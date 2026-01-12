 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Buchanan saves Rutgers with last-second block

January 11, 2026 07:43 PM
Darren Buchanan Jr. makes up for his missed free throw by blocking Jake West's layup to secure Rutgers an overtime victory over Northwestern.

nbc_cbb_halfhls_260109.jpg
02:32
Nebraska, West Virginia post crucial wins
houston_baylor_mpx.jpg
02:15
Highlights: Houston routs Baylor in Waco
hurley_mpx.jpg
02:52
How Hurley, ASU got back on track
asu_ksu_mpx.jpg
02:03
Highlights: Arizona State holds off Kansas State
nbc_cbb_wiscmich_260110.jpg
03:05
Highlights: Wisconsin stuns No. 2 Michigan
nbc_cbb_sampsonreax_260109.jpg
03:00
Can Sampson, Houston get over the hump?
nbc_cbb_dybansta_260107.jpg
04:03
Highlights: Dybantsa thrives in blowout of ASU
nbc_cbb_big12_260107.jpg
02:42
Who will emerge in stacked Big 12?
nbc_cbb_creivnova_260107.jpg
01:08
Highlights: Creighton takes down Villanova
nbc_cbb_isuvbayhl_260107.jpg
03:32
Highlights: Iowa State pulls away from Baylor
nbc_cbb_byuasuhl_260107.jpg
05:31
Highlights: Dybantsa, BYU rumble past ASU
nbc_cbb_uconnvprov_260107.jpg
03:47
Highlights: UConn escapes Providence in OT
nbc_cbb_hurleyintv_260107.jpg
01:19
Hurley wowed by UConn’s win over Providence
nbc_cbb_mullins_260107.jpg
02:09
Highlights: Mullins comes up CLUTCH for UConn
brookscollegeoregon.jpg
09:54
What are the best college basketball squads ever?
nbc_cbb_stjohnshlv2_260106.jpg
01:37
Highlights: St. John’s pulls away, beats Butler
nbc_cbb_uclawisc_260106.jpg
04:06
Highlights: Badgers, Boyd bury Bruins
nbc_cbb_sjuejioforintv_260106.jpg
02:33
Ejiofor: ‘I’m doing anything for a victory’
nbc_cbb_gardintv_260106.jpg
03:06
Gard: Boyd a ‘ferocious competitor’ for Wisconsin
nbc_cbb_oregonvsrutgers_260105.jpg
05:11
Highlights: Rutgers survives OT, beats Oregon
nbc_cbb_marquconn_260104.jpg
04:12
Highlights: UConn separates from Marquette
nbc_cbb_hurleyintv_260104.jpg
57
What win streak shows Hurley about his Huskies
nbc_cbb_cresh_260104.jpg
04:42
Highlights: Seton Hall rallies to beat Creighton
nbc_cbb_stirtzcomp_260103.jpg
05:53
Highlights: Stirtz goes for 27 on UCLA
nbc_cbb_uclaiowa_260103.jpg
04:56
Highlights: Stirtz, Iowa beat UCLA
nbc_cbb_urigeorgemason_260103.jpg
04:57
HLs: George Mason wins slugfest vs. URI
nbc_cbb_dawkinsucfintr_260103.jpg
01:28
Dawkins excited because UCF ‘plays for each other’
nbc_cbb_arizonautah_260103.jpg
06:13
Highlights: Arizona wears down Utah
nbc_cbb_jadenbradleyintv_260103.jpg
02:48
How Bradley developed his thriving game
nbc_cbb_kansasucf_260103.jpg
02:14
Highlights: UCF upsets Kansas in thriller

Latest Clips

nbc_fnia_garrettintv_260111.jpg
01:05
Garrett interviews for Titans head coach job
nbc_fnia_wildcardreacts_260111.jpg
01:03
Close games headline NFL Wild Card Weekend
nbc_smx_interviewcompv2_260111.jpg
12:04
What riders said after SX Round 1 in Anaheim
nbc_wcbb_cambridgehlintv_26011.jpg
04:06
Cambridge: OSU always looking to prove something
nbc_wcbb_osuumdhl_260111.jpg
08:33
Highlights: Ohio State takes down Maryland
oly_frmar_lakeplacidwc_260111.jpg
07:51
Krueger just misses aerials podium at Lake Placid
nbc_nfl_jaxtlawsound_260111.jpg
57
Lawrence discusses ‘disappointing’ loss to Bills
nbc_nfl_bufallensound_260111.jpg
54
Allen breaks down late-game sequence vs. Jaguars
oly_frwar_lakeplacidwc_260111.jpg
06:06
Kuhn finishes third in aerials at Lake Placid
oly_fsmen_comp_260111.jpg
09:12
Malinin, Naumov, Torgashev on Olympic team
oly_fswom_comp_260111.jpg
06:09
Liu, Levito, Glenn on Olympic figure skating team
nbc_cbb_dktrysta_260111.jpg
01:16
Who is the best bet for women’s Wooden Award?
oly_fsdnc_comp_260111.jpg
06:25
U.S. Olympic figure skating ice dance team
oly_fspar_comp_260111.jpg
04:07
Kam/O’Shea, Chan/Howe named to U.S. Olympic team
nbc_nfl_lafleurpressersound_260111.jpg
57
LaFleur: ‘A lot of bad things happened’ vs. Bears
nbc_nfl_calebpresser_260111.jpg
40
Williams: Fans were a huge part of winning game
nbc_roto_alexbregman_260111.jpg
02:03
Report: Cubs sign Bregman to five-year contract
nbc_nba_chavsjazz_260109.jpg
01:57
HLs: Hornets bury Jazz with barrage of 3-pointers
nbc_smx_450recap_260110(2).jpg
14:17
Tomac ‘still got it’ after SX Anaheim 1 win
oly_fsmen_nationals_malininfree_260110.jpg
06:35
Malinin runs away with title at U.S. Championships
nbc_smx_250recap_260110(2).jpg
07:47
Anstie shows self belief with 250 win in Anaheim 1
nbc_smx_pradointv_260110.jpg
01:18
Prado’s ‘hard work’ results in podium finish in A1
nbc_smx_roczenintv_260110.jpg
54
Roczen navigates ‘tricky’ Anaheim track to get 2nd
oly_fsmen_nationals_naumovfree_260110.jpg
07:21
Naumov finishes strong with nationals free skate
nbc_smx_tomacintv_260110.jpg
56
Tomac: KTM bike was the best when it mattered
nbc_smx_anaheim_260110.jpg
20:48
Highlights: Supercross Round 1, Anaheim
nbc_smx_difrancescointv_260110.jpg
38
DiFrancesco: ‘I laid it all out there’ in A1
nbc_smx_hymasintv_260110.jpg
50
Hymas ‘speechless’ with 2nd-place finish in A1
nbc_smx_anstieintv_260110.jpg
01:19
Anstie ‘blown away’ by Supercross Anaheim 1 win
oly_fsdnc_nationals_chockandbatesfree_260110.jpg
05:46
Chock/Bates masterfully in sync in exquisite free