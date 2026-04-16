Alex Condon puts off NBA and returns to Florida for senior season and run at another title

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Forward Alex Condon is returning to Florida for his senior season, giving him a final opportunity to boost his 3-point shooting before making the jump to the NBA.

His decision that was announced Wednesday should improve the Gators’ chances of winning another national championship.

Condon, a 6-foot-11 Australian, is the seventh player to re-sign with the Gators, following point guard Boogie Fland, shooting guard Urban Klavzar and role players Isaiah Brown, AJ Brown, Alex Lloyd and Alex Kovatchev.

All-Southeastern Conference center Rueben Chinyelu is expected to do the same. The biggest unknown, though, is whether forward Thomas Haugh will join them for another year. Haugh, the team’s leading scorer, is widely considered a lottery pick but is considering putting off NBA riches in hopes of winning another title.

The 2025 champs lost to Iowa in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last month.

Former Kentucky guard Denzel Aberdeen plans to re-enroll at Florida to finish his degree and is petitioning the NCAA for a fifth year of eligibility. Aberdeen spent his first three years at Florida before transferring to the Wildcats.

Golden clearly prefers the idea of filling his roster with players versed in his system and familiar with each other. Bringing back Condon gives the Gators someone to run the offense through next season.

Condon averaged 15.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists as a junior while starting 34 of 35 games. He led the team in blocked shots (48) and turnovers (83). He had eight games with at least four turnovers, a stat he would like to reduce.

A more significant number for NBA teams: Condon was 9-of-53 shooting from 3-point range, a 17% clip that was a career low. Raising his shooting percentage from behind the arc is considered key to him becoming a first-round selection and maybe a lottery pick.