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Associated Press
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,
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McClanahan's win at White Sox 'a huge moment'
April 15, 2026 02:42 PM
After a lengthy injury recovery, Shane McClanahan got back in the win column for the Tampa Bay Rays against the White Sox, and Eric Samulski details McClanahan's ceiling moving forward.
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