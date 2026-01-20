 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner’s bid for Australian Open three-peat begins with anticlimactic win
Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa women face tough schedule after 7-0 start in Big Ten
Houston Cougars
No. 6 Houston looks to stretch Big 12 winning streak against No. 12 Texas Tech

Top Clips

nbc_bte_lakersnuggets_260120.jpg
Fade Lakers against hot Nuggets squad
nbc_bte_spursrockets_260120.jpg
Spurs are worthy underdog bet against Rockets
nbc_bte_superbowlmvp_260120.jpg
Who is best early bet to win Super Bowl MVP?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner’s bid for Australian Open three-peat begins with anticlimactic win
Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa women face tough schedule after 7-0 start in Big Ten
Houston Cougars
No. 6 Houston looks to stretch Big 12 winning streak against No. 12 Texas Tech

Top Clips

nbc_bte_lakersnuggets_260120.jpg
Fade Lakers against hot Nuggets squad
nbc_bte_spursrockets_260120.jpg
Spurs are worthy underdog bet against Rockets
nbc_bte_superbowlmvp_260120.jpg
Who is best early bet to win Super Bowl MVP?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

T-shirt for Ukraine: A player’s heartfelt tribute to her country and her dad at the Australian Open

  
Published January 20, 2026 12:09 PM
Oleksandra Oliynykova

Jan 20, 2026; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Oleksandra Oliynykova of Ukraine in action against Madison Keys of United States in the first round of the women’s singles at the Australian Open at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Mike Frey/Mike Frey-Imagn Images

With a very offbeat style of play and even more unique body art, Oleksandra Oliynykova stood out after her Australian Open loss to defending champion Madision Keys.

On the T-shirt that Oliynykova wore at a post-match news conference, the daughter of a Ukrainian army soldier had emblazoned the message: “I need your help to protect Ukrainian women and children but I can’t talk about it here.”

Grand Slam guidelines deter players from using competition venues to make political statements.

After her 7-6 (6), 6-1 loss to Keys in the first round on Rod Laver Arena, Oliynykova found a way to express her message.

Keys praised Oliynykova, who signed autographs, accepted loud applause, and waved a Ukrainian flag after the match.

It came after ninth-seeded Keys trailed 4-0 in the first set before becoming accustomed to the Ukrainian player’s unconventional shots which included high lobs — moonballs — that forced Keys deep behind the baseline.

Oliynykova had distinctive facial and other body ink — she said many of her tattoos were only temporary and could be washed off. She also admitted that her style of play can throw opponents off.

“Since I started my pro year career, I was hearing that I will not be in top 1,000, then in top 500, in top 300, and in top 100.” said Oliynykova, who is ranked 92nd. “All these people telling me that I won’t be able to progress with this game style.

“But, actually, my idea is to do my ‘weird’ things on court, but to be the best player with this type of game. I mean, I saw today that even for one of the best players in the world, it could be really uncomfortable.”

She saved a further connection with Ukraine for the news conference, where she showed up wearing the T-shirt and praised her father’s commitment to family and country.

“He is my biggest supporter and has been since childhood,” said Oliynykova. “I’m so proud of him and that’s something that’s keeping me motivated even more. After he joined the military, I have improved my ranking over 200 places. I know it was his dream to see me on this court and I would do everything to make him proud.”

Her biggest thrill of the day came after the match, despite the loss.

“He told me it was an amazing match — he just texted me and I made his dream come true,” she said of her father’s message from afar.

“I cannot explain these feelings, but when you are in this situation, you can, you know, put priorities in your life. I will do everything to make him even more proud.”