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Alysa Liu
At Stars on Ice, U.S. figure skaters reflect on Olympics, look ahead
Lucas Giolito
Veteran right-hander Lucas Giolito signs with San Diego Padres to bolster their injured rotation
Dallas Wings v Las Vegas Aces
Fever-Aces, Wings-Liberty headline WNBA’s 2026 schedule on NBC, Peacock

Top Clips

nbc_pl_leedsgoal1_260422.jpg
Hill’s own goal puts Leeds level with Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bougoal1_260422.jpg
Kroupi tucks away Bournemouth’s opener v. Leeds
nbc_pl_bougoal2_260422.jpg
Rayan blasts Bournemouth 2-1 ahead of Leeds

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Watch Now

Inside the numbers behind Wood's 'power surge'

April 22, 2026 03:42 PM
Eric Samulski breaks down the numbers behind James Wood's increased offensive output over his last five games, where signs point to more encouraging results after his 34-HR season in 2025.

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