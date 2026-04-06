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How to Watch UConn vs. Michigan Men’s National Championship Game 2026: TV, tipoff time, preview, odds

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Rea an ‘interesting’ fantasy SP with Horton out

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Allen explains why Hurley's coaching style works

April 6, 2026 01:47 PM
Ray Allen talks to Dan Patrick about Braylon Mullins' future at UConn, why he'd like playing for Huskies coach Dan Hurley and his experience competing against Allen Iverson.

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