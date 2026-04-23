Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Injuries compounding early-season chaos across saves landscape

In this week’s Closer Report, injuries and late-inning struggles have made the start of the season one of the most turbulent across the closer landscape in recent memory. Daniel Palencia, Jhoan Duran, and Raisel Iglesias all landed on the injured list, prompting fantasy managers to scramble for replacements. Meanwhile, Jeff Hoffman’s role is in question following another volatile week on the mound. We’ll navigate through it all and break down the last week in saves in my weekly closer rankings.

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2026 Fantasy Baseball Closer Rankings

▶ Tier 1

Mason Miller - San Diego Padres

Andrés Muñoz - Seattle Mariners

Cade Smith - Cleveland Guardians

Ryan Helsley - Baltimore Orioles

Given how the rest of the closer landscape has played out over the first month, Miller could be worth a first-round pick if drafting today. While it’s only been a month of play, he’s putting up some historic numbers on the mound, striking out 27 of the 38 batters he’s faced for a 71.1% strikeout rate. He added three more saves over the last week to give him eight so far. With Miller unavailable on Tuesday, Adrian Morejon stepped in for his first save against the Rockies. One thing to note, highlighting the small samples we’re still dealing with, Miller had a 10.38 ERA over nine appearances last May and still finished with a 2.63 ERA. Granted, not everyone is Mason Miller, but there is plenty of time left for things to stabilize.

That last sentiment rings true for Muñoz, whose five-run outing on April 15 has contributed to a bloated 8.00 ERA. This week, he made three appearances, recording a one-out save on Saturday and coming back Sunday with a scoreless inning for a save. He then surrendered a game-tying solo homer on Wednesday before falling in line for a win. Despite the rocky start, everything about Muñoz’s underlying skills indicates he’s in for another strong season.

Smith is another who has been mainly unlucky in a few outings. His K/BB ratio is a strong 15/4, but a .364 BABIP has his ERA and WHIP at 4.50 and 1.42. He picked up fourth and fifth saves this week in back-to-back scoreless outings against the Orioles, then gave up a run in a non-save situation against the Astros on Tuesday.

Helsley picked up a save on Friday with a scoreless inning against the Cardinals, then pitched a clean frame with two strikeouts in a non-save situation against the Royals on Monday before giving up a run on Tuesday to take the loss. He’s had to work through a high walk rate so far, but he’s been otherwise solid, posting a 2.79 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, and a 15/7 K/BB ratio across 9 2/3 innings.

▶ Tier 2

Aroldis Chapman - Boston Red Sox

David Bednar - New York Yankees

Riley O’Brien - St. Louis Cardinals

Robert Suarez - Atlanta Braves

Kenley Jansen - Detroit Tigers

Paul Sewald - Arizona Diamondbacks

Chapman made two scoreless appearances against the Tigers this week, recording the final two outs on Monday for his fourth save. He’s given up just one run with an 8/3 K/BB ratio across 7 2/3 innings. Chapman’s fastball velocity is back up after a couple of down outings, likely a product of colder weather, and he’s generating an excellent 15.7% swinging-strike rate.

Bednar has been another victim of bad batted ball luck, with a .429 BABIP. He’s done a good job working around it with a 3.72 ERA, but has an inflated 1.76 WHIP. Bednar worked two outings this week, picking up a save against the Royals on Friday. All of his ERA indicators point to excellent underlying skills. While his swinging-strike rate appears down at 11.8%, that’s partly skewed by his first couple of outings of the season. What’s more concerning is that his velocity has yet to recover to 2025 levels.

On results alone, O’Brien has probably been the second-best closer behind Mason Miller through the first month. The 31-year-old right-hander has been lights out, tossing 13 1/3 scoreless innings with a 15/0 K/BB ratio and seven saves. He’s certainly establishing himself as a solidified top closer.

If Suarez opened the season as a closer for any other team, he’d have been a top-five reliever in drafts after posting a 2.97 ERA with 40 saves in 2025. He’ll be filling in for Raisel Iglesias, who landed on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation he sustained while sleeping on it wrong. Of all of the closer situations in flux due to injuries, this one is the most straightforward. He may not hold the role once Iglesias is ready to return, as Iglesias has also been off to a great start, but you won’t miss a beat if rostering Suarez while he’s handling closing duties.

