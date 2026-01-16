Skip navigation
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Does Mahomes need to 'temper expectations'?
January 16, 2026 09:19 AM
While Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes says he wants to be "ready for Week 1," Mike Florio and Michael Holley wonder if he needs to temper his expectations coming back from a significant injury.
07:15
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
09:00
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?
13:31
How will Darnold perform with questionable injury?
04:31
Is this ‘the worst time’ for Ravens HC search?
10:15
Could Jackson end up with the Raiders?
07:48
Unpacking ‘rivalry’ between Johnson and LaFleur
08:45
Bears’ Johnson: McVay has ‘well prepared’ teams
02:56
Brady needs to ‘plant his flag’ with Raiders
06:38
Bears need to run the ball ‘effectively’ vs. Rams
14:31
‘Psychological’ impacts of weather for Rams-Bears
01:25
Bills need Kincaid ‘more involved’ vs. Broncos
01:36
What made Giants job appealing for Harbaugh?
05:35
Ward will be borderline QB2 for superflex leagues
04:19
Maye will be ‘different animal’ for Texans defense
02:13
Walker among best prop bets for divisional round
02:25
Expect Seahawks’ JSN to ‘feast’ vs. 49ers
03:41
Will Rams offense right the ship against Bears?
08:09
Can Harvey take advantage of poor BUF run defense?
04:28
Will Tomlin be best head coach option in 2027?
08:18
Harbaugh will bring ‘stability’ to Giants culture
01:16
Simms and Florio’s Divisional Round best bets
09:21
Divisional Round Preview: Rams vs. Bears
09:58
Divisional Round Preview: Texans vs. Patriots
11:09
Divisional Round Preview: 49ers vs. Seahawks
10:24
Divisional Round Preview: Bills vs. Broncos
01:59
Texans to force Maye into making ‘home run’ plays
02:16
BUF could have ‘tough’ time moving ball vs. DEN
01:30
McVay hints he’s spoken with LaFleur about Bears
02:38
Warner return would be a ‘tremendous boost’ for SF
08:46
PFT Draft: Divisional Round QB confidence
07:58
NCAA players charged in game-fixing scandal
01:27
Curry shines a light on Wilson, Reese and Ionescu
01:26
Highlights: UConn makes statement vs. Villanova
02:04
Olson breaks down Michigan’s ‘special’ defense
05:14
Highlights: Maryland outlasts USC
02:50
Frese: UMD won at USC by dictating on defense
05:35
Spieth ‘saw a lot of good’ in first round of 2026
01:55
HLs: Simons, Celtics come back to take down Heat
07:34
Erisman has ‘super strong swim,’ takes 400m free
02:59
Highlights: Michigan cruises past Illinois
07:53
Ledecky wins again, secures 400m freestyle victory
04:45
Grousset defeats Dressel to win 100m butterfly
04:49
Smith wins 100m butterfly showdown with McIntosh
06:22
Ndoye-Brouard edges Marchand in 200m backstroke
05:43
Crush wins first Pro Swim Series title of career
03:51
Barna beats Grousset, Alexy to win 50m freestyle
03:46
Manuel stays hot, wins 50m freestyle in Austin
05:36
Marchand ‘simply unbeatable’ in 200 IM in Austin
05:45
McIntosh breaks 200 IM pool record in Austin
06:48
Explaining the legacies of Carter and McGrady
11:34
‘About damn time’ Kuminga demands trade
05:14
When will Grizzlies end ‘toxic’ saga with Morant?
33
Black throws down insane dunk over four defenders
02:03
Take the over on Beck’s total pass attempts vs. IU
01:21
Henry an ‘unsung hero’ in Patriots’ passing attack
01:20
Odunze, Moore vital if Bears want to upset Rams
01:34
Is there an opportunity out there for Kuminga?
01:35
Who can Cavaliers lean on with Garland injured?
01:32
What Young’s timeline means for Wizards in fantasy
01:32
Mavs to be cautious with Flagg after ankle injury
