Clayton Kershaw not quite done pitching, will play for U.S. in World Baseball Classic

  
Published January 15, 2026 01:45 PM
Weathers could have 'a lot of upside' with NYY
January 14, 2026 02:48 PM
Eric Samulski dissects what the New York Yankees are getting in SP Ryan Weathers after acquiring him from the Miami Marlins, who received four low-level prospects in return.

CARY, N.C. — Clayton Kershaw isn’t done pitching just yet, agreeing to join the U.S. team for this year’s World Baseball Classic.

A left-hander who turns 38 two days after the March 17 championship game, Kershaw announced last September that he was retiring at the end of the season, his 18th in a stellar career for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He won his third World Series title and finished 223-96 with a 2.53 ERA and 3,052 strikeouts.

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner wanted to pitch for the Americans in the 2023 tournament but was prevented because of insurance issues at a time he had a one-year, $20 million contract with the Dodgers.

New Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman also announced he will join the U.S. team.

Kershaw joins a U.S. pitching staff that includes right-handers David Bednar, Clay Holmes, Griffin Jax, Nolan McLean, Mason Miller, Joe Ryan, Paul Skenes and Logan Webb along with left-handers Tarik Skubal and Gabe Speier.

The American roster also includes catchers Cal Raleigh and Will Smith; infielders Ernie Clement, Gunnar Henderson, Brice Turang and Bobby Witt Jr.; outfielders Byron Buxton, Corbin Carroll, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Aaron Judge; and designated hitter Kyle Schwarber.

The U.S., which lost the 2023 championship game to Japan, opens March 6 against Brazil at Houston, part of a group that also includes Brazil, Britain, Italy and Mexico.