No need to mess with a good thing going in Detroit. Jansen continues to get the job done, picking up his sixth save to go with a 1.35 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and an 8/3 K/BB ratio across 6 2/3 innings. His 28.5% strikeout rate leads the Tigers’ pen. Just keep going to the future Hall of Famer.

Sewald is up to seven saves with another clean outing against the Blue Jays on Friday. He holds a 2.08 ERA, 0.58 WHIP, and a 12/1 K/BB ratio over 9 1/3 innings. His 92 mph fastball velocity and 13.2% swinging-strike rate are right in line with where he was in 2023, when he posted a 3.12 ERA and converted 34 saves.

▶ Tier 3

Emilio Pagán - Cincinnati Reds

Pete Fairbanks - Miami Marlins

Devin Williams - New York Mets

Jeff Hoffman/Louis Varland - Toronto Blue Jays

Abner Uribe/Trevor Megill - Milwaukee Brewers

Seranthony Domínguez - Chicago White Sox

Ryan Walker - San Francisco Giants

Tanner Scott/Alex Vesia/Blake Treinen - Los Angeles Dodgers

If you’ve got closers in the two tiers above, you’re feeling pretty good so far. But this is where things get shaky. Pagán dodged a bullet with his hamstring scare last week. He converted his sixth save with a clean inning against the Twins on Friday, then blew the save chance on Sunday before falling in line for the win.

Fairbanks worked four outings this week, collecting a save against the Brewers and two against the Cardinals. The 32-year-old right-hander is up to five saves with a 7.27 ERA and a strong 13/1 K/BB ratio. Two three-run outings before going on the paternity list skews his ERA, but all of the underlying skills remain strong for Fairbanks, and he’s the unquestioned closer in his situation.

Things have been rough for Williams since starting the season with five scoreless outings. He’s now given up seven runs over his last three appearances. Williams completely unraveled on Tuesday against the Twins, allowing two runs on three walks and a hit without recording an out. Still, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters he has not considered moving Williams out of the closer role. With Williams unavailable on Wednesday, Luke Weaver recorded the final four outs to earn a win and end the Mets’ 12-game losing streak.

The Blue Jays have taken leads into the ninth, but it’s just been difficult for Hoffman to finish out games. There was speculation that his role could be in jeopardy after giving up four runs to blow a save on Saturday. But Hoffman bounced back by striking out the side against the Angels on Monday for a save. Pitching for the third time in four days, he gave up a run on two hits and two hit batters on Tuesday before Louis Varland stepped in to record the final two outs for a save. Manager John Schneider then conceded that Hoffman’s role would be discussed during the team’s off-day on Thursday. Hoffman has probably been the biggest victim of bad luck, with a .609 BABIP. But his troubles in the ninth inning go back to last season despite strong underlying skills. If he needs to get some work in the middle innings, Varland is the best equipped to step in and close. He has yet to allow a run while posting an outstanding 19/3 K/BB ratio.

The Brewers’ closing situation was one of much intrigue and speculation after manager Pat Murphy suggested he would consider moving Megill from the ninth-inning role. Since then, Uribe has made all three of his appearances in the ninth, picking up two saves and a win. Megill converted a save on Friday in the tenth inning, working around a hit and striking out two batters. He was then used in the sixth inning on Tuesday with a two-run lead and pitched a clean frame. That usage, along with Uribe being saved for a potential save situation, points to Uribe getting the traditional save chances, for now. But, like many situations, things can be fluid and change at any point, especially if Megill strings together a few more scoreless appearances.

Domíguez surrendered three runs to the Rays last Thursday to blow the save and take the loss. He bounced back with two scoreless outings against the A’s, picking up his fourth save on Sunday. The White Sox continue to go to the 32-year-old right-hander, but he hasn’t made things easy on himself. Domíguez has walked at least one batter in seven of his nine outings and has yet to work a one-two-three inning.

