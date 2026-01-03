 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Kentucky at Alabama
Aden Holloway scores 26 to lead No. 14 Alabama over Kentucky 89-74
MLB: Spring Training-Chicago Cubs at Yomiuri Giants
Report: Infielder Kazuma Okamoto and Blue Jays agree to $60 million, 4-year contract
NCAA Womens Basketball: Seton Hall at Connecticut
Sarah Strong, Azzi Fudd lead No. 1 UConn to 31st win in a row with 84-48 victory over Seton Hall

Top Clips

nbc_pl_postgamereaction_260103.jpg
Rice’s heroics guide Arsenal past Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bougoal2_260103.jpg
Kroupi’s belter gives Bournemouth hope v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsgoal3_260103.jpg
Rice lifts Arsenal 3-1 in front of Bournemouth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Kentucky at Alabama
Aden Holloway scores 26 to lead No. 14 Alabama over Kentucky 89-74
MLB: Spring Training-Chicago Cubs at Yomiuri Giants
Report: Infielder Kazuma Okamoto and Blue Jays agree to $60 million, 4-year contract
NCAA Womens Basketball: Seton Hall at Connecticut
Sarah Strong, Azzi Fudd lead No. 1 UConn to 31st win in a row with 84-48 victory over Seton Hall

Top Clips

nbc_pl_postgamereaction_260103.jpg
Rice’s heroics guide Arsenal past Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bougoal2_260103.jpg
Kroupi’s belter gives Bournemouth hope v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsgoal3_260103.jpg
Rice lifts Arsenal 3-1 in front of Bournemouth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How many contenders are there in the Big 12?

January 3, 2026 02:03 PM
Ahmed Fareed, Jordan Cornette and Matt McCall break down the Big 12 into tiers.

Related Videos

nbc_cbb_orevmary_260102.jpg
01:46
Highlights: Oregon handles Maryland
nbc_cbb_osuvrutg_260102.jpg
03:16
Highlights: Ohio State scores road win vs. Rutgers
nbc_cbb_mayintv_260102.jpg
02:45
May has tough grades for another Michigan blowout
hoiberg_intv.jpg
04:28
Hoiberg: Nebraska ‘showed a lot’ vs. MSU
nbc_cbb_msuvnebhl_260102.jpg
05:59
Highlights: Nebraska upsets MSU in a thriller
nbc_cbb_uscvmich_260102.jpg
02:54
Highlights: Johnson leads Michigan over USC
nbc_cbb_nnaji_260102.jpg
04:20
College basketball could use ‘centralized voice’
nbc_cbb_mdrebuild_260102.jpg
02:32
How Williams is navigating year one at Maryland
uconn_xavier_mpx.jpg
06:03
Highlights: UConn puts a pounding on Xavier
nbc_mcbb_connvsxav_hurleyintv_251231.jpg
04:49
Hurley identifies how UConn can elevate in 2026
nbc_mcbb_nnaji_251231.jpg
02:36
‘Confusion is reigning supreme’ with CBB rules
nbc_nba_enjoybb_cbbtalk_251231.jpg
04:47
Will NCAA regulate pro players coming back to CBB?
nbc_enjoy_cbbtransfer_251231.jpg
05:41
Andresen on Baylor signing a former NBA draft pick
texastechbasketballmsg.jpg
04:43
Odjakjian ‘so in on’ Texas Tech guard Anderson
nbc_mcbb_villvshall_251223.jpg
04:54
Highlights: Villanova stuns Seton Hall
nbc_mcbb_willardintv_251223.jpg
03:23
Willard: Returning to Seton Hall ‘emotional’
nbc_cbb_psumingorice_251223.jpg
03:44
PSU’s Mingo, Rice answer quickfire questions
nbc_cbb_michiganhl_251221.jpg
04:11
Highlights: Michigan rolls through La Salle
nbc_cbb_oregonzaga_251221.jpg
07:47
Highlights: Gonzaga fends off Oregon
nbc_cbb_winitall_251221.jpg
04:19
How many teams can win March Madness?
nbc_cbb_othergamehlsv2_251220.jpg
03:00
Kentucky, Michigan State fight off adversity
nbc_cbb_auburnpurdue_251220.jpg
01:15
Highlights: Purdue dominates Auburn
nbc_cbb_postgamegregintr_251220.jpg
04:22
How McDermott, Creighton have turned it on
nbc_cbb_marquettecreightonhls_251220.jpg
05:30
Highlights: Creighton pounds Marquette
nbc_cbb_paintersmithnpost_251220.jpg
05:34
Smith feels Painter’s trust in big games
nbc_cbb_butlerpostgame_251220.jpg
06:06
Highlights: Butler survives Northwestern rally
nbc_cbb_libvday_251220.jpg
04:59
Highlights: Liberty outlasts Dayton
nbc_nba_enjoy_kansasncstate_251217.jpg
04:15
Could Jayhawks shut down Peterson rest of season?
nbc_cbb_valponw_251216.jpg
01:24
Highlights: Northwestern handles Valparaiso
uconn_butler_hls.jpg
05:44
Highlights: UConn blows out Butler

