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Top News

Lucas Giolito
Veteran right-hander Lucas Giolito signs with San Diego Padres to bolster their injured rotation
Dallas Wings v Las Vegas Aces
Fever-Aces, Wings-Liberty headline WNBA’s 2026 schedule on NBC, Peacock
Paulius Murauskas
Former Saint Mary’s forward Paulius Murauskas joining former coach Randy Bennett at Arizona State

Top Clips

oly_fsmen_brownstarsoniceintv_260422.jpg
Brown hasn’t decided whether he’ll still compete
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Two bye weeks ‘makes a ton of sense’ for CFB
nbc_cfb_rtfcfpexpansion_260422.jpg
CFP expansion would cause huge ripple effects

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Watch Now

Last-minute thoughts before 2026 NFL Draft

April 22, 2026 01:57 PM
With the 2026 NFL Draft just a day away, Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry offer their final thoughts on the class.

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