Walker is settling back into a consistent ninth-inning role after some mixed usage. He pitched a clean seventh inning against the Reds last Thursday, then gave up one run over two innings against the Nationals on Saturday. He got one of the Giants’ rare traditional save chances on Tuesday and closed it out with a clean inning for his second save. Manager Tony Vitello has alluded to mixing and matching. Still, even in a committee, Walker likely leads the way in saves. And that’s useful in the current landscape.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts suspected something could be ailing Edwin Díaz when his velocity wasn’t where it should be. After he gave up three runs without recording an out on Sunday, an evaluation revealed loose bodies in his pitching elbow. The 32-year-old right-hander has already had successful surgery and is set to be out for at least the next three months. Roberts stated he’ll likely utilize a committee, but pointed to Scott as someone who could lead the way. It would make sense after what the Dodgers invested in him in 2025. Scott is off to a stellar start, with a 0.93 ERA, 0.62 WHIP, and a 9/1 K/BB ratio over 9 2/3 innings. If he turns out to be who Roberts leans on most, he could quickly rise in the rankings. Scott pitched the seventh inning down by two on Tuesday, but hadn’t taken the mound in six days.

▶ Tier 4

Dennis Santana - Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Baker - Tampa Bay Rays

Brad Keller - Philadelphia Phillies

Caleb Thielbar - Chicago Cubs

Jakob Junis - Texas Rangers

Jordan Romano - Los Angeles Angels

Lucas Erceg - Kansas City Royals

The Pirates just can’t seem to get Santana on the mound in a save situation. Gregory Soto was unable to hold on to a two-run lead in the eighth inning on Wednesday. Pittsburgh then scored too many runs to take back the lead, sending Santana out for the ninth up by four. He struck out two in a clean inning and has allowed just one run with a 9/5 K/BB ratio across 12 innings.

Baker earned a save last Thursday against the White Sox, then was charged with a blown save with one run allowed against the Pirates on Saturday. He’s still been the best pitcher in the Rays’ bullpen. And he likely got more leash on the job with news that Edwin Uceta suffered a setback in his rehab.

Another blow to fantasy managers, Jhoan Duran was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain. Brad Keller will likely fill in for most closing duties. The 32-year-old right-hander had a spectacular season with the Cubs last year, posting a 2.07 ERA across 69 2/3 innings. Duran played catch on Tuesday and was reportedly feeling much better, lending hope that he isn’t facing a lengthy absence.

Thielbar is another reliever thrust into a more prominent role via injury. With Daniel Palencia also sidelined with an oblique strain, Thielbar has stepped in to record a pair of saves. The 39-year-old left-hander had accumulated just five career saves coming into the season.

No save chances for the Rangers this week, but Junis’s three outings came in the seventh, eighth, and ninth innings. He’s still the likeliest to see most save chances at the moment, but it’s going to be hard to get away with a 6/4 K/BB ratio over 11 1/3 innings.

Romano was sure to be happy getting away from New York after blowing a pair of saves against the Yankees. He didn’t see a save chance this week, but struck out the side in a scoreless inning on Friday and pitched a scoreless frame with a four-run lead on Wednesday.

It was a rough week for Erceg. He blew back-to-back save chances, giving up three runs to the Tigers on Thursday, then one run against the Orioles on Monday. He recovered with a scoreless outing on Tuesday to fall in line for a save. There’s no indication that the Royals would go away from Erceg as he fills in for Carlos Estévez.

▶ Tier 5

Joel Kuhnel - Athletics

Victor Vodnik - Colorado Rockies

Enyel De Los Santos - Houston Astros

Cole Sands/Taylor Rogers/Justin Topa - Minnesota Twins

Clayton Beeter/Gus Varland - Washington Nationals

Kuhnel and Vodnik have been fine as last-resort options for saves, converting four and three, respectively. But their history of performance and their home parks make them hard to trust over the season. Kuhnel has just three strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings, while Vodnik has six over 10 frames. Things are bound to go bad.

The Astros’ pitching woes continue both in the rotation and the bullpen. Bryan Abreu still can’t get right, giving up three runs in his last outing. Bryan King has allowed three runs in each of his last two appearances. The team has now turned to De Los Santos, who took the loss on Tuesday with three runs allowed against the Guardians before bouncing back with a four-out save on Wednesday.

