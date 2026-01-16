 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Indiana Hoosiers
No. 1 Indiana looking for a storybook ending to complete this real-life Hollywood script at Miami
Josh Lowe
Josh Lowe to Angels, Gavin Lux to Rays and Brock Burke to Reds in 3-team trade
Bo Bichette
Report: Bo Bichette and New York Mets have agreed to a 3-year, $126 million contract

Top Clips

nbc_nba_enjoy_dkseg_260116.jpg
How will Sengun match up against Gobert?
DPS_divisional_260116.jpg
Simms: Oblique injuries are ‘annoying’ for QBs
nbc_bte_sbmvp_260116.jpg
Stafford, Allen among Super Bowl MVP favorites

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Indiana Hoosiers
No. 1 Indiana looking for a storybook ending to complete this real-life Hollywood script at Miami
Josh Lowe
Josh Lowe to Angels, Gavin Lux to Rays and Brock Burke to Reds in 3-team trade
Bo Bichette
Report: Bo Bichette and New York Mets have agreed to a 3-year, $126 million contract

Top Clips

nbc_nba_enjoy_dkseg_260116.jpg
How will Sengun match up against Gobert?
DPS_divisional_260116.jpg
Simms: Oblique injuries are ‘annoying’ for QBs
nbc_bte_sbmvp_260116.jpg
Stafford, Allen among Super Bowl MVP favorites

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Who says no?: Zion to the Bulls and more trades

January 16, 2026 12:48 PM
Numbers on the Board plays a game of "Who Says No?" where they present a handful of trades and gauge the interest in getting a deal done.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_enjoy_dkseg_260116.jpg
04:54
How will Sengun match up against Gobert?
nbc_nba_bosvsmia_260115.jpg
01:55
HLs: Simons, Celtics come back to take down Heat
nbc_nba_offguardmcgradycarter_260115.jpg
06:48
Explaining the legacies of Carter and McGrady
nbc_nba_offguardkuminga_260115.jpg
11:34
‘About damn time’ Kuminga demands trade
nbc_nba_offguardjamorant_260115.jpg
05:14
When will Grizzlies end ‘toxic’ saga with Morant?
nbc_nba_blackdunk_260115.jpeg
33
Black throws down insane dunk over four defenders
nbc_roto_jonathankuminga_250115.jpg
01:34
Is there an opportunity out there for Kuminga?
nbc_roto_dariusgarland_250115.jpg
01:35
Who can Cavaliers lean on with Garland injured?
trae_new_mpx.jpg
01:32
What Young’s timeline means for Wizards in fantasy
nbc_roto_cooperflagg_250115.jpg
01:32
Mavs to be cautious with Flagg after ankle injury
nbc_nba_enjoy_nonplayoffteams_260115.jpg
09:56
Ranking trust in every current non-playoff team
nbc_nba_underappreciated_260115.jpg
09:46
Love, Watson making most of opportunities
nbc_nba_enjoy_draftkings_260115.jpg
04:57
Why LaMelo can exploit Lakers’ defense from deep
nbc_nba_enjoy_knickskings_260115.jpg
02:17
Monk has been bringing energy for Kings
hunter_mpx.jpg
05:06
Should Cavaliers make a move at trade deadline?
nbc_nba_mannixkuminga_250115.jpg
07:29
For GSW, the ‘well has been poisoned’ with Kuminga
nbc_roto_clutchplayer_260115.jpg
02:42
Thunder giving SGA ‘absurd’ usage in the clutch
nbc_roto_adavis_260114.jpg
01:36
Mavs’ Marshall is one to watch with Davis out
nbc_roto_clove_260114.jpg
01:36
Love emerges as ‘consistent’ bench piece for POR
nbc_roto_fwagner_260114.jpg
01:36
Fantasy implications of Wagner’s return to Magic
nbc_nba_enjoy_rumormill_260114.jpg
09:49
Morant’s trade situation mirrors Young’s with ATL
nbc_nba_enjoy_teamstockdown_260113.jpg
10:00
Lakers have a ‘role player problem’
nbc_nba_enjoy_draftkings_260114.jpg
04:43
Kawhi, Porter Jr. chasing another big performance
nbc_nba_enjoy_teamstockup_260114.jpg
10:01
Barnes fueling Raptors’ success alongside Ingram
nbc_nba_enjoy_jaylenbrown_260114.jpg
03:54
Brown fined for publicly criticizing officials
nbc_roto_westconfchamp_260114.jpg
02:02
OKC remain favorites for Western Conference champs
nbc_nba_porvsgsw_260113.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Warriors dominate Trail Blazers
nbc_nba_porvsgsw_digitalhit_260113.jpg
01:46
Warriors ‘shot with confidence’ against Blazers
nbc_nba_westoutlook_260113.jpg
03:23
Western Conference outlook: Rockets disappointing
nbc_nba_kumingatalk_260113.jpg
04:07
McGrady: Kuminga ‘can change a team’ if traded

