Which NFL HC vacancies seem to be most attractive?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
2025 Fantasy Football Awards: Christian McCaffrey and Jaxon Smith-Njigba carried fantasy teams to titles
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams
Rams vs. Panthers Wild Card prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, stats
NCAA Basketball: ESPN Events Invitational-Brigham Young at Miami (FL)
How to watch Arizona State vs. No. 9 BYU: TV, live stream info, storylines for Wednesday’s game

Top Clips

nbc_roto_tuasituation_260106.jpg
What options do Dolphins have left with Tua?
nbc_roto_davanteadams_260106.jpg
Adams expected to return for Rams’ WC vs. Panthers
nbc_roto_traviskelce_250106.jpg
Kelce could take ‘Ertz-type’ role if he returns

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
2025 Fantasy Football Awards: Christian McCaffrey and Jaxon Smith-Njigba carried fantasy teams to titles
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams
Rams vs. Panthers Wild Card prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, stats
NCAA Basketball: ESPN Events Invitational-Brigham Young at Miami (FL)
How to watch Arizona State vs. No. 9 BYU: TV, live stream info, storylines for Wednesday’s game

Top Clips

nbc_roto_tuasituation_260106.jpg
What options do Dolphins have left with Tua?
nbc_roto_davanteadams_260106.jpg
Adams expected to return for Rams’ WC vs. Panthers
nbc_roto_traviskelce_250106.jpg
Kelce could take ‘Ertz-type’ role if he returns

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Which NFL HC vacancies seem to be most attractive?

January 6, 2026 02:23 PM
ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum joins the Dan Patrick show to discuss which head coaching vacancies appear to be the most attractive amid several firings on Black Monday.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_260106.jpg
17:52
Why Warriors have problems with grinding out games
nbc_dps_kylewhittinghaminterview_260106.jpg
11:13
Whittingham: Michigan needs ‘reboot’, not rebuild
nbc_dps_garydanielson_260105.jpg
12:28
Danielson: Good is outweighing bad as CFB evolves
USATSI_27608625.jpg
17:12
Breaking down NFL HC landscape after Black Monday
nbc_dps_cfbplayoff_260105.jpg
05:17
CFP is ‘wide-open’ after quarterfinal round
nbc_dps_stefanskifired_260105.jpg
03:49
Stefanski not the reason Browns have struggled
nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_251223.jpg
14:54
Garrett: Weather ‘certainly’ affects games, teams
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_251223.jpg
21:16
Miller: ‘Emotions are building up’ for Warriors
TrevorLawrence12-22DPS.jpg
10:29
Jaguars impress in double-digit win vs. Broncos
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_251222.jpg
14:44
Jaguars QB Lawrence playing his best football
nbc_dps_nateburlesoninterview_251222.jpg
13:29
Burleson breaks down NFL catch rule
nbc_dps_upsetfanbase_251222.jpg
05:12
Lions ‘getting further and further away’
nbc_dps_rickneuheiselintr_251222.jpg
06:36
Neuheisel’s (musical) CFP message? ‘Let Them Play’
darnoldcoachhug.jpg
12:54
Riddick: Win over Rams ‘turning point’ for Darnold
nbc_dps_ryanleafintv_251219.jpg
06:59
Leaf on Tua benching, what went wrong for Dolphins
nbc_dps_dponjoeburrow_251218.jpg
04:59
What’s wrong with Burrow and Bengals’ offense?
nbc_dps_dpontuabenching_251218.jpg
03:25
Tua was ‘the weak link’ in Miami’s offense
nbc_dps_michaelirvininterview_251218.jpg
17:41
Irwin: Chiefs must start retooling around Mahomes
nbc_dps_cowboysgrade_251218.jpg
01:46
Irvin gives 2025 Cowboys a failing grade
nbc_dps_robertgriffiniiiinterview_251217.jpg
15:26
RGIII: Parsons, Mahomes should sit out next season
nbc_dps_tonygonzalezinterview_251217.jpg
11:30
Dolphins benching Tua was surprising to Gonzalez
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_251217.jpg
17:15
Miller would be ‘shocked’ if NYK didn’t win East
tua.jpg
14:03
Patrick: Tua not a starter ‘until further notice’
nbc_dps_mikegolicsrinterview_251216.jpg
12:36
Does Tomlin survive another first-round loss?
nbc_dps_jimharbaughinterview_251216.jpg
12:35
Harbaugh on ACL injuries, Chiefs, Moore, and more
nbc_dps_joethomasinterview_251216.jpg
11:50
Thomas: Nobody can block Garrett consistently
nbc_dps_nflweek15recap_251215.jpg
13:28
Week 15 recap: KC eliminated, Rivers returns
nbc_dps_nickwright_241215.jpg
17:58
Wright: Chiefs ‘deserve’ to miss playoffs
nbc_dps_falconsbuccaneersrecap_251212.jpg
06:35
ATL showed ‘what they could be’ in win vs. TB
nbc_dps_heismanandcfb_251212.jpg
06:22
Indiana’s Mendoza ‘best story of the year’ in CFB

