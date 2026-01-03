Skip navigation
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Paralympics?
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Andy Kotelnicki returns to Kansas as associate head coach after stint at Penn State
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Coaches Selected for the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl
College basketball could use ‘centralized voice’
Oregon’s defense stifles Texas Tech in Orange Bowl
Why Dort feels like the ‘odd man out’ with OKC
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Myers opens U.S. Olympic Trials with 3000m victory
January 2, 2026 07:34 PM
Greta Myers started her 2026 off strong with a first-place finish and 4:06.799 time in the women's 3000m at the U.S. Olympic Speed Skating Trials, the competition's opening event.
05:20
Shiffrin extends slalom streak with Semmering win
08:03
Scheib wins Semmering giant slalom, Shiffrin sixth
53
Vonn speeds to 3rd in super-G at Val D’lse WC
06:54
Ferreira storms to dominant men’s halfpipe win
06:04
Atkin gets big air in Copper Mountain halfpipe win
06:21
Yamada victorious in men’s halfpipe at Copper
06:44
Choi wins snowboard halfpipe at Copper; Kim 3rd
09:55
Anderson enjoying journey on way to Milan Cortina
01:00
Shiffrin wins fourth straight World Cup slalom
03:57
Edwards embraces being a ground breaker
04:00
Di Gregorio, Hollander nab silver in men’s doubles
04:18
Britcher slides to singles luge gold in Park City
08:17
Stolz adds mass start gold to World Cup résumé
01:46
Stolz battles Zurek for 500m gold in photo finish
04:56
U.S. men win fifth-straight WC title in Hamar
04:15
U.S. women skate to team pursuit silver in Hamar
03:35
Urness stomps women’s ski big air win
06:08
Ogiwara spins to win in men’s snowboard big air
04:04
Onitsuka seals Steamboat big air win on final run
03:01
Podmilsak clinches Team USA spot in Steamboat
03:11
Ralph finishes runner-up in big air at Steamboat
04:01
Podmilsak, Ralph on top at Steamboat ski big air
02:24
Krumme takes 4th in Steamboat women’s ski big air
55
Vonn claims second in downhill at St. Moritz
03:44
Stolz dashes to 1000m win at Hamar World Cup
01:31
Vonn on Svindal’s crucial role in her comeback
02:29
Weir previews Team USA at 2026 Winter Olympics
06:43
Weir on Team USA’s dominant year in figure skating
03:57
Stolz swipes 2nd gold, track record held since ’09
06:03
Inside story of Vonn’s Olympic debut in Salt Lake
04:20
College basketball could use ‘centralized voice’
09:00
Oregon’s defense stifles Texas Tech in Orange Bowl
09:48
Why Dort feels like the ‘odd man out’ with OKC
17:54
Ravens RB Henry on career longevity and legacy
01:27
Olave won’t play in Week 18 due to blood clot
05:20
Does rust vs. rest have validity in 12-team CFP?
16:56
Chambliss cemented legendary game for Ole Miss
01:30
‘Warrior’ Mayfield will play Saturday vs. Panthers
01:09
Jackson ‘risky’ fantasy play for game vs. Steelers
16:21
‘Not enough superlatives’ to describe Indiana
09:02
Beck’s rushing ‘the difference maker’ against OSU
04:28
Why ‘unlikely’ teams in CFP semis is beneficial
05:09
Mannix: Bucks looking to add to Giannis-led team
11:09
Count on Pickens to deliver for Cowboys vs. Giants
05:08
Berry thinks Brown will have huge game vs. Browns
54
Bet on Henry to finish season strong vs. Steelers
06:14
Dart, Lawrence, Williams top Week 18 fantasy QBs
04:47
Can fantasy managers trust London in Week 18?
06:53
Could Lamar lead Ravens to Super Bowl?
12:14
Week 18 contract incentives: Jeanty, Pollard, Lamb
01:34
Leonard on a heater during Clippers’ win streak
01:42
Nuggets lose another center with Valančiūnas out
01:24
Wembanyama is day-to-day with hyperextended knee
04:47
Ball has been ‘a firecracker’ from deep for CHA
09:50
Kawhi has ‘flipped the switch’ for Clippers
02:09
How Jackson’s return impacts betting game vs. PIT
02:12
Shough is ‘a bit of a mirage’ in OROY market
01:59
Broncos, Rams lead NFL Week 18 best bets
01:54
Bet the over when Texans host Colts in Week 18
04:00
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
