Weathers could have 'a lot of upside' with NYY

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Ranger Suárez reportedly lands with Red Sox, Cubs officially add Alex Bregman
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
SX 2026 Rd 02 San Diego How to Watch.JPG
2026 SuperMotocross Round 2, San Diego1: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
49ers vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for NFL Divisional Round game

Top Clips

pearsall_mpx.jpg
Pearsall’s return could help SF replace Kittle
nbc_roto_lamarjackson_260114.jpg
Jackson ‘has a lot of say’ in Ravens next HC
nbc_roto_kevinpatullo_260114.jpg
Patullo won’t return as Eagles OC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Ranger Suárez reportedly lands with Red Sox, Cubs officially add Alex Bregman
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
SX 2026 Rd 02 San Diego How to Watch.JPG
2026 SuperMotocross Round 2, San Diego1: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
49ers vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for NFL Divisional Round game

Top Clips

pearsall_mpx.jpg
Pearsall’s return could help SF replace Kittle
nbc_roto_lamarjackson_260114.jpg
Jackson ‘has a lot of say’ in Ravens next HC
nbc_roto_kevinpatullo_260114.jpg
Patullo won’t return as Eagles OC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Weathers could have 'a lot of upside' with NYY

January 14, 2026 02:48 PM
Eric Samulski dissects what the New York Yankees are getting in SP Ryan Weathers after acquiring him from the Miami Marlins, who received four low-level prospects in return.

Related Videos

arenado.jpg
01:54
Arenado will be ‘a boon’ for Diamondbacks
nbc_roto_alexbregman_260111.jpg
02:03
Report: Cubs sign Bregman to five-year contract
nbc_roto_kazumaokamoto_260105.jpg
01:34
Okamoto could be ‘undervalued’ 2026 fantasy asset
nbc_roto_tatsuyaimai_260105.jpg
02:06
Astros’ Imai could exceed expectations in 2026
nbc_roto_peterfairbanks_251229.jpg
01:37
Marlins’ Fairbanks a ‘top 15' closer in fantasy
nbc_roto_tylersoderstrom_251229.jpg
01:43
Soderstrom a ‘solid’ fantasy pick in middle rounds
nbc_roto_contreras_251222.jpg
02:22
Red Sox land first baseman Contreas from Cardinals
nbc_roto_murakami_251222.jpg
02:04
Murakami has to improve on ‘contact issues’ in MLB
nbc_roto_pirates_251212.jpg
02:03
Will Pirates make more moves this offseason?
nbc_roto_reliefpitchers_251212.jpg
01:57
Is Finnegan or Suárez better option in fantasy?
nbc_roto_bluejays_251212.jpg
02:06
Can Cease be ace, Bieber stay healthy for Toronto?
nbc_roto_alonso_251210.jpg
02:01
Fallout of Alonso’s reported signing with BAL
nbc_roto_schwarber_251209.jpg
01:33
Schwarber remains elite power source with new deal
nbc_roto_diaz_251209.jpg
01:53
Ranking Díaz in fantasy after joining Dodgers
nbc_roto_nymwilliams_251202.jpg
01:50
What Williams’ deal means for Mets’ bullpen plans
nbc_roto_helsley_251201.jpg
01:45
Helsley an ‘intriguing’ fantasy RP with Orioles
nbc_roto_gray_251125.jpg
01:49
Fantasy ripple effects from Gray’s trade to Boston
nbc_roto_mlbtrade_251124.jpg
01:40
Fantasy implications of Nimmo-Semien trade
nbc_roto_wardtrade_251119.jpg
01:31
Ward ‘could be a good fit’ for Orioles order
nbc_roto_startingpitchers_251103.jpg
02:26
King and other MLB pitchers hitting free agency
nbc_roto_kyletucker_251103.jpg
01:32
Injuries have ‘dulled that shine’ for OF Tucker
nbc_roto_petealonso_251103.jpg
01:48
Alonso vs. Schwarber: Who will get most interest?
nbc_roto_dodgersworldseriesv2_251103.jpg
02:06
How LAD-TOR World Series ‘captivated’ audiences
nbc_roto_bieber_251029.jpg
02:26
Why Bieber could be a top fantasy pitcher in 2026
nbc_roto_ohtani_251029.jpg
02:24
Ohtani’s Game 4 outing could be a ‘reality check’
nbc_roto_vlad_251029.jpg
02:18
Guerrero Jr.'s fantasy draft stock is on the rise
nbc_roto_okamoto_251022.jpg
01:42
Japanese star Okamoto to pursue career in MLB
nbc_roto_bte_worldseries_251021.jpg
01:54
Blue Jays underdogs vs. Dodgers in World Series
nbc_rwbs_yesavage_251020.jpg
02:10
Yesavage dominating in MLB playoffs for Blue Jays
nbc_rwbs_ohtaniv2_251020.jpg
02:12
Ohtani Game 4 ‘best individual performance’ ever?

Latest Clips

pearsall_mpx.jpg
01:13
Pearsall’s return could help SF replace Kittle
nbc_roto_lamarjackson_260114.jpg
01:42
Jackson ‘has a lot of say’ in Ravens next HC
nbc_roto_kevinpatullo_260114.jpg
01:26
Patullo won’t return as Eagles OC
nbc_roto_clove_260114.jpg
01:36
Love emerges as ‘consistent’ bench piece for POR
nbc_roto_fwagner_260114.jpg
01:36
Fantasy implications of Wagner’s return to Magic
nbc_dps_alexsmithinterview_260114.jpg
14:06
Smith: Ravens ‘greatly underachieved’ this season
nbc_dps_dponmiketomlin_260114.jpg
12:58
Did Tomlin ‘voluntarily’ step down as Steelers HC?
nbc_dps_gerrydulacinterview_260114.jpg
08:03
Dulac: ‘I would expect’ Tomlin to coach again
nbc_nba_enjoy_rumormill_260114.jpg
09:49
Morant’s trade situation mirrors Young’s with ATL
nbc_nba_enjoy_teamstockdown_260113.jpg
10:00
Lakers have a ‘role player problem’
nbc_nba_enjoy_draftkings_260114.jpg
04:43
Kawhi, Porter Jr. chasing another big performance
nbc_nba_enjoy_teamstockup_260114.jpg
10:01
Barnes fueling Raptors’ success alongside Ingram
nbc_nba_enjoy_jaylenbrown_260114.jpg
03:54
Brown fined for publicly criticizing officials
nbc_w2rc_dakars10_260114.jpg
33:10
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Stage 10
nbc_fnia_ramsbears_260114.jpg
10:27
Biggest storylines in Rams vs. Bears
nbc_fnia_49ersseahawks_260114.jpg
05:58
Darnold must ‘prove’ he can handle 49ers’ pressure
nbc_fnia_texanspatriots_260114.jpg
04:23
Dungy: HOU-NE will be determined by Maye, Stroud
nbc_fnia_billsbroncos_260114.jpg
02:51
Broncos defense key to beating Allen, Bills
nbc_roto_westconfchamp_260114.jpg
02:02
OKC remain favorites for Western Conference champs
nbc_fnia_coachingvacancies_260114.jpg
04:06
ATL, NYG, BAL boast ‘most attractive’ HC openings
nbc_roto_divisionalrushleader_260114.jpg
01:36
Consider Walker over Cook in Divisional markets
MikeTFNIAMPX1-14.jpg
09:15
Tomlin’s departure signals the ‘end of an era’
nbc_roto_49ersseahawks_260114.jpg
01:33
Lean on the under for total points in SF vs. SEA
oly_sbxps_worldcup_italywin_260114.jpg
03:20
Italy wins mixed team parallel slalom gold
nbc_pft_gregromanconvo_260114.jpg
01:34
LAC need ‘supportive system’ after firing Roman
nbc_pft_patulloromanfired_260114.jpg
02:37
Eagles fire Patullo after offensive struggles
nbc_pft_rodgerslafleur_260114.jpg
05:25
LaFleur ‘speechless’ after Rodgers’ comments
nbc_pft_lamarcontract_260114.jpg
03:51
How will Ravens handle Lamar’s extension?
nbc_pft_lamarsrolehiring_260114.jpg
06:27
How much say will Lamar have in Ravens coach hire?
nbc_pft_ramsbearsconvo_260114.jpg
05:19
Stafford vs. Williams can produce ‘fireworks’