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_tuasituation_260106.jpg
01:33
What options do Dolphins have left with Tua?
nbc_roto_davanteadams_260106.jpg
01:21
Adams expected to return for Rams’ WC vs. Panthers
nbc_roto_traviskelce_250106.jpg
01:24
Kelce could take ‘Ertz-type’ role if he returns
nbc_w2rc_dakars2intvs_260105.jpg
09:26
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 2
new_thumb.jpg
04:58
76ers feel like ‘they’re always in a close game’
nbc_rtf_indianaplan_260106.jpg
08:51
How will Indiana adjust game plan against Oregon?
nbc_roto_gordon_260106.jpg
01:49
Nuggets’ Gordon ‘worth adding’ to fantasy rosters
nbc_rtf_indianastaff_260106.jpg
06:00
How Cignetti, Indiana have maximized roster talent
nbc_rtf_mannypredict_260106.jpg
02:21
Miami ‘carrying’ ACC with CFP Semifinal appearance
muole.jpg
04:46
How will Miami approach Ole Miss QB Chambliss?
nbc_rtf_peachpreview_260106.jpg
04:08
Peach Bowl primed to be a ‘heavyweight fight’
nbc_rtf_miamipath_260106.jpg
07:18
Tracing Miami’s path to CFP Semifinal vs. Ole Miss
nbc_rtf_semipredict_260106.jpg
01:55
College Football Playoff Semifinals predictions
nbc_rtf_transferportal_260106.jpg
08:49
Portal ‘overshadowing’ College Football Playoff
nbc_rtf_fiestapreview_260106.jpg
08:14
Miami to face ‘galvanized’ Ole Miss in Fiesta Bowl
nbc_ffhh_kyrenwilliams_260106.jpg
07:11
Will Corum’s volume affect Williams’ 2026 outlook?
nbc_roto_bills_260107.jpg
02:16
How will health of Allen affect Bills vs. Jaguars?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_260106.jpg
03:21
Chargers among early best bets for Wild Card games
nbc_ffhh_davanteadams_260106.jpg
01:38
Can Adams be trusted as WR1 in 2026 for fantasy?
joshallen.jpg
04:51
Target Allen, Etienne Jr. for Wild Card DFS stacks
nbc_ffhh_javontewilliams_260106.jpg
03:29
Williams will be ‘touchdown dependent’ next season
nbc_nba_nykoutlook_260106.jpg
09:49
Knicks lacking ‘physicality’ in loss to Pistons
nbc_ffhh_jalenhurts_260106.jpg
05:24
Does Hurts need more rushing plays to stay elite?
nbc_ffhh_rasheerice_260106.jpg
02:24
Rice will still be ‘the guy’ for Mahomes in 2026
nbc_ffhh_brockpurdy_260106.jpg
04:42
Purdy makes 49ers’ offensive system ‘work’
nbc_nba_okcstruggles_260106.jpg
09:49
Impact of Thunder’s struggle in loss to Hornets
nbc_nba_draftkings_260106.jpg
04:52
Mavericks’ Davis, Flagg could dominate vs. Kings
nbc_nba_traetrades_260106.jpg
09:51
Unpacking the Wizards as a trade option for Young
nbc_nba_topplayers_260106.jpg
03:18
Murray, Porter Jr, Leonard are ‘in the zone’
nbc_w2rc_dakars3_260106.jpg
29:03
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Stage 3