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_postgamereaction_260103.jpg
02:16
Rice’s heroics guide Arsenal past Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bougoal2_260103.jpg
46
Kroupi’s belter gives Bournemouth hope v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsgoal3_260103.jpg
01:27
Rice lifts Arsenal 3-1 in front of Bournemouth
nbc_fnia_henrycutdownversion_260103.jpg
09:31
Henry reflects on sustained greatness in the NFL
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_260103.jpg
01:32
Rice fires Arsenal 2-1 in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260103.jpg
01:47
Gabriel powers Arsenal level with Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bougoal1_260103.jpg
01:18
Evanilson capitalizes on Gabriel’s error
nbc_pl_brightonburnley_260103.jpg
08:39
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Burnley Matchweek 20
nbc_pl_wolwhu_260103.jpg
11:03
Extended HLs: Wolves v. West Ham Matchweek 20
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_260103.jpg
01:21
Ayari blasts Brighton 2-0 ahead of Burnley
nbc_pl_wolgoal3_260103.jpg
01:19
Mane drills Wolves 3-0 ahead of West Ham
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_260103.jpg
01:18
Rutter thumps Brighton 1-0 in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_wolgoal2_260103.jpg
03:06
Hwang’s penalty gives Wolves 2-0 lead v. West Ham
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_260103.jpg
01:25
Arias gives Wolves shock lead over West Ham
nbc_pl_avlnf_260103.jpg
12:30
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Forest Matchweek 20
nbc_pl_avlgoal3_260103.jpg
01:41
McGinn smashes Aston Villa 3-1 ahead of Forest
nbc_pl_nfgoal1_260103.jpg
57
Gibbs-White gives Forest life against Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_260103.jpg
01:44
McGinn doubles Aston Villa’s lead against Forest
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_260103.jpg
01:26
Watkins rockets Aston Villa 1-0 ahead of Forest
nbc_nba_lallukaw_260102.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Luka guides Lakers past Grizzlies
nbc_nba_porvsnop_denihl_260102.jpg
01:54
HLs: Avdija erupts in Blazers’ win over Pelicans
nbc_nba_denvscle_spidahl_260102.jpg
01:55
HLs: Mitchell outduels Murray to down Nuggets
nbc_nba_atlvsnyk_jjhl_260102.jpg
02:00
HLs: Johnson’s triple-double powers ATL’s road win
nbc_nba_sasvsind_harperhl_260102.jpg
01:51
HLs: Harper steps up to lead Spurs past Pacers
nbc_hockey_ndwm_260102.jpg
04:51
HLs: Notre Dame shut out by No. 7 Western Michigan
oly_ssm5000_caseydawson_260102.jpg
08:54
Dawson dominates men’s 5000m at U.S. Trials
oly_ssw3000_gretamyers_260102.jpg
06:03
Myers opens U.S. Olympic Trials with 3000m victory
nbc_rtf_orangebowlv2_260102.jpg
09:00
Oregon’s defense stifles Texas Tech in Orange Bowl
nbc_nba_playerpressuretalk_260102.jpg
09:48
Why Dort feels like the ‘odd man out’ with OKC
derrick_henry_FNIA.jpg
17:54
Ravens RB Henry on career longevity and legacy