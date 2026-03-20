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No. 11 seed VCU erases 19-point deficit, stuns sixth-seeded North Carolina 82-78 in OT
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Four Practice
March Madness 2026: Bracket, schedule, score, date, time, TV network for NCAA men’s basketball tournament
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Snedeker 'ramping up' as Presidents' Cup Captain

March 19, 2026 10:02 PM
Brandt Snedeker spoke with the media regarding being captain for the Presidents' Cup later this year, describing how he is beginning to ramp up in anticipation of the event in September.
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