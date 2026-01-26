Inside Northwestern's 'Wildside' student section

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Jannik Sinner extends winning streak to 18 at Australian Open, advances to quarterfinals
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jessica Pegula knocks 2025 champion Madison Keys out of Australian Open, faces Amanda Anisimova in quarters
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Scottie Scheffler starts a new season looking like nothing has changed, wins his PGA Tour opener
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Should Broncos have kicked early FG vs. Patriots
Lean Cavaliers after just beating Magic
Early betting preview of Super Bowl LX
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Jannik Sinner extends winning streak to 18 at Australian Open, advances to quarterfinals
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jessica Pegula knocks 2025 champion Madison Keys out of Australian Open, faces Amanda Anisimova in quarters
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Scottie Scheffler starts a new season looking like nothing has changed, wins his PGA Tour opener
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Should Broncos have kicked early FG vs. Patriots
Lean Cavaliers after just beating Magic
Early betting preview of Super Bowl LX
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Inside Northwestern's 'Wildside' student section
January 26, 2026 10:33 AM
Take a look at Northwestern's "Wildside" student section, which supports the Wildcats during every home game at Welsh Ryan Arena.
Related Videos
02:52
Highlights: USC snaps Wisconsin’s win streak
03:32
Highlights: Washington locks down Oregon
03:26
Highlights: Momcilovic leads No. 9 ISU to road win
04:58
Highlights: No. 9 Iowa State sweeps Oklahoma State
02:00
Nebraska-Michigan is a ‘heavyweight’ showdown
01:37
Purdue’s size could spell trouble for Indiana
01:44
Freshman have been ‘a big story’ in college hoops
01:58
College basketball seeing ‘parity’ among top teams
02:57
Nebraska, Miami (OH) surprising early in men’s CBB
04:31
Highlights: WVU pulls away from ASU
03:39
WVU gets much-needed road Big 12 win
02:28
Lewis, Villanova ‘came out ready to hoop’
03:50
Highlights: Villanova crushes Georgetown
01:07
Bilodeau, UCLA ‘bounce back’ with upset of Purdue
04:56
Highlights: UCLA shocks Purdue in Westwood
02:58
THRILLING FINISH: Purdue, UCLA go down to the wire
03:11
Highlights: Texas Tech takes it to Baylor
02:26
Highlights: Anderson drops eight threes on Baylor
01:36
Highlights: Michigan discards Indiana
44
May shows his team value of concentration
02:26
UConn survives tough test from Georgetown
56
Highlights: Purdue avoids USC’s upset bid
01:11
Highlights: Cincinnati unseats Iowa State
03:10
Highlights: St. John’s overcomes Villanova
03:50
Ejiofor: Pitino ‘real loud’ to get SJU on track
01:13
Highlights: Michigan fends off feisty Oregon
05:41
Cincinnati celebrates upset of No. 2 Iowa State
08:36
Point-shaving charges ‘a black eye’ for CBB
04:03
Highlights: UCF handles Kansas State
03:03
Highlights: Anderson drops double-double
Latest Clips
05:20
Should Broncos have kicked early FG vs. Patriots
01:40
Lean Cavaliers after just beating Magic
02:00
Early betting preview of Super Bowl LX
06:58
Kupp ‘stepped up’ for Seahawks in win over Rams
09:40
Florio: Steelers hiring McCarthy ‘hard to sell’
07:50
Should NFL have neutral-site conference titles?
26
Does McVay think Stafford will return next season?
58
Macdonald: Darnold ‘shut a lot of people up’
10:29
Florio: Taunting ‘not consistently applied’ in NFL
58
McVay: Rams made ‘critical errors’ vs. Seahawks
01:28
Scheffler wins 20th PGA Tour title at The AmEx
16:08
Florio: Payton going for it was a ‘bad decision’
56
Diggs: Vrabel ‘probably best coach I ever had’
58
Payton shares why he went for it in second quarter
01:59
HLs: Cunningham scores 29 as Pistons destroy Kings
03:02
HLs: No. 10 Iowa runs away from No. 12 Ohio State
19:31
What riders said after SX Round 3 in Anaheim
01:46
Deal: I’ve always been taught to be ready
03:23
Jensen: Today was one of our most complete games
01:16
Earle, Howard ready for the 2026 Winter Olympics
28:28
Highlights: IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona
02:36
Maguire praises Cunha’s clutch performance
01:48
Carrick ‘massively proud’ of Man Utd’s performance
02:54
Reactions from Man United’s 3-2 win over Arsenal
01:36
Should Man United make Carrick their next manager?
11:25
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Man United Matchweek 23
01:20
Martínez’s own goal gifts Arsenal 1-0 lead
01:46
Dorgu thunderbolts Man United ahead of Arsenal
01:11
Mbeumo brings Man United level after Arsenal error
01:52
Cunha’s belter puts Man United 3-2 in front
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue