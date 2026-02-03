Evaluating top player props for Super Bowl LX

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Betting Super Bowl LX: How to Play Squares
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Jazz reportedly acquire Jaren Jackson Jr.: Roster fallout and fantasy impact
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
What to watch on Day -2 of 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Top Clips
Can the Patriots’ defense stop Walker III?
Simms: Hall of Fame voting process is ‘flawed’
Milton on differences of playing for NE and DAL
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Betting Super Bowl LX: How to Play Squares
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Jazz reportedly acquire Jaren Jackson Jr.: Roster fallout and fantasy impact
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
What to watch on Day -2 of 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Top Clips
Can the Patriots’ defense stop Walker III?
Simms: Hall of Fame voting process is ‘flawed’
Milton on differences of playing for NE and DAL
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Evaluating top player props for Super Bowl LX
February 3, 2026 03:42 PM
Trysta Krick joins Fantasy Football Happy Hour to break down some of the top prop bets for Super Bowl LX, examining where there is value on the board.
Related Videos
02:41
Can the Patriots’ defense stop Walker III?
10:34
Simms: Hall of Fame voting process is ‘flawed’
14:01
Milton on differences of playing for NE and DAL
02:37
Smith-Njigba leads Super Bowl receiving yards odds
07:15
Pitts, Kelce lead intriguing FA tight end group
10:22
Pickens leads list of top free agent WRs
04:13
Rams lock up McVay with multiyear extension
03:42
Will Nagy help or hurt Dart in 2026?
05:53
Surtain II: ‘Future is bright’ for the Broncos
09:36
No black coaches hired in recent cycle
16:44
‘Mad Dog’ would be ‘shocked’ if SEA doesn’t win SB
12:26
Holley: Maye ‘skipped two grades’ in breakout year
05:12
Goodell: NFL will look into Tisch-Epstein ties
07:05
Goodell: ‘Not a given’ NFL will expand to 18 games
11:11
How JSN stays ‘even-keeled’ ahead of first SB
11:28
Matt Simms crashes PFT Live to talk Giants
10:46
Matt Simms revisits Falcons blowing 28-3 lead
10:02
Report: Kraft not voted into Hall of Fame
13:06
Williams unpacks Seahawks’ ‘Dark Side’ defense
16:44
How Schneider constructed Seahawks’ SB LX roster
20:57
Kupp’s veteran leadership crucial to SEA’s SB run
07:04
King examines impact of football across the U.S.
13:18
Drafting the best non-QBs in Super Bowl LX
09:16
CLE hiring Monken as HC an ‘incredible decision’
02:30
Who has ‘best chance’ to lead rushing yards in SB?
05:21
‘Not shocking’ Titans hired Daboll as OC
03:21
Why did Bills hire Brady as head coach?
11:16
Rodgers, Willis headline top FA QBs
06:23
LaFleur hire is ‘good news’ for AZ in fantasy
09:14
Futures of Hall, Walker will be interesting
Latest Clips
05:49
Stewart’s top moments from Houston Supercross
01:53
Bulls taking ‘a chance’ adding Ivey to backcourt
02:11
Jazz ‘mean business’ after acquiring Jackson Jr.
25:53
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 24
01:18
No need for surgery ‘good news’ for Stafford
01:47
What hiring Nagy as OC means for Dart, Giants
01:29
Expect a ‘rebound’ from Maye in Super Bowl LX
01:34
Ty Jerome showing promise in return from injury
01:16
Durant (ankle) not expected to be out ‘long term’
01:37
Potential Harden landing spots ahead of deadline
04:10
Mannix: Harden-Garland trade in ‘advanced’ talks
01:20
Vonn to attempt to compete despite torn ACL
07:15
Report: Kraft not elected to HOF Class of 2026
06:15
Early 2026 NBA League Pass rankings
03:58
Analyzing timing of reported Harden trade buzz
03:05
Maxey unpacks what’s been going right for Sixers
01:57
Highlights: Sixers command win against Clippers
06:13
Who won the Cavs-Kings trade?
02:40
LAC, CLE reportedly working on Harden-Garland swap
01:58
Highlights: Grizzlies end losing skid, defeat MIN
01:04
Jackson Jr: Energy level ‘the difference’ vs. MIN
07:24
Houston win was exactly what Webb needed
10:25
Ninkovich links football and SuperMotocross
07:36
‘Things aren’t moving’ with Giannis trade talks
04:31
George suspension ‘a significant blow’ for Sixers
02:36
Around the NBA: Wemby, Huff take flight in reverse
15:39
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 24
12:12
WNBA, WNBPA hold meeting amid CBA stalemate
13:09
Mabrey shines as Unrivaled makes history in Philly
09:46
UConn ‘destined’ to repeat as national champions
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue