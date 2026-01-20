 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_dksbmatchups_260120.jpg
Analyzing four potential Super Bowl LX matchups
nbc_pft_natchampreax_260120.jpg
Cignetti and IU cap off season with championship
nbc_pft_broncospatriots_260120.jpg
Can Stidham meet the moment vs. Patriots?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Was firing McDermott the right decision for Bills?

January 20, 2026 08:13 AM
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty react to the Bills firing Sean McDermott, reflecting on the head coach’s nine-year tenure in Buffalo.

nbc_pft_natchampreax_260120.jpg
03:20
Cignetti and IU cap off season with championship
nbc_pft_broncospatriots_260120.jpg
02:30
Can Stidham meet the moment vs. Patriots?
nbc_pft_williamsjohnson_260120.jpg
03:52
Williams praises Johnson after promising season
RamsSeahawksPFT1-20.jpg
03:57
Rams will be ‘super confident’ vs Seahawks
nbc_pft_divtakeyourpick_260120.jpg
05:20
Take your pick: Post-Divisional Round questions
nbc_pft_billsnextcoach_260120.jpg
06:26
Daboll, Brady are candidates to replace McDermott
nbc_pft_billsravenspressure_260120.jpg
02:07
Will Bills or Ravens next HC have more pressure?
nbc_pft_billsjobdesire_260120.jpg
05:18
How desirable is Bills head coach job?
nbc_pft_salehtitans_260120.jpg
07:40
Florio: Tennessee is a ‘good spot’ for Saleh
nbc_pft_beanerole_260120.jpg
13:50
Bills promote Beane despite firing McDermott
nbc_pft_hafleydolphins_260120.jpg
13:19
Dolphins hire Hafley as next head coach
nbc_pft_mcdermotttenure_260120.jpg
10:05
Why didn’t things work out for McDermott in BUF?
nbc_pft_belichickconvo_260120.jpg
07:26
Could Belichick be a good fit with Bills?
nbc_pft_mcdermottfuture_260120.jpg
03:56
What’s next for McDermott in coaching carousel?
ken_walker.jpg
01:26
Will SEA let ‘explosive’ Walker loose vs. LAR?
nbc_roto_kevin_260119.jpg
01:25
How can Stefanski find ‘success’ with Falcons
purdy_mpx.jpg
09:14
49ers ‘ran out of bodies’ in loss to Seahawks
nbc_ffhh_mcdermott_260119.jpg
12:32
Should Bills have fired Beane with McDermott?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_260119.jpg
02:04
Take SEA, NE as NFC, AFC conference champions
nbc_ffhh_backtothefutures_260119.jpg
03:35
Stidham could be Super Bowl MVP if Broncos win
nbc_ffhh_ramschi_260119.jpg
09:26
Rams WRs Nacua, Adams fantasy ‘busts’ despite win
nbc_ffhh_texanspatriots_260119.jpg
05:00
Berry: ‘Maye is my MVP’
nbc_ffhh_billsbroncos_260119.jpg
07:13
Broncos win over Bills was ‘a bumpy ride’
nbc_csu_dksegmentv2_260119.jpg
01:38
Is NE vs. SEA the most likely Super Bowl matchup?
nbc_csu_hyundaigivemetheheadlines_260119.jpg
17:37
Give me the headlines: ‘Bear down, Ram up’
super_bowl_roto.jpg
02:08
‘Roll with the Rams’ as best bet to win Super Bowl
nbc_csu_seanmcdermott_260119.jpg
16:08
Bills take risk firing McDermott, retaining Beane
nbc_pft_seanmcdermottv2_260119.jpg
04:01
Bills firing McDermott ‘shakes everything up’
VrabelPFT1-19MPX.jpg
02:59
Vrabel has led a ‘remarkable’ turnaround for Pats
StroudPFTPMC1-19.jpg
07:52
Stroud’s ‘pitiful’ turnovers hold HOU back vs. NE

indiana_lessons_learned_mpx.jpg
09:04
Lessons learned from Indiana’s improbable run
indiana_wins_mpx.jpg
11:13
Indiana completes Cinderella story with title
nbc_rtf_big10champ_260120.jpg
04:55
Is Big Ten the dominant conference in CFB?
nbc_rtf_miamifuture_260120.jpg
03:39
Is Miami fully back after run to title game?
nbc_rtf_mendozarise_260120.jpg
03:21
Mendoza has ‘captivated the entire country’
nbc_nba_bosvsdet_digitalhit_260119.jpg
01:54
Why Celtics-Pistons was ‘a proving ground game’
nbc_nba_jbtalk_260119.jpg
01:35
Brown took ‘defensive challenge’ of guarding Cade
nbc_nba_bosvsdet_260119.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Celtics fall short against Pistons
nbc_nba_tobiasintv_260119.jpg
01:10
Harris: Pistons continued to push against Celtics
tomac_raw_260119.jpg
09:03
Tomac in ‘midseason form’ early with KTM in 2026
deegan_raw_260119.jpg
06:43
Deegan’s hit on Anstie in San Diego ‘not terrible’
team_drama_raw_260119.jpg
05:10
How should Yamaha respond to Deegan-Anstie crash?
nbc_nba_dalvsnyk_digitalhit_260119.jpg
01:26
Christie sets the tone for Mavs in win vs. Knicks
nbc_nba_dalvsnyk_260119.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Mavs get wire-to-wire win over Knicks
nbc_nba_jaylenbrownintv_260119.jpg
01:12
Brown celebrating All-Star starter nod with fans
spurs_hl_raw_260119.jpg
01:51
HLs: Wemby drains seven 3-pointers in Spurs win
nbc_nba_knickspostgamev2_260119.jpg
03:29
How will Knicks respond after wire-to-wire loss?
nbc_nba_flaggintv_260119.jpg
02:27
Flagg on ‘incredible’ MSG atmosphere after win
nbc_nba_najiintv_260119.jpg
01:00
Marshall proud of how Mavs stepped up vs. Knicks
nyk_trade_mpx.jpg
05:04
Could the Knicks take a big swing on a trade?
nbc_nba_okccle_chetshaiintv_260119.jpg
01:11
Holmgren: Thunder preaching next-man-up mentality
PL_update_260119.jpg
06:18
PL Update: Kostoulas saves Brighton v. Bournemouth
nbc_nba_okccle_digitalhit_260119.jpg
01:33
Thunder close out Cavs with ‘exceptional’ shooting
nbc_pl_mw22allgoals_260119.jpg
08:28
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 22
nbc_nba_thundercleveland_260119_copy.jpg
01:58
Highlights: OKC drops the hammer on Cavaliers
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_260119.jpg
01:26
Kostoulas’ overhead kick brings Brighton level
nbc_wnba_seg01_260119.jpg
11:29
Young, Laces BC hand Rose BC second straight loss
nbc_wnba_seg02_260119.jpg
19:49
Hive BC gets first win; Breeze BC blown out
nbc_nba_milatl_digitalhit_260119.jpg
01:18
Bucks-Hawks a game of ‘poise’ and ‘resistance’
nbc_nba_milatl_turnerintv_260119.jpg
01:13
Bucks staying ‘resilient’ in late-game situations