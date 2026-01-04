 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Football: Old Dominion at Virginia Tech
Wisconsin gets quarterback in transfer portal, lands Colton Joseph from Old Dominion
Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
SX 2025 Rd 09 Indianapolis 250 Seth Hammaker celebrates win.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 4: Seth Hammaker
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260104.jpg
Reijnders rockets Manchester City ahead of Chelsea
Screenshot_2026-01-04_132514_copy.jpg
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Prologue
nbc_pl_newgoal2_260104.jpg
Thiaw doubles Newcastle’s lead against Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Prologue

January 4, 2026 01:08 PM
Ricky Brabec, Skyler Howes, Preston Campbell, Mason Klein and other competitors recap the Prologue of the 2026 Dakar Rally.

nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260104.jpg
01:33
Reijnders rockets Manchester City ahead of Chelsea
Screenshot_2026-01-04_132514_copy.jpg
19:14
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Prologue
nbc_pl_newgoal2_260104.jpg
01:11
Thiaw doubles Newcastle’s lead against Palace
nbc_pl_evebrehl_250104.jpg
13:18
Extended HLs: Everton v. Brentford Matchweek 20
nbc_pl_liverpoolfullham_260104.jpg
10:37
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Liverpool Matchweek 20
Screenshot_2026-01-04_125538_copy.jpg
01:21
Reed’s worldie brings Fulham level with Liverpool
nbc_pl_liverpoolgoal2_260104.jpg
01:43
Gakpo scores 94th-minute go-ahead goal v. Fulham
nbc_pl_evegoal2_250104.jpg
01:03
Barry heads Everton within two of Brentford
nbc_pl_suntot_260104.jpg
11:17
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Sunderland Matchweek 20
nbc_pl_bregoal4_250104.jpg
01:36
Thiago’s hat-trick gives Brentford 4-1 lead
nbc_pl_newcp_260104.jpg
09:50
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Crystal Palace MWK 20
nbc_pl_evegoal1_250104.jpg
01:11
Beto pulls one for back for Everton v. Brentford
nbc_pl_sungoal1_260104.jpg
01:03
Brobbey blasts Sunderland level with Spurs
nbc_pl_liverpoolgoal1_260104.jpg
01:01
Wirtz brings Liverpool level with Fulham
nbc_pl_newgoal1_260104.jpg
01:42
Guimaraes heads Newcastle in front of Palace
nbc_pl_bregoal3_250104.jpg
02:26
Thiago’s brace has Brentford 3-0 up over Everton
nbc_pl_bregoal2_250104.jpg
01:06
Collins doubles Brentford’s lead against Everton
nbc_pl_amorimpostmatchinterview_260104.jpg
06:28
Amorim: I’m ‘manager’ of Man United, not ‘coach’
nbc_pl_fullhamgoal1_260104.jpg
01:26
Wilson powers Fulham to 1-0 lead over Liverpool
nbc_pl_totgoal1_260104.jpg
01:08
Davies lifts Spurs 1-0 in front of Sunderland
nbc_pl_bregoal1_250104.jpg
01:24
Thiago tucks away Brentford’s opener v. Everton
nbc_pl_leemu_260104.jpg
10:23
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Man United Matchweek 20
nbc_pl_mugoal1_260104.jpg
01:06
Cunha brings Manchester United level with Leeds
nbc_pl_leegoal1_260104.jpg
01:39
Aaronson strikes Leeds 1-0 in front of Man United
Burno.jpg
10:03
Top 10 Premier League goals: December 2025
brown.jpg
01:52
Highlights: Brown drops 50 in Celtics’ blowout win
AD_mpx.jpg
01:57
HLs: Mavs snap skid behind AD’s double-double
nbc_nba_deniclingan_260103.jpg
01:53
HLs: Blazers down Spurs behind Clingan, Avdija
nbc_wcbb_betts_260103.jpg
03:59
Betts proud of UCLA’s passion against USC
nbc_nba_maxeyembiid_260103.jpg
01:53
HLs: Maxey, Embiid take down Knicks in road win