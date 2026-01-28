 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New England Patriots v Denver Broncos
Who is performing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show?
Thatcher Demko
Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko set to undergo season-ending hip surgery
Brooks Koepka
Brooks Koepka is excited to be back on the PGA Tour. It comes with nervousness over how he’s received

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_michmayintv_260127.jpg
May: We learned a lot from win vs. Nebraska
nbc_nba_vincescookies_260127.jpg
NBA Showtime surprises Carter for 49th birthday
nbc_nba_analysisteam_260127.jpg
Melo, T-Mac, Carter break down Rising Stars squads

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New England Patriots v Denver Broncos
Who is performing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show?
Thatcher Demko
Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko set to undergo season-ending hip surgery
Brooks Koepka
Brooks Koepka is excited to be back on the PGA Tour. It comes with nervousness over how he’s received

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_michmayintv_260127.jpg
May: We learned a lot from win vs. Nebraska
nbc_nba_vincescookies_260127.jpg
NBA Showtime surprises Carter for 49th birthday
nbc_nba_analysisteam_260127.jpg
Melo, T-Mac, Carter break down Rising Stars squads

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: No. 3 Michigan rallies to beat No. 5 Nebraska

January 27, 2026 09:17 PM
The Michigan Wolverines grind out a second half comeback to hand the Nebraska Cornhuskers their first loss of the season.

Related Videos

nbc_cbb_michmayintv_260127.jpg
01:15
May: We learned a lot from win vs. Nebraska
nbc_cbb_nwwildsideftr_260126.jpg
02:54
Inside Northwestern’s ‘Wildside’ student section
nbc_mcbb_uscvswis_260125.jpg
02:52
Highlights: USC snaps Wisconsin’s win streak
nbc_cbb_org_wash_260125.jpg
03:32
Highlights: Washington locks down Oregon
nbc_cbb_isuosu_260124.jpg
04:58
Highlights: No. 9 Iowa State sweeps Oklahoma State
momcilovic_comp_raw_260124.jpg
03:26
Highlights: Momcilovic leads No. 9 ISU to road win
nbc_cbb_nebvmichprev_260122.jpg
02:00
Nebraska-Michigan is a ‘heavyweight’ showdown
nbc_cbb_indvpurprevhnf_260122.jpg
01:37
Purdue’s size could spell trouble for Indiana
nbc_cbb_freshmanclasshnf_260122.jpg
01:44
Freshman have been ‘a big story’ in college hoops
nbc_cbb_cbboverview_260122.jpg
01:58
College basketball seeing ‘parity’ among top teams
nbc_cbb_biggestsurpriseshnf_260122.jpg
02:57
Nebraska, Miami (OH) surprising early in men’s CBB
nbc_cbb_wvuvasuhl2way_260121.jpg
04:31
Highlights: WVU pulls away from ASU
nbc_cbb_wvuasureaxnintv_260121.jpg
03:39
WVU gets much-needed road Big 12 win
nbc_cbb_lewisintv_260121.jpg
02:28
Lewis, Villanova ‘came out ready to hoop’
nbc_cbb_gtwonvnova_260121.jpg
03:50
Highlights: Villanova crushes Georgetown
nbc_cbb_bilodeauint_260120.jpg
01:07
Bilodeau, UCLA ‘bounce back’ with upset of Purdue
nbc_cbb_purdueuclahl_260121.jpg
04:56
Highlights: UCLA shocks Purdue in Westwood
nbc_cbb_uclapurfinal2_260120.jpg
02:58
THRILLING FINISH: Purdue, UCLA go down to the wire
nbc_cbb_andersoncomp_260120.jpg
02:26
Highlights: Anderson drops eight threes on Baylor
nbc_cbb_baylorttech_260120.jpg
03:11
Highlights: Texas Tech takes it to Baylor
michigan_hl_mpx.jpg
01:36
Highlights: Michigan discards Indiana
nbc_cbb_mayint_260120.jpg
44
May shows his team value of concentration
nbc_cbb_uconnbutlerhls_260117.jpg
02:26
UConn survives tough test from Georgetown
nbc_cbb_purdue_usc_260117.jpg
56
Highlights: Purdue avoids USC’s upset bid
nbc_cbb_iowa_cin_260117.jpg
01:11
Highlights: Cincinnati unseats Iowa State
nbc_cbb_stjohn_vil_hl_260117.jpg
03:10
Highlights: St. John’s overcomes Villanova
nbc_cbb_st_john_reax_intrv_260117.jpg
03:50
Ejiofor: Pitino ‘real loud’ to get SJU on track
nbc_cbb_mich_org_260117.jpg
01:13
Highlights: Michigan fends off feisty Oregon
isu_court_storm_mpx.jpg
05:41
Cincinnati celebrates upset of No. 2 Iowa State
nbc_cbb_pointshaving_260117.jpg
08:36
Point-shaving charges ‘a black eye’ for CBB

