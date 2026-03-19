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,
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What March Madness games are on today? Schedule, TV, tipoff times for First Round of NCAA men’s tournament
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,
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Steve Kornacki breaks down the men's NCAA Tournament
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Which Badger would students want to be for a day?
March 19, 2026 10:57 AM
Of the many talented Wisconsin men's basketball players, which would these students want to be for a day?
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