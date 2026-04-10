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Syndication: The Record
MLB’s percentage of Black players increases in consecutive years for the 1st time in 2 decades
MLB: Spring Training-Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki activated from injured list and inserted into the lineup against Pirates
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Two-way expectations for Hunter should be lower
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Top News

Syndication: The Record
MLB’s percentage of Black players increases in consecutive years for the 1st time in 2 decades
MLB: Spring Training-Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki activated from injured list and inserted into the lineup against Pirates
NCAA Womens Basketball: Cincinnati at Iowa State
Women’s college basketball transfer updates: Top players available for 2026 window

Top Clips

nbc_roto_travishunter_260410.jpg
Two-way expectations for Hunter should be lower
nbc_roto_kcconception_260410.jpg
Dvorchak: Buy into the hype on Concepcion
nbc_roto_willriley_260420.jpg
Riley shining in opportunity with the Wizards

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Washington Commanders Primary Logo
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Rivers: 'Losing is no fun for anyone'

April 10, 2026 01:57 PM
Future Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Doc Rivers talks with Dan Patrick about his rough year coaching the Milwaukee Bucks, whether we will retire soon and more.

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