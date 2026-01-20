T-shirt for Ukraine: A player’s heartfelt tribute to her country and her dad at the Australian Open

With a very offbeat style of play and even more unique body art, Oleksandra Oliynykova stood out after her Australian Open loss to defending champion Madision Keys.

On the T-shirt that Oliynykova wore at a post-match news conference, the daughter of a Ukrainian army soldier had emblazoned the message: “I need your help to protect Ukrainian women and children but I can’t talk about it here.”

Grand Slam guidelines deter players from using competition venues to make political statements.

After her 7-6 (6), 6-1 loss to Keys in the first round on Rod Laver Arena, Oliynykova found a way to express her message.

Keys praised Oliynykova, who signed autographs, accepted loud applause, and waved a Ukrainian flag after the match.

It came after ninth-seeded Keys trailed 4-0 in the first set before becoming accustomed to the Ukrainian player’s unconventional shots which included high lobs — moonballs — that forced Keys deep behind the baseline.

Oliynykova had distinctive facial and other body ink — she said many of her tattoos were only temporary and could be washed off. She also admitted that her style of play can throw opponents off.

“Since I started my pro year career, I was hearing that I will not be in top 1,000, then in top 500, in top 300, and in top 100.” said Oliynykova, who is ranked 92nd. “All these people telling me that I won’t be able to progress with this game style.

“But, actually, my idea is to do my ‘weird’ things on court, but to be the best player with this type of game. I mean, I saw today that even for one of the best players in the world, it could be really uncomfortable.”

She saved a further connection with Ukraine for the news conference, where she showed up wearing the T-shirt and praised her father’s commitment to family and country.

“He is my biggest supporter and has been since childhood,” said Oliynykova. “I’m so proud of him and that’s something that’s keeping me motivated even more. After he joined the military, I have improved my ranking over 200 places. I know it was his dream to see me on this court and I would do everything to make him proud.”

Her biggest thrill of the day came after the match, despite the loss.

“He told me it was an amazing match — he just texted me and I made his dream come true,” she said of her father’s message from afar.

“I cannot explain these feelings, but when you are in this situation, you can, you know, put priorities in your life. I will do everything to make him even more proud.”