LeBron getting back to 'incredible' production

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Malcolm Stewart will compete in SuperMotocross Round 2 in San Diego
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Paralympics?
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Heise: PWHL is ‘toughest, most exciting league’
How Bichette slots into Mets’ expected lineup
Will Black remain ‘excellent’ amid ORL injuries?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Malcolm Stewart will compete in SuperMotocross Round 2 in San Diego
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Paralympics?
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Heise: PWHL is ‘toughest, most exciting league’
How Bichette slots into Mets’ expected lineup
Will Black remain ‘excellent’ amid ORL injuries?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
LeBron getting back to 'incredible' production
January 16, 2026 01:13 PM
Noah Rubin explains that while LeBron is a top-5 player in 9- cat formats this month, James' and Luka Doncic's impressive performances can't surmount the Lakers' defensive struggles.
Related Videos
01:33
Will Black remain ‘excellent’ amid ORL injuries?
01:47
Can Sabonis live up to ADP with return from injury
04:54
How will Sengun match up against Gobert?
09:50
Who says no?: Zion to the Bulls and more trades
02:17
How Knicks’ poor form shakes up futures bets
01:55
HLs: Simons, Celtics come back to take down Heat
06:48
Explaining the legacies of Carter and McGrady
05:14
When will Grizzlies end ‘toxic’ saga with Morant?
33
Black throws down insane dunk over four defenders
01:34
Is there an opportunity out there for Kuminga?
01:35
Who can Cavaliers lean on with Garland injured?
01:32
What Young’s timeline means for Wizards in fantasy
01:32
Mavs to be cautious with Flagg after ankle injury
09:56
Ranking trust in every current non-playoff team
09:46
Love, Watson making most of opportunities
04:57
Why LaMelo can exploit Lakers’ defense from deep
02:17
Monk has been bringing energy for Kings
05:06
Should Cavaliers make a move at trade deadline?
07:29
For GSW, the ‘well has been poisoned’ with Kuminga
02:42
Thunder giving SGA ‘absurd’ usage in the clutch
01:36
Mavs’ Marshall is one to watch with Davis out
01:36
Love emerges as ‘consistent’ bench piece for POR
01:36
Fantasy implications of Wagner’s return to Magic
09:49
Morant’s trade situation mirrors Young’s with ATL
10:00
Lakers have a ‘role player problem’
04:43
Kawhi, Porter Jr. chasing another big performance
10:01
Barnes fueling Raptors’ success alongside Ingram
03:54
Brown fined for publicly criticizing officials
02:02
OKC remain favorites for Western Conference champs
01:53
Highlights: Warriors dominate Trail Blazers
Latest Clips
04:26
Heise: PWHL is ‘toughest, most exciting league’
02:26
How Bichette slots into Mets’ expected lineup
01:41
Mahomes targeting Week 1 return from torn ACL
01:19
Darnold ‘confident’ he will play against 49ers
20:13
Sexton, Prado headline chaos of Anaheim 1
02:11
What to expect from Suarez with reported BOS move
02:28
Does Tucker fill ‘gaping hole’ for LAD outfield?
13:36
Simms: Oblique injuries are ‘annoying’ for QBs
02:05
Stafford, Allen among Super Bowl MVP favorites
01:59
LAR, Walker top bets in Divisional Round games
08:22
Tucker’s contract ‘good for LA, bad for baseball’
07:58
NCAA players charged in game-fixing scandal
07:15
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
07:18
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
09:00
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?
13:31
How will Darnold perform with questionable injury?
04:31
Is this ‘the worst time’ for Ravens HC search?
10:15
Could Jackson end up with the Raiders?
07:48
Unpacking ‘rivalry’ between Johnson and LaFleur
08:45
Bears’ Johnson: McVay has ‘well prepared’ teams
02:56
Brady needs to ‘plant his flag’ with Raiders
06:38
Bears need to run the ball ‘effectively’ vs. Rams
14:31
‘Psychological’ impacts of weather for Rams-Bears
01:27
Curry shines a light on Wilson, Reese and Ionescu
01:26
Highlights: UConn makes statement vs. Villanova
02:04
Olson breaks down Michigan’s ‘special’ defense
05:14
Highlights: Maryland outlasts USC
02:50
Frese: UMD won at USC by dictating on defense
05:35
Spieth ‘saw a lot of good’ in first round of 2026
07:34
Erisman has ‘super strong swim,’ takes 400m free
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue