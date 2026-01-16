Mahomes targeting Week 1 return from torn ACL

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Kyshawn George is ready to take flight
Noah Rubin
,
Noah Rubin
,
Mets quick pivot leads to $126 million deal for Bo Bichette: Contract details, fantasy fallout
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
SuperMotocross Round 2, San Diego: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
How Bichette slots into Mets’ expected lineup
Will Black remain ‘excellent’ amid ORL injuries?
Can Sabonis live up to ADP with return from injury
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Kyshawn George is ready to take flight
Noah Rubin
,
Noah Rubin
,
Mets quick pivot leads to $126 million deal for Bo Bichette: Contract details, fantasy fallout
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
SuperMotocross Round 2, San Diego: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
How Bichette slots into Mets’ expected lineup
Will Black remain ‘excellent’ amid ORL injuries?
Can Sabonis live up to ADP with return from injury
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
Watch Now
Mahomes targeting Week 1 return from torn ACL
January 16, 2026 01:13 PM
Kyle Dvorchak checks in on Patrick Mahomes' recovery from his torn ACL, with the Chiefs QB targeting a Week 1 return, and why fantasy expectations should be tempered in 2026.
Related Videos
01:19
Darnold ‘confident’ he will play against 49ers
01:21
Henry an ‘unsung hero’ in Patriots’ passing attack
01:20
Odunze, Moore vital if Bears want to upset Rams
01:13
Pearsall’s return could help SF replace Kittle
01:42
Jackson ‘has a lot of say’ in Ravens next HC
01:17
Rodgers still ‘better than most’ NFL QBs
01:17
Marks finds success in ‘run heavy’ Texans offense
01:21
What will losing Collins mean for Texans’ offense?
01:31
How Kittle’s absence will change 49ers’ offense
01:23
Stevenson playing ‘best football of his career’
01:24
How Stafford can beat ‘vulnerable’ Bears’ defense
01:24
Bears’ Loveland is a top-five fantasy TE for 2026
01:15
Will Lions move on from Montgomery this offseason?
01:18
Hampton ‘very iffy’ to suit up in WC for Chargers
01:22
Was McDaniel an ‘underrated’ head coach?
01:28
49ers need Kittle to ‘step up’ against Eagles
01:17
Will Odunze, Moore play for Bears against Packers?
01:28
Kingsbury could flourish with young quarterback
01:23
Nabers, Dart can be ‘big’ draws for Harbaugh
01:33
What options do Dolphins have left with Tua?
01:21
Adams expected to return for Rams’ WC vs. Panthers
01:24
Kelce could take ‘Ertz-type’ role if he returns
01:20
Falcons have intriguing offense for next HC
01:29
Browns’ Stefanski will be one of the hottest names
01:23
Cardinals need a ‘savior hire’ after firing Gannon
01:25
Las Vegas Raiders job an ‘opening with potential’
01:27
Olave won’t play in Week 18 due to blood clot
01:30
‘Warrior’ Mayfield will play Saturday vs. Panthers
01:09
Jackson ‘risky’ fantasy play for game vs. Steelers
01:24
LAC’s Herbert, IND’s Rivers will sit out Week 18
Latest Clips
02:26
How Bichette slots into Mets’ expected lineup
01:33
Will Black remain ‘excellent’ amid ORL injuries?
01:47
Can Sabonis live up to ADP with return from injury
04:54
How will Sengun match up against Gobert?
09:50
Who says no?: Zion to the Bulls and more trades
02:11
What to expect from Suarez with reported BOS move
02:28
Does Tucker fill ‘gaping hole’ for LAD outfield?
02:17
How Knicks’ poor form shakes up futures bets
13:36
Simms: Oblique injuries are ‘annoying’ for QBs
02:05
Stafford, Allen among Super Bowl MVP favorites
01:59
LAR, Walker top bets in Divisional Round games
08:22
Tucker’s contract ‘good for LA, bad for baseball’
07:58
NCAA players charged in game-fixing scandal
07:15
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
07:18
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
09:00
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?
13:31
How will Darnold perform with questionable injury?
04:31
Is this ‘the worst time’ for Ravens HC search?
10:15
Could Jackson end up with the Raiders?
07:48
Unpacking ‘rivalry’ between Johnson and LaFleur
08:45
Bears’ Johnson: McVay has ‘well prepared’ teams
02:56
Brady needs to ‘plant his flag’ with Raiders
06:38
Bears need to run the ball ‘effectively’ vs. Rams
14:31
‘Psychological’ impacts of weather for Rams-Bears
01:27
Curry shines a light on Wilson, Reese and Ionescu
01:26
Highlights: UConn makes statement vs. Villanova
02:04
Olson breaks down Michigan’s ‘special’ defense
05:14
Highlights: Maryland outlasts USC
02:50
Frese: UMD won at USC by dictating on defense
05:35
Spieth ‘saw a lot of good’ in first round of 2026
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue