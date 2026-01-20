 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Houston Cougars
No. 6 Houston looks to stretch Big 12 winning streak against No. 12 Texas Tech
Curt Cignetti
Curt Cignetti finishes his masterpiece, coaching unbeaten Indiana to title in his 2nd season
Carson Beck
Carson Beck on his year at Miami: ‘This university truly saved me’

Top Clips

nbc_bte_superbowlmvp_260120.jpg
Who is best early bet to win Super Bowl MVP?
nbc_pft_dksbmatchups_260120.jpg
Analyzing four potential Super Bowl LX matchups
nbc_pft_natchampreax_260120.jpg
Cignetti and IU cap off season with championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Houston Cougars
No. 6 Houston looks to stretch Big 12 winning streak against No. 12 Texas Tech
Curt Cignetti
Curt Cignetti finishes his masterpiece, coaching unbeaten Indiana to title in his 2nd season
Carson Beck
Carson Beck on his year at Miami: ‘This university truly saved me’

Top Clips

nbc_bte_superbowlmvp_260120.jpg
Who is best early bet to win Super Bowl MVP?
nbc_pft_dksbmatchups_260120.jpg
Analyzing four potential Super Bowl LX matchups
nbc_pft_natchampreax_260120.jpg
Cignetti and IU cap off season with championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Spurs are worthy underdog bet against Rockets

January 20, 2026 11:23 AM
Trysta Krick and Drew Dinsick share why the San Antonio Spurs make for an intriguing underdog bet in several markets on Tuesday night against the Houston Rockets on NBC and Peacock.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_bosvsdet_digitalhit_260119.jpg
01:54
Why Celtics-Pistons was ‘a proving ground game’
nbc_nba_jbtalk_260119.jpg
01:35
Brown took ‘defensive challenge’ of guarding Cade
nbc_nba_bosvsdet_260119.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Celtics fall short against Pistons
nbc_nba_tobiasintv_260119.jpg
01:10
Harris: Pistons continued to push against Celtics
nbc_nba_dalvsnyk_digitalhit_260119.jpg
01:26
Christie sets the tone for Mavs in win vs. Knicks
nbc_nba_dalvsnyk_260119.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Mavs get wire-to-wire win over Knicks
nbc_nba_jaylenbrownintv_260119.jpg
01:12
Brown celebrating All-Star starter nod with fans
spurs_hl_raw_260119.jpg
01:51
HLs: Wemby drains seven 3-pointers in Spurs win
nbc_nba_knickspostgamev2_260119.jpg
03:29
How will Knicks respond after wire-to-wire loss?
nbc_nba_flaggintv_260119.jpg
02:27
Flagg on ‘incredible’ MSG atmosphere after win
nbc_nba_najiintv_260119.jpg
01:00
Marshall proud of how Mavs stepped up vs. Knicks
nyk_trade_mpx.jpg
05:04
Could the Knicks take a big swing on a trade?
nbc_nba_okccle_chetshaiintv_260119.jpg
01:11
Holmgren: Thunder preaching next-man-up mentality
nbc_nba_okccle_digitalhit_260119.jpg
01:33
Thunder close out Cavs with ‘exceptional’ shooting
nbc_nba_thundercleveland_260119_copy.jpg
01:58
Highlights: OKC drops the hammer on Cavaliers
nbc_nba_milatl_digitalhit_260119.jpg
01:18
Bucks-Hawks a game of ‘poise’ and ‘resistance’
nbc_nba_milatl_turnerintv_260119.jpg
01:13
Bucks staying ‘resilient’ in late-game situations
NEW_THUMB.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Bucks survive strong comeback from ATL
nbc_roto_morant_260119.jpg
01:12
Morant has plenty of room to improve after return
nbc_nba_weststarters_260119.jpg
04:26
Luka, Steph, Jokic among WC All-Star starters
nbc_nba_eaststarters_260119.jpg
04:15
Cunningham, Giannis lead All-Star starters in East
nbc_roto_edwards_260119.jpg
01:18
Are Edwards’ performances going under the radar?
nbc_roto_williams_260119.jpg
01:38
How Williams’ return timeline will impact OKC
nbc_nba_bucksconvo_260119.jpg
04:47
What would Morant mean for Bucks, Giannis?
nbc_nba_startersprediction_260119.jpg
02:18
NBA Showtime predicts All-Star Game starters
Screenshot_2026-01-19_145301_copy.jpg
02:13
Melo earns No. 1 pick for Rising Stars Draft
nbc_nba_enjoydoncic_260119.jpg
03:56
Can a defensive liability lead team to NBA title?
Screenshot_2026-01-19_134758_copy.jpg
03:43
Kuzma giving back to single mothers in Flint
nbc_nba_enjoyleonard_260119.jpg
10:54
Should Kawhi make NBA All-Star Game in Inglewood?
doc_screenshot.jpg
02:04
Why MLK Day ‘means everything’ to Rivers

