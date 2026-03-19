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SX 2026 Rd 06 Seattle 250 Cameron McAdoo serious.jpg
Cameron McAdoo (broken arm) out of Birmingham East / West Showdown
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
New York Mets photo day
When is MLB Opening Day 2026? Matchups, start times, probable starting pitchers
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Olympics: Cross-Country Skiing-Womens 10km Freestyle
Jessie Diggins goes into her final cross-country skiing races with ideas for her next chapter

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Who are the favorites for Most Outstanding Player?
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Simms: Johnson doesn’t ‘wow’ like other RBs
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Is Allar the next Jets quarterback?

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McGrady: Mitchell, Booker could get 90 points

March 19, 2026 02:42 PM
NBA on NBC analyst Tracy McGrady joins Dan Patrick to discuss historic scoring performances, relaunching Ones Basketball League and more.

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