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Golf: Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
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Conner Mantz
Conner Mantz withdraws from Boston Marathon
A’ja Wilson
A’ja Wilson returns to USA Basketball camp in Phoenix during Final Four week

Top Clips

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Will Cowboys give Pickens a long-term deal?
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Is Charbonnet worth late fantasy pick amid injury?
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What is Addison’s fantasy value with Murray at QB?

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Mackay discusses dynamic between Tour, LIV golfers

March 31, 2026 02:52 PM
Jim "Bones" Mackay joins the Dan Patrick Show to reflect on his storied caddie days, discuss Phil Mickelson's status ahead of the Master's, and more.

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