MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: ESPN Events Invitational-Brigham Young at Miami (FL)
How to watch Arizona State vs. No. 9 BYU: TV, live stream info, storylines for Wednesday’s game
Tom Izzo
Former Michigan State player Paul Davis ejected from game after criticizing officials from the stands
Fred Hoiberg
Nebraska basketball’s stunning rise: Huskers crack top 10 for first time since 1966

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_rasheerice_260106.jpg
Rice will still be ‘the guy’ for Mahomes in 2026
nbc_ffhh_brockpurdy_260106.jpg
Purdy makes 49ers offense system ‘work’
nbc_nba_traetrades_260106.jpg
Unpacking the Wizards as a trade option for Young

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

What's in the minds of Olympians before competing?

January 6, 2026 10:54 AM
Go inside the minds of Olympians and find out what's running through their heads before the biggest moments of their lives.

oly_sswms_manganellowin_260105.jpg
06:18
Manganello, Myers qualify for Milan Cortina 2026
oly_ssmms_stolzwin_260105.jpg
05:53
Stolz dominates mass start; Cepuran qualifies
oly_ssm500_stoppelmoorwin_260105.jpg
03:48
Stoppelmoor skates to 500m win for 1st Olympic bid
oly_ssm1500_trials_final_260104.jpg
13:28
Lehman cruises to 1500m win, fourth Olympic berth
oly_ssw1500_trials_final_260104.jpg
08:49
Bowe wins 1500m, will race in second Olympic event
oly_ssm1500_trials_myersreskate.jpg
05:40
Myers’ dramatic re-skate seals first Olympic berth
oly_ssm500_trials_final_260104.jpg
07:01
Stolz, McLeod qualify for Olympic 500m at Trials
oly_ssm500_trials_carney_260104.jpg
02:03
60-year-old Carney becomes oldest skater at Trials
oly_ssw500_trials_final_260104.jpg
06:24
Jackson flies to 500m win at Speed Skating Trials
m1000_raw.jpg
07:10
Stolz stumbles at Trials; McDermott-Mostowy wins
oly_ssm1000_boutietteriley_260103.jpg
02:56
55-year-old Boutiette puts heat on Riley in 1000m
oly_ssw1000_bowejackson_260103.jpg
05:11
Jackson outpaces Bowe in 1000m Olympics Trials
oly_ssm5000_caseydawson_260102.jpg
08:54
Dawson dominates men’s 5000m at U.S. Trials
oly_ssw3000_gretamyers_260102.jpg
06:03
Myers opens U.S. Olympic Trials with 3000m victory
MPX.jpg
05:20
Shiffrin extends slalom streak with Semmering win
oly_aswgs_fiswcsemmeringehl_251227.jpg
08:03
Scheib wins Semmering giant slalom, Shiffrin sixth
oly_aswsg_valdisere_vonnthird.jpg
53
Vonn speeds to 3rd in super-G at Val D’lse WC
v2_oly_frmhp_fisworldcup_eventhighlight_251220.jpg
06:54
Ferreira storms to dominant men’s halfpipe win
oly_frwhp_fisworldcup_eventhighlight_251220.jpg
06:04
Atkin gets big air in Copper Mountain halfpipe win
oly_sbmhp_fisworldcup_eventhighlight_251219.jpg
06:21
Yamada victorious in men’s halfpipe at Copper
oly_sbwhp_choiwin_251219.jpg
06:44
Choi wins snowboard halfpipe at Copper; Kim 3rd
oly_sb_snowshow_andersonintvfull.jpg
09:55
Anderson enjoying journey on way to Milan Cortina
oly_aswsl_shiffrinwin_251217.jpg
01:00
Shiffrin wins fourth straight World Cup slalom
nbc_oht_iceicons_251216.jpg
03:57
Edwards embraces being a ground breaker
oly_ludbl_gregoriohollander_silverfinish.jpg
04:00
Di Gregorio, Hollander nab silver in men’s doubles
oly_luwom_worldcup_summerbritchergold.jpg
04:18
Britcher slides to singles luge gold in Park City
oly_ssmms_massstartstolz_251214.jpg
08:17
Stolz adds mass start gold to World Cup résumé
oly_ssm500_stolz500_251214.jpg
01:46
Stolz battles Zurek for 500m gold in photo finish
oly_ssmtp_mensteampursuit_251214.jpg
04:56
U.S. men win fifth-straight WC title in Hamar
oly_sswtp_womensteampursuit_251214.jpg
04:15
U.S. women skate to team pursuit silver in Hamar

