 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kansas State v TCU
No. 13 TCU women beat Arizona State 77-46, stretch home winning streak to 36
jaloni cambridge
Another big game by Jaloni Cambridge lifts No. 19 Ohio State over No. 8 Maryland 89-76
Kentucky vs. Oklahoma wbb
Tonie Morgan helps Kentucky rally from 13-point deficit to beat Oklahoma 63-57

Top Clips

nbc_nba_raptorswin_260111.jpg
HLs: Barnes’ 31 help Raptors earn OT win vs. PHI
nbc_nba_timbsback_260111.jpg
Highlights: Timberwolves rally past Spurs
nbc_snf_nemayerun_260111.jpg
Maye shreds defense with 37-yard scramble

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kansas State v TCU
No. 13 TCU women beat Arizona State 77-46, stretch home winning streak to 36
jaloni cambridge
Another big game by Jaloni Cambridge lifts No. 19 Ohio State over No. 8 Maryland 89-76
Kentucky vs. Oklahoma wbb
Tonie Morgan helps Kentucky rally from 13-point deficit to beat Oklahoma 63-57

Top Clips

nbc_nba_raptorswin_260111.jpg
HLs: Barnes’ 31 help Raptors earn OT win vs. PHI
nbc_nba_timbsback_260111.jpg
Highlights: Timberwolves rally past Spurs
nbc_snf_nemayerun_260111.jpg
Maye shreds defense with 37-yard scramble

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How many elite teams in the Big Ten this season?

January 11, 2026 08:38 PM
Ahmed Fareed, Jordan Cornette and Matt McCall ponder the number of teams that can claim elite status in Big Ten men's basketball this season.

Related Videos

northwestern_rutgers.jpg
03:24
Highlights: Rutgers beats Northwestern in OT
nbc_cbb_steinbechcom_260111.jpg
03:23
Highlights: Steinbach showcases skill vs. OSU
nbc_cbb_wasreax_260111.jpg
03:42
Energy is shifting for Sprinkle, Washington
osu_wash.jpg
03:45
Highlights: Washington defeats Ohio State
nbc_cbb_lastsecondblocknwrut_260111.jpg
01:53
Buchanan saves Rutgers with last-second block
nbc_cbb_halfhls_260109.jpg
02:32
Nebraska, West Virginia post crucial wins
houston_baylor_mpx.jpg
02:15
Highlights: Houston routs Baylor in Waco
hurley_mpx.jpg
02:52
How Hurley, ASU got back on track
asu_ksu_mpx.jpg
02:03
Highlights: Arizona State holds off Kansas State
nbc_cbb_wiscmich_260110.jpg
03:05
Highlights: Wisconsin stuns No. 2 Michigan
nbc_cbb_sampsonreax_260109.jpg
03:00
Can Sampson, Houston get over the hump?
nbc_cbb_dybansta_260107.jpg
04:03
Highlights: Dybantsa thrives in blowout of ASU
nbc_cbb_big12_260107.jpg
02:42
Who will emerge in stacked Big 12?
nbc_cbb_creivnova_260107.jpg
01:08
Highlights: Creighton takes down Villanova
nbc_cbb_isuvbayhl_260107.jpg
03:32
Highlights: Iowa State pulls away from Baylor
nbc_cbb_byuasuhl_260107.jpg
05:31
Highlights: Dybantsa, BYU rumble past ASU
nbc_cbb_uconnvprov_260107.jpg
03:47
Highlights: UConn escapes Providence in OT
nbc_cbb_hurleyintv_260107.jpg
01:19
Hurley wowed by UConn’s win over Providence
nbc_cbb_mullins_260107.jpg
02:09
Highlights: Mullins comes up CLUTCH for UConn
brookscollegeoregon.jpg
09:54
What are the best college basketball squads ever?
nbc_cbb_stjohnshlv2_260106.jpg
01:37
Highlights: St. John’s pulls away, beats Butler
nbc_cbb_uclawisc_260106.jpg
04:06
Highlights: Badgers, Boyd bury Bruins
nbc_cbb_sjuejioforintv_260106.jpg
02:33
Ejiofor: ‘I’m doing anything for a victory’
nbc_cbb_gardintv_260106.jpg
03:06
Gard: Boyd a ‘ferocious competitor’ for Wisconsin
nbc_cbb_oregonvsrutgers_260105.jpg
05:11
Highlights: Rutgers survives OT, beats Oregon
nbc_cbb_marquconn_260104.jpg
04:12
Highlights: UConn separates from Marquette
nbc_cbb_hurleyintv_260104.jpg
57
What win streak shows Hurley about his Huskies
nbc_cbb_cresh_260104.jpg
04:42
Highlights: Seton Hall rallies to beat Creighton
nbc_cbb_stirtzcomp_260103.jpg
05:53
Highlights: Stirtz goes for 27 on UCLA
nbc_cbb_uclaiowa_260103.jpg
04:56
Highlights: Stirtz, Iowa beat UCLA

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_timbsback_260111.jpg
01:54
Highlights: Timberwolves rally past Spurs
nbc_snf_nemayerun_260111.jpg
01:10
Maye shreds defense with 37-yard scramble
nbc_snf_lachenleyint_260111.jpg
01:03
Henley intercepts Maye’s tipped pass
nbc_fnia_macdonaldft_260111.jpg
02:37
MacDonald: ‘Process’ got Seahawks where they are
nbc_fnia_49ersconvo_260111.jpg
01:21
Purdy’s ‘mental toughness’ on display for 49ers
nbc_fnia_garrettintv_260111.jpg
01:05
Garrett interviews for Titans head coach job
nbc_fnia_floriovacancies_260111.jpg
01:05
Latest on Harbaugh, LaFleur in coaching carousel
nbc_fnia_wildcardreacts_260111.jpg
01:03
Close games headline NFL Wild Card Weekend
nbc_smx_interviewcompv2_260111.jpg
12:04
What riders said after SX Round 1 in Anaheim
nbc_wcbb_cambridgehlintv_26011.jpg
04:06
Cambridge: OSU always looking to prove something
nbc_wcbb_osuumdhl_260111.jpg
08:33
Highlights: Ohio State takes down Maryland
oly_frmar_lakeplacidwc_260111.jpg
07:51
Krueger just misses aerials podium at Lake Placid
nbc_nfl_jaxtlawsound_260111.jpg
57
Lawrence discusses ‘disappointing’ loss to Bills
nbc_nfl_bufallensound_260111.jpg
54
Allen breaks down late-game sequence vs. Jaguars
oly_frwar_lakeplacidwc_260111.jpg
06:06
Kuhn finishes third in aerials at Lake Placid
oly_fsmen_comp_260111.jpg
09:12
Malinin, Naumov, Torgashev on Olympic team
oly_fswom_comp_260111.jpg
06:09
Liu, Levito, Glenn on Olympic figure skating team
nbc_cbb_dktrysta_260111.jpg
01:16
Who is the best bet for women’s Wooden Award?
oly_fsdnc_comp_260111.jpg
06:25
U.S. Olympic figure skating ice dance team
oly_fspar_comp_260111.jpg
04:07
Kam/O’Shea, Chan/Howe named to U.S. Olympic team
nbc_nfl_lafleurpressersound_260111.jpg
57
LaFleur: ‘A lot of bad things happened’ vs. Bears
nbc_nfl_calebpresser_260111.jpg
40
Williams: Fans were a huge part of winning game
nbc_roto_alexbregman_260111.jpg
02:03
Report: Cubs sign Bregman to five-year contract
nbc_nba_chavsjazz_260109.jpg
01:57
HLs: Hornets bury Jazz with barrage of 3-pointers
nbc_smx_450recap_260110(2).jpg
14:17
Tomac ‘still got it’ after SX Anaheim 1 win
oly_fsmen_nationals_malininfree_260110.jpg
06:35
Malinin runs away with title at U.S. Championships
nbc_smx_250recap_260110(2).jpg
07:47
Anstie shows self belief with 250 win in Anaheim 1
nbc_smx_pradointv_260110.jpg
01:18
Prado’s ‘hard work’ results in podium finish in A1
nbc_smx_roczenintv_260110.jpg
54
Roczen navigates ‘tricky’ Anaheim track to get 2nd
oly_fsmen_nationals_naumovfree_260110.jpg
07:21
Naumov finishes strong with nationals free skate