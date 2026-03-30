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Greenberg breaks down UConn's winner vs. Duke

March 30, 2026 01:57 PM
Seth Greenberg talks with Dan Patrick about what went into UConn's miracle victory over Duke, why Michigan and Illinois are so strong, and how Tommy Lloyd's poise shines through for Arizona.

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