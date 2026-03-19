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Watch Now
Expect Dortch to be 'TD-dependent' for Lions
March 19, 2026 03:57 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter unpack the news of the Detroit Lions adding to their WR room by signing Greg Dortch, detailing what kind of role he will play for the offense.
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