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Hill’s own goal puts Leeds level with Bournemouth
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Alysa Liu
At Stars on Ice, U.S. figure skaters reflect on Olympics, look ahead
Lucas Giolito
Veteran right-hander Lucas Giolito signs with San Diego Padres to bolster their injured rotation
Dallas Wings v Las Vegas Aces
Fever-Aces, Wings-Liberty headline WNBA’s 2026 schedule on NBC, Peacock

Top Clips

nbc_pl_leedsgoal1_260422.jpg
Hill’s own goal puts Leeds level with Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bougoal1_260422.jpg
Kroupi tucks away Bournemouth’s opener v. Leeds
nbc_pl_bougoal2_260422.jpg
Rayan blasts Bournemouth 2-1 ahead of Leeds

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Watch Now

Extended Highlights: La Flèche Wallonne

April 22, 2026 01:42 PM
Watch full race highlights from the 2026 La Flèche Wallonne.

Latest Clips

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01:25
Kroupi tucks away Bournemouth’s opener v. Leeds
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01:12
Hill’s own goal puts Leeds level with Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bougoal2_260422.jpg
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Rayan blasts Bournemouth 2-1 ahead of Leeds
nbc_pl_leedsgoal2_260422.jpg
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Buy or sell hot starts for Trout, Pages, Stewart
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Extended Highlights: La Flèche Wallonne Femmes
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How to approach Blazers with Wemby in question
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