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Avdija has ‘monster performance’ in Play-In win
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McClanahan’s win at White Sox ‘a huge moment’

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Top News

A’ja Wilson
Aces re-sign four-time MVP A’ja Wilson to lock in their dynasty core
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Arizona State
College basketball transfer portal rankings: Who are the top 2026 NCAA players available?
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals
Matthew Berry’s Updated Way Too Early Positional Rankings for 2026

Top Clips

nbc_roto_avdijav2_260415.jpg
Avdija has ‘monster performance’ in Play-In win
nbc_roto_schultz_260415.jpg
Is the excitement for Schultz warranted?
nbc_roto_mclanahan_260415.jpg
McClanahan’s win at White Sox ‘a huge moment’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
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Watch Now

Trout heating up and producing at prime levels

April 15, 2026 02:42 PM
All the underlying metrics tell Eric Samulski that Mike Trout is playing his best baseball in a while.

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