nbc_ffhh_rasheerice_260106.jpg
02:24
Rice will still be ‘the guy’ for Mahomes in 2026
nbc_ffhh_brockpurdy_260106.jpg
04:42
Purdy makes 49ers offense system ‘work’
nbc_nba_traetrades_260106.jpg
09:51
Unpacking the Wizards as a trade option for Young
nbc_nba_topplayers_260106.jpg
03:18
Murray, Porter Jr, Leonard are ‘in the zone’
nbc_nba_mannixonhawks_260106.jpg
06:15
Mannix: Young ‘very challenging’ for Hawks to move
nbc_roto_49ers_260107.jpg
02:02
Bet on ‘field goal fest’ when Eagles host 49ers
nbc_roto_mav_260107.jpg
01:31
Take Mavericks to get ‘comfortable win’ over Kings
nbc_pft_campbellmorton_260106.jpg
03:37
Florio: Lions ‘need a new offensive coordinator’
nbc_pft_stafford_260106.jpg
04:18
Are Rams favorites to make Super Bowl out of NFC?
nbc_pft_dolphinstua_260106.jpg
04:55
McCourty: ‘End is there’ for Tua with Dolphins
nbc_pft_metcalf_260106.jpg
08:15
How will Metcalf’s return help Rodgers, Steelers?
nbc_pft_tombrady_260106.jpg
19:57
Rating NFL head coaching openings: Raiders, Giants
nbc_pft_steichen_260106.jpg
09:33
Why are Steichen, Ballard returning to Colts?
nbc_pft_zactaylor_260106.jpg
03:26
Here is reason why Taylor is returning to Bengals
nbc_pft_joshmcdaniels_260106.jpg
09:19
Will Cardinals hire McDaniels as head coach?
nbc_pft_raiderscoach_260106.jpg
14:30
Who will Raiders hire to replace Carroll?
nbc_pft_stefanskifired_260106.jpg
06:26
Did Stefanski deserve to get fired by Browns?
nbc_pft_haslam_260106.jpg
09:18
Can Browns have success with Haslam as owner?
nbc_pft_jaguars_260106.jpg
07:14
Could Lawrence win MVP?
nbc_nba_snoopcomp_260105.jpg
02:12
Best of Snoop Dogg’s commentary from GSW vs. LAC
nbc_nba_kdtalk_260105.jpg
03:20
Durant gets real after enacting revenge vs. Suns
nbc_nba_gswvslac_260105.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Clippers hang on to beat the Warriors
nbc_nba_stephtalk_260105.jpg
02:19
Thomas demonstrates Curry’s ability to use screens
nbc_nba_gswvslac_postgame_260105.jpg
02:33
Clippers positioning themselves for ‘serious’ run
nbc_nba_kawhiintv_260105.jpg
02:45
Kawhi settling into ‘different role’ with Clippers
nbc_nba_kobeintv_260105__614685.jpg
52
Sanders’ confidence ‘instilled’ by LAC after win
nbc_nba_pickettcomp_260105.jpg
01:49
Highlights: Pickett powers Nuggets past 76ers
nbc_nba_denphipg_260105.jpg
01:15
Nuggets ‘found their way’ down starters vs. Sixers
nbc_nba_denphi_2min_260105.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Short-handed Nuggets stun 76ers in OT
nbc_nba_pickettintv_260105.jpg
43
Pickett: Nuggets needed a leader against Sixers