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Silvana Tirinzoni, world No. 1 in curling, retires

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Buy low on Mets to win NL East
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Watch Now

Confidence in Cavs against Raptors in Round 1

April 15, 2026 11:52 AM
Drew Dinsick breaks down that Cleveland Cavaliers-Toronto Raptors first-round series, noting his confidence in the Cavs to win the series as the Raptors are a punchy underdog.

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