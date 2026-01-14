 Skip navigation
Top News

SX 2026 Rd 02 San Diego How to Watch.JPG
2026 SuperMotocross Round 2, San Diego1: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
49ers vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for NFL Divisional Round game
Sebastian Ofner
Sebastian Ofner loses in Australian Open qualifying after thinking he won tiebreaker

Top Clips

nbc_nba_enjoy_rumormill_260114.jpg
Morant’s trade situation mirrors Young’s with ATL
nbc_nba_enjoy_teamstockdown_260113.jpg
Lakers have a ‘role player problem’
nbc_nba_enjoy_draftkings_260114.jpg
Kawhi, Porter Jr. chasing another big performance

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Watch Now

Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Stage 10

January 14, 2026 12:33 PM
Watch highlights from Stage 10 of the 2026 Dakar Rally, where competitors embarked on a trek from Bivouac Refuge to Bisha in Saudi Arabia.

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_enjoy_rumormill_260114.jpg
09:49
Morant’s trade situation mirrors Young’s with ATL
nbc_nba_enjoy_teamstockdown_260113.jpg
10:00
Lakers have a ‘role player problem’
nbc_nba_enjoy_draftkings_260114.jpg
04:43
Kawhi, Porter Jr. chasing another big performance
nbc_nba_enjoy_teamstockup_260114.jpg
10:01
Barnes fueling Raptors’ success alongside Ingram
nbc_nba_enjoy_jaylenbrown_260114.jpg
03:54
Brown fined for publicly criticizing officials
nbc_fnia_ramsbears_260114.jpg
10:27
Biggest storylines in Rams vs. Bears
nbc_fnia_49ersseahawks_260114.jpg
05:58
Darnold must ‘prove’ he can handle 49ers’ pressure
nbc_fnia_texanspatriots_260114.jpg
04:23
Dungy: HOU-NE will be determined by Maye, Stroud
nbc_fnia_billsbroncos_260114.jpg
02:51
Broncos defense key to beating Allen, Bills
nbc_roto_westconfchamp_260114.jpg
02:02
OKC remain favorites for Western Conference champs
nbc_fnia_coachingvacancies_260114.jpg
04:06
ATL, NYG, BAL boast ‘most attractive’ HC openings
nbc_roto_divisionalrushleader_260114.jpg
01:36
Consider Walker over Cook in Divisional markets
MikeTFNIAMPX1-14.jpg
09:15
Tomlin’s departure signals the ‘end of an era’
nbc_roto_49ersseahawks_260114.jpg
01:33
Lean on the under for total points in SF vs. SEA
oly_sbxps_worldcup_italywin_260114.jpg
03:20
Italy wins mixed team parallel slalom gold
nbc_pft_gregromanconvo_260114.jpg
01:34
LAC need ‘supportive system’ after firing Roman
nbc_pft_patulloromanfired_260114.jpg
02:37
Eagles fire Patullo after offensive struggles
nbc_pft_rodgerslafleur_260114.jpg
05:25
LaFleur ‘speechless’ after Rodgers’ comments
nbc_pft_lamarcontract_260114.jpg
03:51
How will Ravens handle Lamar’s extension?
nbc_pft_lamarsrolehiring_260114.jpg
06:27
How much say will Lamar have in Ravens coach hire?
nbc_pft_ramsbearsconvo_260114.jpg
05:19
Stafford vs. Williams can produce ‘fireworks’
nbc_pft_biscottionharbaugh_260114.jpg
03:28
Bisciotti addresses decision to fire Harbaugh
nbc_pft_johnharbaughconvo_260114.jpg
07:16
Florio: Harbaugh’s meeting with NYG ‘significant’
nbc_pft_tomlincoachingfits_260114.jpg
05:23
Which team is the best fit for Tomlin?
nbc_pft_hccandidates_260114.jpg
08:16
Who is the best candidate to replace Tomlin?
nbc_pft_steelersjobdesire_270114.jpg
05:32
How attractive is Steelers head coach job?
nbc_pft_miketomlintv_260114.jpg
09:11
Tomlin would ‘be great’ on television
nbc_pft_tomlinconpensation_260114.jpg
03:21
PIT entitled to compensation if Tomlin returns
nbc_pft_tomlinlegacy_260114.jpg
09:58
What will Tomlin’s legacy in Pittsburgh be?
nbc_pft_steelersroster_260114.jpg
04:26
Steelers have ‘work to do’ with roster