Fantasy implications of Wagner's return to Magic

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Ranger Suárez reportedly lands with Red Sox, Cubs officially add Alex Bregman
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
SX 2026 Rd 02 San Diego How to Watch.JPG
2026 SuperMotocross Round 2, San Diego1: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
49ers vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for NFL Divisional Round game

Top Clips

pearsall_mpx.jpg
Pearsall’s return could help SF replace Kittle
nbc_roto_lamarjackson_260114.jpg
Jackson ‘has a lot of say’ in Ravens next HC
nbc_w2rc_dakars10intvs_260114.jpg
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 10

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Ranger Suárez reportedly lands with Red Sox, Cubs officially add Alex Bregman
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
SX 2026 Rd 02 San Diego How to Watch.JPG
2026 SuperMotocross Round 2, San Diego1: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
49ers vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for NFL Divisional Round game

Top Clips

pearsall_mpx.jpg
Pearsall’s return could help SF replace Kittle
nbc_roto_lamarjackson_260114.jpg
Jackson ‘has a lot of say’ in Ravens next HC
nbc_w2rc_dakars10intvs_260114.jpg
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 10

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Fantasy implications of Wagner's return to Magic

January 14, 2026 02:48 PM
Eric Samulski shares what fantasy managers can expect from Franz Wagner upon his highly-anticipated return to the Magic, sharing what his presence will mean for Anthony Black and others.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_adavis_260114.jpg
01:36
Mavs’ Marshall is one to watch with Davis out
nbc_roto_clove_260114.jpg
01:36
Love emerges as ‘consistent’ bench piece for POR
nbc_nba_enjoy_rumormill_260114.jpg
09:49
Morant’s trade situation mirrors Young’s with ATL
nbc_nba_enjoy_teamstockdown_260113.jpg
10:00
Lakers have a ‘role player problem’
nbc_nba_enjoy_draftkings_260114.jpg
04:43
Kawhi, Porter Jr. chasing another big performance
nbc_nba_enjoy_teamstockup_260114.jpg
10:01
Barnes fueling Raptors’ success alongside Ingram
nbc_nba_enjoy_jaylenbrown_260114.jpg
03:54
Brown fined for publicly criticizing officials
nbc_roto_westconfchamp_260114.jpg
02:02
OKC remain favorites for Western Conference champs
nbc_nba_porvsgsw_260113.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Warriors dominate Trail Blazers
nbc_nba_porvsgsw_digitalhit_260113.jpg
01:46
Warriors ‘shot with confidence’ against Blazers
nbc_nba_westoutlook_260113.jpg
03:23
Western Conference outlook: Rockets disappointing
nbc_nba_kumingatalk_260113.jpg
04:07
Warriors still lack vision despite ‘feel good’ win
nbc_nba_drayintv_260113.jpg
01:25
Green: Warriors set the tone defensively vs. POR
nbc_nba_murraycomp_260113(2).jpg
01:51
Highlights: Murray unstoppable in win vs. Pels
nbc_nba_sasokc_digitalhit_260113.jpg
01:32
Thunder show why they are the champs vs. Spurs
j_will.jpg
05:41
Williams on how Thunder ‘leveled up’ against Spurs
nbc_nba_shaipostgameintv_260113.jpg
01:56
SGA: Adversity is where you find who you are
nbc_nba_spursokc_2minhl_260113_copy.jpg
01:59
Highlights: OKC steals back thunder against Spurs
nbc_nba_phxvsmia_260113.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Adebayo lifts Heat over Suns
rising_stars_gfx.jpg
02:53
Castrol Rising Stars honorary coaches revealed
nbc_nba_fringeallstars_260113.jpg
04:49
NBA All-Star debates: Johnson, Barnes, Markkanen
nbc_nba_warriorstalk_v2_260113.jpg
04:10
What do the Warriors need to get over the hump?
nbc_nba_portlandanalysis_260113.jpg
04:40
Blazers are ‘quietly under the radar’ in West
nbc_nba_pregame_mazzulacomments_260113.jpg
02:40
Mazzulla keeps it simple: ‘Illegal screen’
nbc_nba_pregame_spursokc_260113.jpg
06:47
Analyzing how Spurs match Thunder’s ‘depth’
naji_mpx_new_image.jpg
01:23
DAL’s Marshall ‘worth adding’ in fantasy leagues
nbc_nba_jarenjackson_260113.jpg
09:55
How does Jackson fit into potential Morant trade?
nbc_nba_jamorant_260113.jpg
09:57
What could be next for Morant, Grizzlies?
nbc_nba_draftkings_260113.jpg
04:56
Hawks’ Johnson is Lakers’ ‘worst nightmare’
nbc_nba_mannixbucks_260113.jpg
05:08
Bucks ‘determined’ to keep Giannis at deadline

