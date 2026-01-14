 Skip navigation
SX 2026 Rd 02 San Diego How to Watch.JPG
2026 SuperMotocross Round 2, San Diego1: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
49ers vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for NFL Divisional Round game
Sebastian Ofner
Sebastian Ofner loses in Australian Open qualifying after thinking he won tiebreaker

Top Clips

nbc_nba_enjoy_teamstockdown_260113.jpg
Lakers have a ‘role player problem’
nbc_nba_enjoy_draftkings_260114.jpg
Kawhi, Porter Jr. chasing another big performance
nbc_nba_enjoy_teamstockup_260114.jpg
Barnes fueling Raptors’ success alongside Ingram

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Tomlin's departure signals the 'end of an era'

January 14, 2026 11:38 AM
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth break down Mike Tomlin stepping down as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers and discuss the candidates that could possibly replace him.

nbc_fnia_ramsbears_260114.jpg
10:27
Biggest storylines in Rams vs. Bears
nbc_fnia_49ersseahawks_260114.jpg
05:58
Darnold must ‘prove’ he can handle 49ers’ pressure
nbc_fnia_texanspatriots_260114.jpg
04:23
Dungy: HOU-NE will be determined by Maye, Stroud
nbc_fnia_billsbroncos_260114.jpg
02:51
Broncos defense key to beating Allen, Bills
nbc_fnia_coachingvacancies_260114.jpg
04:06
ATL, NYG, BAL boast ‘most attractive’ HC openings
nbc_roto_divisionalrushleader_260114.jpg
01:36
Consider Walker over Cook in Divisional markets
nbc_roto_49ersseahawks_260114.jpg
01:33
Lean on the under for total points in SF vs. SEA
nbc_pft_gregromanconvo_260114.jpg
01:34
LAC need ‘supportive system’ after firing Roman
nbc_pft_patulloromanfired_260114.jpg
02:37
Eagles fire Patullo after offensive struggles
nbc_pft_rodgerslafleur_260114.jpg
05:25
LaFleur ‘speechless’ after Rodgers’ comments
nbc_pft_lamarcontract_260114.jpg
03:51
How will Ravens handle Lamar’s extension?
nbc_pft_lamarsrolehiring_260114.jpg
06:27
How much say will Lamar have in Ravens coach hire?
nbc_pft_ramsbearsconvo_260114.jpg
05:19
Stafford vs. Williams can produce ‘fireworks’
nbc_pft_biscottionharbaugh_260114.jpg
03:28
Bisciotti addresses decision to fire Harbaugh
nbc_pft_johnharbaughconvo_260114.jpg
07:16
Florio: Harbaugh’s meeting with NYG ‘significant’
nbc_pft_tomlincoachingfits_260114.jpg
05:23
Which team is the best fit for Tomlin?
nbc_pft_hccandidates_260114.jpg
08:16
Who is the best candidate to replace Tomlin?
nbc_pft_steelersjobdesire_270114.jpg
05:32
How attractive is Steelers head coach job?
nbc_pft_miketomlintv_260114.jpg
09:11
Tomlin would ‘be great’ on television
nbc_pft_tomlinconpensation_260114.jpg
03:21
PIT entitled to compensation if Tomlin returns
nbc_pft_tomlinlegacy_260114.jpg
09:58
What will Tomlin’s legacy in Pittsburgh be?
nbc_pft_steelersroster_260114.jpg
04:26
Steelers have ‘work to do’ with roster
nbc_pft_tomlinresigns2_260114.jpg
07:54
Simms: Tomlin was a ‘victim of his own success’
nbc_pft_tomlinresigns1_260114.jpg
05:06
Florio: Tomlin ‘knew he was out’ once season ended
nbc_pff_highgradeqb_260113.jpg
01:57
Top NFL quarterbacks remaining in the playoffs
nbc_pff_larchi_260113.jpg
01:57
Players to watch in Rams vs. Bears
nbc_ffhh_peacockrevealV4_260113.jpg
02:41
Berry welcomes surprise guest to Happy Hour set
nbc_csu_calebwilliams_260113.jpg
13:06
How Williams came up clutch vs. Packers
nbc_csu_draftkingsv2_260113.jpg
01:45
Divisional Round lines: Rams, Seahawks stand out
nbc_csu_chargersfireoc_260113.jpg
03:32
Chargers fire OC Roman after Wild Card loss

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_enjoy_teamstockdown_260113.jpg
10:00
Lakers have a ‘role player problem’
nbc_nba_enjoy_draftkings_260114.jpg
04:43
Kawhi, Porter Jr. chasing another big performance
nbc_nba_enjoy_teamstockup_260114.jpg
10:01
Barnes fueling Raptors’ success alongside Ingram
nbc_nba_enjoy_jaylenbrown_260114.jpg
03:54
Brown fined for publicly criticizing officials
nbc_roto_westconfchamp_260114.jpg
02:02
OKC remain favorites for Western Conference champs
nbc_nba_porvsgsw_260113.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Warriors dominate Trail Blazers
nbc_nba_porvsgsw_digitalhit_260113.jpg
01:46
Warriors ‘shot with confidence’ against Blazers
nbc_nba_westoutlook_260113.jpg
03:23
Western Conference outlook: Rockets disappointing
nbc_nba_kumingatalk_260113.jpg
04:07
Warriors still lack vision despite ‘feel good’ win
nbc_nba_drayintv_260113.jpg
01:25
Green: Warriors set the tone defensively vs. POR
indiana_msu_mpx.jpg
01:07
Highlights: Michigan State clamps up Indiana
nbc_cbb_highlightstakeaways_260114.jpg
03:42
Wisconsin’s game-winner highlights big CBB night
nbc_cbb_mcdermottint_260113.jpg
02:54
McDermott: Creighton executed late-game vs. Hoyas
nbc_cbb_gtowncreightonhl_260113.jpg
06:21
HLs: Creighton wins OT thriller vs. Georgetown
nbc_nba_murraycomp_260113(2).jpg
01:51
Highlights: Murray unstoppable in win vs. Pels
nbc_pff_cfbmiami_260113.jpg
01:32
Behind the numbers of Miami’s CFP Final run
nbc_pff_cfbindiana_260113.jpg
01:23
Behind the numbers of Indiana’s CFP Final run
nbc_nba_sasokc_digitalhit_260113.jpg
01:32
Thunder show why they are the champs vs. Spurs
nbc_cbb_creightonending_260113.jpg
01:34
Creighton forces OT by a tenth of a second
j_will.jpg
05:41
Williams on how Thunder ‘leveled up’ against Spurs
nbc_nba_shaipostgameintv_260113.jpg
01:56
SGA: Adversity is where you find who you are
nbc_nba_spursokc_2minhl_260113_copy.jpg
01:59
Highlights: OKC steals back thunder against Spurs
nbc_nba_phxvsmia_260113.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Adebayo lifts Heat over Suns
nbc_cbb_marquettestjohnshl_260113.jpg
01:06
Highlights: St. John’s crushes Marquette
izzo_thumb.jpg
01:14
Izzo: Kohler ‘gives effort when he’s eating lunch’
zuby_mpx.jpg
03:47
Ejiofor prides himself on outworking opponents
rising_stars_gfx.jpg
02:53
Castrol Rising Stars honorary coaches revealed
nbc_nba_fringeallstars_260113.jpg
04:49
NBA All-Star debates: Johnson, Barnes, Markkanen
nbc_nba_warriorstalk_v2_260113.jpg
04:10
What do the Warriors need to get over the hump?
nbc_nba_portlandanalysis_260113.jpg
04:40
Blazers are ‘quietly under the radar’ in West