Latest Clips

nbc_bte_superbowlmvp_260120.jpg
02:09
Who is best early bet to win Super Bowl MVP?
nbc_pft_dksbmatchups_260120.jpg
03:29
Analyzing four potential Super Bowl LX matchups
nbc_pft_natchampreax_260120.jpg
03:20
Cignetti and IU cap off season with championship
nbc_pft_broncospatriots_260120.jpg
02:30
Can Stidham meet the moment vs. Patriots?
nbc_pft_williamsjohnson_260120.jpg
03:52
Williams praises Johnson after promising season
RamsSeahawksPFT1-20.jpg
03:57
Rams will be ‘super confident’ vs Seahawks
nbc_pft_divtakeyourpick_260120.jpg
05:20
Take your pick: Post-Divisional Round questions
nbc_pft_billsnextcoach_260120.jpg
06:26
Daboll, Brady are candidates to replace McDermott
nbc_pft_billsravenspressure_260120.jpg
02:07
Will Bills or Ravens next HC have more pressure?
nbc_pft_billsjobdesire_260120.jpg
05:18
How desirable is Bills head coach job?
nbc_pft_salehtitans_260120.jpg
07:40
Florio: Tennessee is a ‘good spot’ for Saleh
nbc_pft_beanerole_260120.jpg
13:50
Bills promote Beane despite firing McDermott
nbc_cyc_mensprologue_260120.jpg
10:49
Highlights: Tour Down Under, Men’s Prologue
nbc_pft_hafleydolphins_260120.jpg
13:19
Dolphins hire Hafley as next head coach
nbc_pft_mcdermotttenure_260120.jpg
10:05
Why didn’t things work out for McDermott in BUF?
nbc_pft_mcdermottfired_260120.jpg
07:29
Was firing McDermott the right decision for Bills?
nbc_pft_belichickconvo_260120.jpg
07:26
Could Belichick be a good fit with Bills?
nbc_pft_mcdermottfuture_260120.jpg
03:56
What’s next for McDermott in coaching carousel?
indiana_lessons_learned_mpx.jpg
09:04
Lessons learned from Indiana’s improbable run
indiana_wins_mpx.jpg
11:13
Indiana completes Cinderella story with title
nbc_rtf_big10champ_260120.jpg
04:55
Is Big Ten the dominant conference in CFB?
nbc_rtf_miamifuture_260120.jpg
03:39
Is Miami fully back after run to title game?
nbc_rtf_mendozarise_260120.jpg
03:21
Mendoza has ‘captivated the entire country’
tomac_raw_260119.jpg
09:03
Tomac in ‘midseason form’ early with KTM in 2026
deegan_raw_260119.jpg
06:43
Deegan’s hit on Anstie in San Diego ‘not terrible’
team_drama_raw_260119.jpg
05:10
How should Yamaha respond to Deegan-Anstie crash?
PL_update_260119.jpg
06:18
PL Update: Kostoulas saves Brighton v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_mw22allgoals_260119.jpg
08:28
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 22
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_260119.jpg
01:26
Kostoulas’ overhead kick brings Brighton level
nbc_wnba_seg01_260119.jpg
11:29
Young, Laces BC hand Rose BC second straight loss