Latest Clips

DPS_divisional_260116.jpg
13:36
Simms: Oblique injuries are ‘annoying’ for QBs
nbc_bte_sbmvp_260116.jpg
02:05
Stafford, Allen among Super Bowl MVP favorites
nbc_bte_bestbets_260116.jpg
01:59
LAR, Walker top bets in Divisional Round games
nbc_dps_kyletuckerdodgers_260116.jpg
08:22
Tucker’s contract ‘good for LA, bad for baseball’
nbc_dps_collegebasketballscandal_260116.jpg
07:58
NCAA players charged in game-fixing scandal
caleb.jpg
07:15
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
mahomes_thumbnail.jpg
07:18
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260116.jpg
09:00
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?
nbc_pft_divisionalround_260116.jpg
13:31
How will Darnold perform with questionable injury?
nbc_pft_lamarfuture_260116.jpg
04:31
Is this ‘the worst time’ for Ravens HC search?
nbc_pft_lamarraiders_260116.jpg
10:15
Could Jackson end up with the Raiders?
nbc_pft_johnsonlafleur_260116.jpg
07:48
Unpacking ‘rivalry’ between Johnson and LaFleur
nbc_pft_benjohnsonmcvay_260116.jpg
08:45
Bears’ Johnson: McVay has ‘well prepared’ teams
nbc_pft_bradytalk_260116.jpg
02:56
Brady needs to ‘plant his flag’ with Raiders
nbc_pft_ramsbears_260116.jpg
06:38
Bears need to run the ball ‘effectively’ vs. Rams
nbc_pft_chicagoweather_260116.jpg
14:31
‘Psychological’ impacts of weather for Rams-Bears
nbc_wnba_wnbaonnbc_260116.jpg
01:27
Curry shines a light on Wilson, Reese and Ionescu
nbc_wcbb_uconnreacs_260115.jpg
01:26
Highlights: UConn makes statement vs. Villanova
nbc_wcbb_olsonintv_260115.jpg
02:04
Olson breaks down Michigan’s ‘special’ defense
nbc_wcbb_marylanduschl_260115.jpg
05:14
Highlights: Maryland outlasts USC
nbc_wcbb_marylanduscreacs_260115.jpg
02:50
Frese: UMD won at USC by dictating on defense
nbc_golf_spiethintv_260115.jpg
05:35
Spieth ‘saw a lot of good’ in first round of 2026
oly_swm400f_proswimseries_erisman_260115.jpg
07:34
Erisman has ‘super strong swim,’ takes 400m free
nbc_wcbb_michillinoisreacs_260115.jpg
02:59
Highlights: Michigan cruises past Illinois
oly_sww400f_proswimseries_ledecky_260115.jpg
07:53
Ledecky wins again, secures 400m freestyle victory
oly_swm100bu_proswimseries_grousset_260115.jpg
04:45
Grousset defeats Dressel to win 100m butterfly
oly_sww100bu_proswimseries_smith_260115.jpg
04:49
Smith wins 100m butterfly showdown with McIntosh
oly_swm200bk_proswimseries_brouard_260115.jpg
06:22
Ndoye-Brouard edges Marchand in 200m backstroke
oly_sww200bk_proswimseries_crush_260115.jpg
05:43
Crush wins first Pro Swim Series title of career
oly_swm50f_proswimseries_barna_260115.jpg
03:51
Barna beats Grousset, Alexy to win 50m freestyle