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_vincescookies_260127.jpg
47
NBA Showtime surprises Carter for 49th birthday
nbc_nba_analysisteam_260127.jpg
02:59
Melo, T-Mac, Carter break down Rising Stars squads
nbc_nba_risingstars1_260127.jpg
03:04
Rising Stars Draft Round 1: Melo takes Flagg No. 1
nbc_nba_risingstars4_260127.jpg
04:10
Rising Stars Draft Rounds 6-7: Coward, Tyson
nbc_nba_risingstars2_260127.jpg
05:28
Rising Stars Draft Rounds 2-3: Carter takes Queen
nbc_nba_risingstars3_260127.jpg
04:52
Rising Stars Draft Rounds 4-5: Buzelis, Sarr
nbc_pftpm_belichickhof_260127.jpg
13:08
Belichick to HOF should’ve been a ‘no brainer’
nbc_nba_warriorstrade_260127.jpg
05:51
Warriors remaining aggressive to upgrade roster
nbc_csu_drakemaye_260127.jpg
04:03
NE got ‘a different version’ of Maye in playoffs
nbc_oly_asmgs_austria_260127.jpg
10:06
Meillard makes light work of Schladming GS
nbc_csu_dksegmentsb_260127.jpg
03:43
Why Super Bowl LX’s current spread is ‘a lot’
nbc_csu_coaching_260127.jpg
09:12
Can Brady take Bills ‘to the next level’ as HC?
nbc_dls_mikemcdaniel_260127.jpg
07:20
Why McDaniel weighed options before joining LAC
nbc_roto_joebrady_260127.jpg
01:37
Bills promoting Brady feels like ‘desperation’
nbc_roto_travishunter_260127.jpg
01:37
Be ‘cautious’ with Jags’ Hunter in 2026 fantasy
nbc_roto_stafford_260127.jpg
01:25
Will Stafford be back for 2026 season?
nbc_roto_aarongordon_260127.jpg
01:40
Is Gordon’s recurring hamstring issue a concern?
nbc_roto_brandonmiller_v2_260127.jpg
01:23
Miller ‘a big reason’ for Hornets recent success
nbc_roto_donovanmitchell_260127.jpg
01:31
Mitchell a ‘locked in’ top 10 player in fantasy
nbc_enjoy_bullstradedeadline_260127.jpg
09:53
Should Bulls buy or sell at the trade deadline?
nbc_enjoy_drosenumberretired_260127.jpg
04:53
Rose ‘gave the city life’ playing for Chicago
nbc_smx_anaheim2v2_260127.jpg
05:48
James Stewart’s top SMX moments of Anaheim Round 3
nbc_enjoy_buckstradedeadline_260127.jpg
09:40
What trade deadline means for Bucks, Giannis
nbc_enjoy_dkpicksix_260127.jpg
04:48
Expect NOP’s Williamson to show out against OKC
nbc_enjoy_mvptalk_260127.jpg
09:21
Is Doncic an underrated MVP candidate?
nbc_enjoy_dropthemic_260127.jpg
07:03
Hawks’ Daniels is a ‘liability’ on offense
nbc_pftpm_billshirejbradyv2_260127.jpg
06:15
Can Brady get Bills over the playoff hump?
giannis.jpg
15:49
Miller weighs in on Giannis’ future with Bucks
nbc_dps_schwartzsteinint_260127.jpg
10:29
How analytics factored into Broncos’ 4th-down call
nbc_pft_blockedfieldgoal_260127.jpg
09:12
Analyzing Patriots’ blocked field goal vs. Broncos