_as_vonnslclookback_finalv2.jpg
06:03
Inside story of Vonn’s Olympic debut in Salt Lake
oly_ssm500_worldcup_stolz_251212.jpg
02:16
Stolz sets another track record for 500m gold
LVonnDHMoritz.jpg
58
Vonn stands atop World Cup podium once again
oly_cuwom_teamusaqualifying_251211.jpg
08:22
Team Peterson qualifies for Milan Cortina 2026
oly_xx_halfpipefeature_final.jpg
03:47
Olympic halfpipe: ‘Closest you can get to flying’
oly_cumen_usavschina_eventhighlight_251210.jpg
11:44
Team Casper beats China, earns Milan Cortina spot
oly_ihwom_hometownhopefuls_edwards_full.jpg
02:59
Hometown Hopefuls: Edwards hopes to inspire youth
oly_fs_gpfinal_cinerecap_hdrgood.jpg
02:54
U.S. figure skaters make statement at GP Final
Oly_asmgs_Odermattwin_251207.jpg
04:22
Odermatt shines in Beaver Creek giant slalom win
oly_ssm1000_jordanstolz_251206.jpg
02:28
Stolz breaks second track record in Heerenveen
Hobson_free_win_raw.jpg
04:07
Hobson dominates 200m free for championship record
casas_free_win_raw.jpg
03:14
Casas earns second win of Day 3 in 200m free
DNP_Oly_sww200f_FinalB_Walshwin_251205.jpg
03:03
Walsh cruises to 200m free Final B win at US Open
Manuel_200_free_raw.jpg
05:28
Manuel pulls away late in 200m free win at US Open

Latest Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
10:38
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_pl_brelee_251214.jpg
07:23
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Leeds Matchweek 16
nbc_pl_breleepostgame_251214.jpg
02:12
Leeds ‘gain momentum’ with draw against Brentford
nbc_pl_leedsgoalone_251214.jpg
01:14
Calvert-Lewin brings Leeds level with Brentford
nbc_pl_bregoalone_251214.jpg
01:16
Henderson nets Brentford’s go-ahead goal v. Leeds
nbc_golf_dpwt_251214.jpg
03:56
Highlights: Schaper wins first DP World Tour title
nbc_pl_mcicryhl_251214.jpg
11:05
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Man City MWK 16
nbc_pl_sunduointv_251214.jpg
03:27
Ballard, Xhaka react to Sunderland’s derby win
nbc_pl_sunnew_251214.jpg
09:09
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Newcastle Matchweek 16
nbc_pl_westhamastonvilla_251214.jpg
10:01
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Aston Villa Matchweek 16
nbc_pl_nftot_251214.jpg
07:57
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Spurs
nbc_pl_sunnewpostgame_251214.jpg
02:11
Sunderland experience ‘peak joy’ in derby win
nbc_pl_mcipkgoal3_251214.jpg
02:49
Haaland’s penalty makes it 3-0 for Man City
nbc_pl_avlgoal3_251214.jpg
01:07
Rogers’ screamer gives Villa 3-2 lead v. West Ham
nbc_pl_nfgoal3_251214.jpg
01:06
Sangare’s belter gives Forest 3-0 lead over Spurs
nbc_pl_mcigoal2_251214.jpg
01:10
Foden powers Man City 2-0 in front of Palace
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251214.jpg
01:01
Rogers fires Villa level at 2-2 with West Ham
nbc_pl_nfgoal2_251214.jpg
01:18
Hudson-Odoi’s brace doubles Forest’s lead v. Spurs
nbc_pl_sungoal1_251214.jpg
01:37
Woltemade’s own goal gives Sunderland lead
nbc_pl_mcigoal1_251214.jpg
01:33
Haaland’s header gives Man City lead over Palace
nbc_pl_westhamgoal2_251214.jpg
01:09
Bowen blasts West Ham 2-1 in front of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_nfgoal1_251214.jpg
01:15
Hudson-Odoi taps Nottingham Forest ahead of Spurs
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251214.jpg
01:01
Mavropanos’ own goal brings Aston Villa level
nbc_pl_westhamgoal1_251214.jpg
01:21
Fernandes drills West Ham ahead in 29 seconds
nbc_pl_nevillesegment_251214.jpg
03:31
Neville believes Salah will stay this season
sas_okc_hl_251213.jpg
01:54
HLs: Spurs stun Thunder in Wemby’s return
nbc_nba_knicksmagic_251213.jpg
01:59
HLs: Brunson’s 40 points move NYK to NBA Cup final
nbc_cbb_painterintv_251213.jpg
02:29
Painter: Purdue fans show up no matter what
nbc_pl_artetapg_251213.jpg
01:28
Arteta: Arsenal looked ‘very passive’ in win
nbc_pl_plupdate_251213.jpg
12:24
PL Update: Ekitike leads Reds in Salah’s return