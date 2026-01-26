Highlights: USC snaps Wisconsin's win streak

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Scottie Scheffler starts a new season looking like nothing has changed, wins his PGA Tour opener
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Chad Baker-Mazara hits 5 3s, scores 29; USC beats Wisconsin 73-71
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Franck Kepnang and Hannes Steinbach double up in Washington’s 72-57 win over Oregon
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Scheffler wins 20th PGA Tour title at The AmEx
Florio: Payton going for it was a ‘bad decision’
Payton shares why he went for it in second quarter
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Scottie Scheffler starts a new season looking like nothing has changed, wins his PGA Tour opener
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Chad Baker-Mazara hits 5 3s, scores 29; USC beats Wisconsin 73-71
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Franck Kepnang and Hannes Steinbach double up in Washington’s 72-57 win over Oregon
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Scheffler wins 20th PGA Tour title at The AmEx
Florio: Payton going for it was a ‘bad decision’
Payton shares why he went for it in second quarter
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: USC snaps Wisconsin's win streak
January 25, 2026 08:20 PM
Watch highlights of the USC Trojans road win over the Wisconsin Badgers at the Kohl Center Sunday afternoon with Chad Baker-Mazara leading the way with 29 points.
Related Videos
03:32
Highlights: Washington locks down Oregon
04:58
Highlights: No. 9 Iowa State sweeps Oklahoma State
03:26
Highlights: Momcilovic leads No. 9 ISU to road win
02:00
Nebraska-Michigan is a ‘heavyweight’ showdown
01:37
Purdue’s size could spell trouble for Indiana
01:44
Freshman have been ‘a big story’ in college hoops
01:58
College basketball seeing ‘parity’ among top teams
02:57
Nebraska, Miami (OH) surprising early in men’s CBB
04:31
Highlights: WVU pulls away from ASU
03:39
WVU gets much-needed road Big 12 win
03:50
Highlights: Villanova crushes Georgetown
02:28
Lewis, Villanova ‘came out ready to hoop’
01:07
Bilodeau, UCLA ‘bounce back’ with upset of Purdue
04:56
Highlights: UCLA shocks Purdue in Westwood
02:58
THRILLING FINISH: Purdue, UCLA go down to the wire
03:11
Highlights: Texas Tech takes it to Baylor
02:26
Highlights: Anderson drops eight threes on Baylor
01:36
Highlights: Michigan discards Indiana
44
May shows his team value of concentration
02:26
UConn survives tough test from Georgetown
56
Highlights: Purdue avoids USC’s upset bid
01:11
Highlights: Cincinnati unseats Iowa State
03:10
Highlights: St. John’s overcomes Villanova
03:50
Ejiofor: Pitino ‘real loud’ to get SJU on track
01:13
Highlights: Michigan fends off feisty Oregon
05:41
Cincinnati celebrates upset of No. 2 Iowa State
08:36
Point-shaving charges ‘a black eye’ for CBB
04:03
Highlights: UCF handles Kansas State
07:02
McCasland sees TTU playing ‘best basketball’
05:54
Highlights: Anderson, Toppin lead TTU over Utah
Latest Clips
01:28
Scheffler wins 20th PGA Tour title at The AmEx
16:08
Florio: Payton going for it was a ‘bad decision’
58
Payton shares why he went for it in second quarter
56
Diggs: Vrabel ‘probably best coach I ever had’
01:59
HLs: Cunningham scores 29 as Pistons destroy Kings
03:02
HLs: No. 10 Iowa runs away from No. 12 Ohio State
19:31
What riders said after SX Round 3 in Anaheim
01:46
Deal: I’ve always been taught to be ready
03:23
Jensen: Today was one of our most complete games
01:16
Earle, Howard ready for the 2026 Winter Olympics
28:28
Highlights: IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona
02:36
Maguire praises Cunha’s clutch performance
01:48
Carrick ‘massively proud’ of Man Utd’s performance
02:54
Reactions from Man United’s 3-2 win over Arsenal
01:36
Should Man United make Carrick their next manager?
11:25
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Man United Matchweek 23
01:20
Martínez’s own goal gifts Arsenal 1-0 lead
01:46
Dorgu thunderbolts Man United ahead of Arsenal
01:11
Mbeumo brings Man United level after Arsenal error
01:52
Cunha’s belter puts Man United 3-2 in front
01:25
Merino brings Arsenal level with Manchester United
59
Shiffrin clinches 9th Crystal Globe title
02:37
U.S. men earn WC team sprint title in record time
02:37
Fernandez’s penalty puts Chelsea 3-0 up v. Palace
56
Wharton sent off for second yellow against Chelsea
01:12
Richards gives Palace late hope against Chelsea
12:59
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Chelsea MWK 23
01:16
Buendía’s belter gives Villa lead over Newcastle
01:24
Watkins heads Villa 2-0 in front of Newcastle
11:47
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Aston Villa MWK 23
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue