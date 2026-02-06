 Skip navigation
Burnett scores career-high 31, No. 2 Michigan routs Penn St 110-69 to reach school-record 21-1 mark

  
Published February 6, 2026 03:40 AM

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Nimari Burnett scored a career-high 31 points, leading No. 2 Michigan to a 110-69 win over Penn State on Thursday night.

The Wolverines have won seven straight to set a school record with a 21-1 overall record. They are 11-1 in the Big Ten, tied atop the conference with No. 5 Illinois.

The Nittany Lions (10-13, 1-11) have lost nine of their last 10 games, falling to 18th and last place in the Big Ten.

Penn State’s Freddie Dilione V scored 19 points, while Josh Reed and Melih Tunca had 15 points each.

Michigan’s Morez Johnson had 12 points and eight rebounds, Trey McKenney and L.J. Cason scored 12 apiece and Aday Mara had 11 points and a career-high six blocks.

Penn State scored on its first possession, then gave up 15 straight points and its short-handed squad couldn’t come back.

The Nittany Lions were coming off their first Big Ten victory against Minnesota despite finishing the game without four players.

They were not able to pull off the feat again without Tibor Mirtic, Sasa Ciani, Ivan Juric and Eli Rice available against one of the best teams in college basketball.

The Wolverines led 56-24 at halftime after shooting 66% from the field and making 7 of 13 3-pointers. Against an undersized opponent, they scored half their points in the paint and had 15 second-chance points.

Michigan finished with 100-plus points for the eighth time this season and won by 40-plus points for the eighth time, maintaining momentum after beating then-No. 7 Michigan State and then-No. 5 Nebraska last week.

Up next

Penn State: Hosts USC on Sunday.

Michigan: At Ohio State on Sunday.