Another big game by Jaloni Cambridge lifts No. 19 Ohio State over No. 8 Maryland 89-76
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Tonie Morgan helps Kentucky rally from 13-point deficit to beat Oklahoma 63-57
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Mikaylah Williams scores 20 points as No. 12 LSU hands No. 2 Texas its first loss
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Garrett interviews for Titans head coach job
Close games headline NFL Wild Card Weekend
What riders said after SX Round 1 in Anaheim
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Another big game by Jaloni Cambridge lifts No. 19 Ohio State over No. 8 Maryland 89-76
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Tonie Morgan helps Kentucky rally from 13-point deficit to beat Oklahoma 63-57
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Mikaylah Williams scores 20 points as No. 12 LSU hands No. 2 Texas its first loss
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Garrett interviews for Titans head coach job
Close games headline NFL Wild Card Weekend
What riders said after SX Round 1 in Anaheim
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Buchanan saves Rutgers with last-second block
January 11, 2026 07:43 PM
Darren Buchanan Jr. makes up for his missed free throw by blocking Jake West's layup to secure Rutgers an overtime victory over Northwestern.
Related Videos
02:32
Nebraska, West Virginia post crucial wins
02:15
Highlights: Houston routs Baylor in Waco
02:52
How Hurley, ASU got back on track
02:03
Highlights: Arizona State holds off Kansas State
03:05
Highlights: Wisconsin stuns No. 2 Michigan
03:00
Can Sampson, Houston get over the hump?
04:03
Highlights: Dybantsa thrives in blowout of ASU
02:42
Who will emerge in stacked Big 12?
01:08
Highlights: Creighton takes down Villanova
03:32
Highlights: Iowa State pulls away from Baylor
05:31
Highlights: Dybantsa, BYU rumble past ASU
03:47
Highlights: UConn escapes Providence in OT
01:19
Hurley wowed by UConn’s win over Providence
02:09
Highlights: Mullins comes up CLUTCH for UConn
09:54
What are the best college basketball squads ever?
01:37
Highlights: St. John’s pulls away, beats Butler
04:06
Highlights: Badgers, Boyd bury Bruins
02:33
Ejiofor: ‘I’m doing anything for a victory’
03:06
Gard: Boyd a ‘ferocious competitor’ for Wisconsin
05:11
Highlights: Rutgers survives OT, beats Oregon
04:12
Highlights: UConn separates from Marquette
What win streak shows Hurley about his Huskies
04:42
Highlights: Seton Hall rallies to beat Creighton
05:53
Highlights: Stirtz goes for 27 on UCLA
04:56
Highlights: Stirtz, Iowa beat UCLA
04:57
HLs: George Mason wins slugfest vs. URI
01:28
Dawkins excited because UCF ‘plays for each other’
06:13
Highlights: Arizona wears down Utah
02:48
How Bradley developed his thriving game
02:14
Highlights: UCF upsets Kansas in thriller
Latest Clips
01:05
Garrett interviews for Titans head coach job
01:03
Close games headline NFL Wild Card Weekend
12:04
What riders said after SX Round 1 in Anaheim
04:06
Cambridge: OSU always looking to prove something
08:33
Highlights: Ohio State takes down Maryland
07:51
Krueger just misses aerials podium at Lake Placid
Lawrence discusses ‘disappointing’ loss to Bills
54
Allen breaks down late-game sequence vs. Jaguars
06:06
Kuhn finishes third in aerials at Lake Placid
09:12
Malinin, Naumov, Torgashev on Olympic team
06:09
Liu, Levito, Glenn on Olympic figure skating team
01:16
Who is the best bet for women’s Wooden Award?
06:25
U.S. Olympic figure skating ice dance team
04:07
Kam/O’Shea, Chan/Howe named to U.S. Olympic team
57
LaFleur: ‘A lot of bad things happened’ vs. Bears
40
Williams: Fans were a huge part of winning game
02:03
Report: Cubs sign Bregman to five-year contract
01:57
HLs: Hornets bury Jazz with barrage of 3-pointers
14:17
Tomac ‘still got it’ after SX Anaheim 1 win
06:35
Malinin runs away with title at U.S. Championships
07:47
Anstie shows self belief with 250 win in Anaheim 1
01:18
Prado’s ‘hard work’ results in podium finish in A1
54
Roczen navigates ‘tricky’ Anaheim track to get 2nd
07:21
Naumov finishes strong with nationals free skate
56
Tomac: KTM bike was the best when it mattered
20:48
Highlights: Supercross Round 1, Anaheim
38
DiFrancesco: ‘I laid it all out there’ in A1
50
Hymas ‘speechless’ with 2nd-place finish in A1
01:19
Anstie ‘blown away’ by Supercross Anaheim 1 win
05:46
Chock/Bates masterfully in sync in exquisite free
