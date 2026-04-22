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Associated Press
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Fever-Aces, Wings-Liberty headline WNBA’s 2026 schedule on NBC, Peacock
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Former Saint Mary’s forward Paulius Murauskas joining former coach Randy Bennett at Arizona State
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Brown hasn’t decided whether he’ll still compete
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CFP expansion would cause huge ripple effects
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Two bye weeks 'makes a ton of sense' for CFB
April 22, 2026 02:08 PM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry react to ideas to move up the beginning of the college football season and how it might create health and safety benefits.
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