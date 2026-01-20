Skip navigation
Indiana vs. Miami 27-21: CFP national championship live updates, highlights, news analysis
Indiana wins first national championship in college football, beating Miami in a thriller
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Lessons learned from Indiana’s improbable run
Is Miami fully back after run to title game?
Is Big Ten the dominant conference in CFB?
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Indiana vs. Miami 27-21: CFP national championship live updates, highlights, news analysis
Indiana wins first national championship in college football, beating Miami in a thriller
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Lessons learned from Indiana’s improbable run
Is Miami fully back after run to title game?
Is Big Ten the dominant conference in CFB?
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Indiana completes Cinderella story with title
January 20, 2026 01:58 AM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry reflect on Indiana's wild CFP title game victory over Miami.
Related Videos
09:04
Lessons learned from Indiana’s improbable run
03:39
Is Miami fully back after run to title game?
04:45
Is Big Ten the dominant conference in CFB?
03:21
Mendoza has ‘captivated the entire country’
08:30
What Miami vs. Indiana means for college football
03:11
Where CFP expansion stands ahead of title game
08:38
Indiana feels ‘predestined’ to win championship
03:28
Beck will need ‘game of his life’ to beat Indiana
04:57
Freeman responds to NFL speculation
07:34
Previewing Miami vs. Indiana in CFP final
03:21
What does Moore’s return mean for Oregon, Raiola?
02:31
2026 NFL Draft will have ‘fascinating’ QB class
01:32
Behind the numbers of Miami’s CFP Final run
01:23
Behind the numbers of Indiana’s CFP Final run
02:21
USC commit Wafle wins AAB MVP, ties sack record
09:23
Highlights: 2026 Navy All-American Bowl
01:00
Patterson joins fans in stands after AAB touchdown
03:10
DB Hobbs commits to Indiana at All-American Bowl
03:59
TE Loken stays home, commits to Wisconsin at AAB
02:13
CFB’s talent dispersion at ‘an all-time high’
02:17
Torbert Jr. commits to Indiana at 2026 AAB
43
USC commit Dixon-Wyatt gets West on board at AAB
02:56
WR Brown commits to Indiana at All-American Bowl
42
Cherry, Lennear connect for impressive AAB TD
04:14
DB Washington commits to USC at All-American Bowl
03:56
Why no SEC team has made the title game recently
06:49
First thoughts on national championship game
05:08
Debating Lanning’s big-game résumé as Oregon coach
03:13
National title game hinges on Miami’s front seven
02:43
Outlining how remarkable Indiana’s turnaround is
Latest Clips
01:54
Why Celtics-Pistons was ‘a proving ground game’
01:35
Brown took ‘defensive challenge’ of guarding Cade
02:00
Highlights: Celtics fall short against Pistons
01:10
Harris: Pistons continued to push against Celtics
09:03
Tomac in ‘midseason form’ early with KTM in 2026
06:43
Deegan’s hit on Anstie in San Diego ‘not terrible’
05:10
How should Yamaha respond to Deegan-Anstie crash?
01:26
Christie sets the tone for Mavs in win vs. Knicks
01:55
Highlights: Mavs get wire-to-wire win over Knicks
01:12
Brown celebrating All-Star starter nod with fans
01:51
HLs: Wemby drains seven 3-pointers in Spurs win
03:29
How will Knicks respond after wire-to-wire loss?
02:27
Flagg on ‘incredible’ MSG atmosphere after win
01:00
Marshall proud of how Mavs stepped up vs. Knicks
05:04
Could the Knicks take a big swing on a trade?
01:11
Holmgren: Thunder preaching next-man-up mentality
06:18
PL Update: Kostoulas saves Brighton v. Bournemouth
01:33
Thunder close out Cavs with ‘exceptional’ shooting
08:28
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 22
01:58
Highlights: OKC drops the hammer on Cavaliers
01:26
Kostoulas’ overhead kick brings Brighton level
11:29
Young, Laces BC hand Rose BC second straight loss
19:49
Hive BC gets first win; Breeze BC blown out
01:18
Bucks-Hawks a game of ‘poise’ and ‘resistance’
01:13
Bucks staying ‘resilient’ in late-game situations
01:59
Highlights: Bucks survive strong comeback from ATL
05:58
Tavernier’s penalty gives Bournemouth 1-0 lead
01:12
Morant has plenty of room to improve after return
01:26
Will SEA let ‘explosive’ Walker loose vs. LAR?
01:25
How can Stefanski find ‘success’ with Falcons
