MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Isaiah Evans
Isaiah Evans scores 21, has key late 3 to help No. 6 Duke beat No. 24 SMU 82-75
Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
NCAA Basketball: Wisconsin at Michigan
Wisconsin beats No. 2 Michigan 91-88 to give Wolverines their 1st loss of the season

Top Clips

hurley_mpx.jpg
How Hurley, ASU got back on track
asu_ksu_mpx.jpg
Highlights: Arizona State holds off Kansas State
oly_frmhp_worldcup_iveswin_260110.jpg
Melville Ives claims World Cup men’s halfpipe win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Houston routs Baylor in Waco

January 10, 2026 05:50 PM
The Cougars never took their foot off the gas in a 22-point win over Baylor that made a major statement in the Big 12.

hurley_mpx.jpg
02:52
How Hurley, ASU got back on track
asu_ksu_mpx.jpg
02:03
Highlights: Arizona State holds off Kansas State
nbc_cbb_sampsonreax_260109.jpg
03:00
Can Sampson, Houston get over the hump?
nbc_cbb_dybansta_260107.jpg
04:03
Highlights: Dybantsa thrives in blowout of ASU
nbc_cbb_big12_260107.jpg
02:42
Who will emerge in stacked Big 12?
nbc_cbb_creivnova_260107.jpg
01:08
Highlights: Creighton takes down Villanova
nbc_cbb_isuvbayhl_260107.jpg
03:32
Highlights: Iowa State pulls away from Baylor
nbc_cbb_byuasuhl_260107.jpg
05:31
Highlights: Dybantsa, BYU rumble past ASU
nbc_cbb_uconnvprov_260107.jpg
03:47
Highlights: UConn escapes Providence in OT
nbc_cbb_hurleyintv_260107.jpg
01:19
Hurley wowed by UConn’s win over Providence
nbc_cbb_mullins_260107.jpg
02:09
Highlights: Mullins comes up CLUTCH for UConn
brookscollegeoregon.jpg
09:54
What are the best college basketball squads ever?
nbc_cbb_stjohnshlv2_260106.jpg
01:37
Highlights: St. John’s pulls away, beats Butler
nbc_cbb_uclawisc_260106.jpg
04:06
Highlights: Badgers, Boyd bury Bruins
nbc_cbb_sjuejioforintv_260106.jpg
02:33
Ejiofor: ‘I’m doing anything for a victory’
nbc_cbb_gardintv_260106.jpg
03:06
Gard: Boyd a ‘ferocious competitor’ for Wisconsin
nbc_cbb_oregonvsrutgers_260105.jpg
05:11
Highlights: Rutgers survives OT, beats Oregon
nbc_cbb_marquconn_260104.jpg
04:12
Highlights: UConn separates from Marquette
nbc_cbb_hurleyintv_260104.jpg
57
What win streak shows Hurley about his Huskies
nbc_cbb_cresh_260104.jpg
04:42
Highlights: Seton Hall rallies to beat Creighton
nbc_cbb_stirtzcomp_260103.jpg
05:53
Highlights: Stirtz goes for 27 on UCLA
nbc_cbb_uclaiowa_260103.jpg
04:56
Highlights: Stirtz, Iowa beat UCLA
nbc_cbb_urigeorgemason_260103.jpg
04:57
HLs: George Mason wins slugfest vs. URI
nbc_cbb_dawkinsucfintr_260103.jpg
01:28
Dawkins excited because UCF ‘plays for each other’
nbc_cbb_arizonautah_260103.jpg
06:13
Highlights: Arizona wears down Utah
nbc_cbb_jadenbradleyintv_260103.jpg
02:48
How Bradley developed his thriving game
nbc_cbb_kansasucf_260103.jpg
02:14
Highlights: UCF upsets Kansas in thriller
nbc_cbb_lasallevsgw_260103.jpg
03:37
Castro’s double-double leads GW past La Salle
nbc_cbb_darrynpetersoncomp_260103.jpg
04:00
Highlights: Peterson scores 26 in return
nbc_cbb_vcuduquesne_260103.jpg
04:58
Highlights: VCU hands Duquesne first A10 loss

Latest Clips

oly_frmhp_worldcup_iveswin_260110.jpg
08:12
Melville Ives claims World Cup men’s halfpipe win
nbc_cfb_wafleintv_260110.jpg
02:21
USC commit Wafle wins AAB MVP, ties sack record
nbc_cfb_navyaabhls_260110.jpg
09:23
Highlights: 2026 Navy All-American Bowl
oly_frwhp_worldcup_fanghuiliwin_260110.jpg
06:19
Li flies to win in Aspen women’s freeski halfpipe
nbc_cfb_easttouchdown2_260110.jpg
01:00
Patterson joins fans in stands after AAB touchdown
nbc_cfb_hobbscommit_260110.jpg
03:10
DB Hobbs commits to Indiana at All-American Bowl
nbc_mannix_jatrade_260110.jpg
06:57
Mannix: Trading for Morant comes with ‘red flags’
nbc_cfb_lokencommit_260110.jpg
03:59
TE Loken stays home, commits to Wisconsin at AAB
nbc_cfb_uscrecruitingclass_2560110.jpg
02:13
CFB’s talent dispersion at ‘an all-time high’
nbc_cfb_torbertcommit_260110.jpg
02:17
Torbert Jr. commits to Indiana at 2026 AAB
nbc_cfb_westtouchdown1_250110.jpg
43
USC commit Dixon-Wyatt gets West on board at AAB
new_indiana_mpx.jpg
02:56
WR Brown commits to Indiana at All-American Bowl
nbc_cfb_easttouchdown1_250110.jpg
42
Cherry, Lennear connect for impressive AAB TD
Aaryn_MPX.jpg
04:14
DB Washington commits to USC at All-American Bowl
nbc_rtf_nosec_260110.jpg
03:56
Why no SEC team has made the title game recently
nbc_rtf_earlynatty_260110.jpg
06:49
First thoughts on national championship game
nbc_rtf_lanning_260110.jpg
05:08
Debating Lanning’s big-game resume as Oregon coach
nbc_rtf_miamifront7_260110.jpg
03:13
National title game hinges on Miami’s front seven
nbc_rtf_indianaturnaround_260110.jpg
02:43
Outlining how remarkable Indiana’s turnaround is
nbc_rtf_olemisslegacy_260110.jpg
02:51
How will Ole Miss’s season be remembered?
nbc_rtf_indianabeatsoregon_260110.jpg
09:19
Indiana trounces Oregon in CFP semifinal
oly_aswdh_lindseyvonn_worldcupaustria_260110.jpg
07:19
Vonn wins women’s downhill with flawless run
nbc_nba_blazersback_260109.jpg
02:00
HL: Trail Blazers rally in 4th to beat Rockets
oly_fswom_nationals_glennfree_260109.jpg
10:58
Glenn wins third straight U.S. championship
oly_fswom_nationals_liufree_260109.jpg
07:49
Liu makes crowd go ‘Gaga’ with free skate
oly_fswom_nationals_levitofree_260109.jpg
05:46
Levito magnificent at nationals for third
nbc_nba_okccomeback_260109.jpg
01:52
HLs: Thunder erase 21-point deficit, beat Memphis
oly_fswom_nationals_tennellfree_260109.jpg
06:04
Tennell has glorious moment with free skate
nbc_nba_zionandtrey_260109.jpg
01:57
HLs: Zion, Murphy carry Pelicans against Wizards
nbc_moto_gtpprvw_260109(2).jpg
07:24
IMSA GTP preview: all eyes on Porsche Penske