Latest Clips

pearsall_mpx.jpg
01:13
Pearsall’s return could help SF replace Kittle
nbc_roto_lamarjackson_260114.jpg
01:42
Jackson ‘has a lot of say’ in Ravens next HC
nbc_roto_kevinpatullo_260114.jpg
01:26
Patullo won’t return as Eagles OC
nbc_roto_rweatherstony_260114.jpg
02:05
Weathers could have ‘a lot of upside’ with NYY
nbc_dps_alexsmithinterview_260114.jpg
14:06
Smith: Ravens ‘greatly underachieved’ this season
nbc_dps_dponmiketomlin_260114.jpg
12:58
Did Tomlin ‘voluntarily’ step down as Steelers HC?
nbc_dps_gerrydulacinterview_260114.jpg
08:03
Dulac: ‘I would expect’ Tomlin to coach again
nbc_w2rc_dakars10_260114.jpg
33:10
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Stage 10
nbc_fnia_ramsbears_260114.jpg
10:27
Biggest storylines in Rams vs. Bears
nbc_fnia_49ersseahawks_260114.jpg
05:58
Darnold must ‘prove’ he can handle 49ers’ pressure
nbc_fnia_texanspatriots_260114.jpg
04:23
Dungy: HOU-NE will be determined by Maye, Stroud
nbc_fnia_billsbroncos_260114.jpg
02:51
Broncos defense key to beating Allen, Bills
nbc_fnia_coachingvacancies_260114.jpg
04:06
ATL, NYG, BAL boast ‘most attractive’ HC openings
nbc_roto_divisionalrushleader_260114.jpg
01:36
Consider Walker over Cook in Divisional markets
MikeTFNIAMPX1-14.jpg
09:15
Tomlin’s departure signals the ‘end of an era’
nbc_roto_49ersseahawks_260114.jpg
01:33
Lean on the under for total points in SF vs. SEA
oly_sbxps_worldcup_italywin_260114.jpg
03:20
Italy wins mixed team parallel slalom gold
nbc_pft_gregromanconvo_260114.jpg
01:34
LAC need ‘supportive system’ after firing Roman
nbc_pft_patulloromanfired_260114.jpg
02:37
Eagles fire Patullo after offensive struggles
nbc_pft_rodgerslafleur_260114.jpg
05:25
LaFleur ‘speechless’ after Rodgers’ comments
nbc_pft_lamarcontract_260114.jpg
03:51
How will Ravens handle Lamar’s extension?
nbc_pft_lamarsrolehiring_260114.jpg
06:27
How much say will Lamar have in Ravens coach hire?
nbc_pft_ramsbearsconvo_260114.jpg
05:19
Stafford vs. Williams can produce ‘fireworks’
nbc_pft_biscottionharbaugh_260114.jpg
03:28
Bisciotti addresses decision to fire Harbaugh
nbc_pft_johnharbaughconvo_260114.jpg
07:16
Florio: Harbaugh’s meeting with NYG ‘significant’
nbc_pft_tomlincoachingfits_260114.jpg
05:23
Which team is the best fit for Tomlin?
nbc_pft_hccandidates_260114.jpg
08:16
Who is the best candidate to replace Tomlin?
nbc_pft_steelersjobdesire_270114.jpg
05:32
How attractive is Steelers head coach job?
nbc_pft_miketomlintv_260114.jpg
09:11
Tomlin would ‘be great’ on television
nbc_pft_tomlinconpensation_260114.jpg
03:21
PIT entitled to compensation if Tomlin returns