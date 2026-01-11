Nebraska, West Virginia post crucial wins

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 450 Eli Tomac track.jpg
Eli Tomac takes early command of the 2026 Supercross season with a victory in Anaheim 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Keyshawn Hall
Hall’s second straight 30-point game leads Auburn to 95-73 blowout against No. 15 Arkansas
SX 2024 Rd 15 Philadelphia Max Anstie with Haley Shanley.JPG
Max Anstie wins 2026 SuperMotocross Anaheim 1 250
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_smx_450recap_260110.jpg
Tomac ‘still got it’ after SX Anaheim 1 win
oly_fsmen_nationals_malininfree_260110.jpg
Malinin runs away with title at U.S. Championships
nbc_smx_250recap_260110.jpg
Anstie shows self belief with 250 win in Anaheim 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 450 Eli Tomac track.jpg
Eli Tomac takes early command of the 2026 Supercross season with a victory in Anaheim 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Keyshawn Hall
Hall’s second straight 30-point game leads Auburn to 95-73 blowout against No. 15 Arkansas
SX 2024 Rd 15 Philadelphia Max Anstie with Haley Shanley.JPG
Max Anstie wins 2026 SuperMotocross Anaheim 1 250
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_smx_450recap_260110.jpg
Tomac ‘still got it’ after SX Anaheim 1 win
oly_fsmen_nationals_malininfree_260110.jpg
Malinin runs away with title at U.S. Championships
nbc_smx_250recap_260110.jpg
Anstie shows self belief with 250 win in Anaheim 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Nebraska, West Virginia post crucial wins

January 11, 2026 12:00 AM
Nebraska maintained its undefeated season at Indiana while West Virginia upset Darryn Peterson and Kansas.

Related Videos

houston_baylor_mpx.jpg
02:15
Highlights: Houston routs Baylor in Waco
hurley_mpx.jpg
02:52
How Hurley, ASU got back on track
asu_ksu_mpx.jpg
02:03
Highlights: Arizona State holds off Kansas State
nbc_cbb_wiscmich_260110.jpg
03:05
Highlights: Wisconsin stuns No. 2 Michigan
nbc_cbb_sampsonreax_260109.jpg
03:00
Can Sampson, Houston get over the hump?
nbc_cbb_dybansta_260107.jpg
04:03
Highlights: Dybantsa thrives in blowout of ASU
nbc_cbb_big12_260107.jpg
02:42
Who will emerge in stacked Big 12?
nbc_cbb_creivnova_260107.jpg
01:08
Highlights: Creighton takes down Villanova
nbc_cbb_isuvbayhl_260107.jpg
03:32
Highlights: Iowa State pulls away from Baylor
nbc_cbb_byuasuhl_260107.jpg
05:31
Highlights: Dybantsa, BYU rumble past ASU
nbc_cbb_uconnvprov_260107.jpg
03:47
Highlights: UConn escapes Providence in OT
nbc_cbb_hurleyintv_260107.jpg
01:19
Hurley wowed by UConn’s win over Providence
nbc_cbb_mullins_260107.jpg
02:09
Highlights: Mullins comes up CLUTCH for UConn
brookscollegeoregon.jpg
09:54
What are the best college basketball squads ever?
nbc_cbb_stjohnshlv2_260106.jpg
01:37
Highlights: St. John’s pulls away, beats Butler
nbc_cbb_uclawisc_260106.jpg
04:06
Highlights: Badgers, Boyd bury Bruins
nbc_cbb_sjuejioforintv_260106.jpg
02:33
Ejiofor: ‘I’m doing anything for a victory’
nbc_cbb_gardintv_260106.jpg
03:06
Gard: Boyd a ‘ferocious competitor’ for Wisconsin
nbc_cbb_oregonvsrutgers_260105.jpg
05:11
Highlights: Rutgers survives OT, beats Oregon
nbc_cbb_marquconn_260104.jpg
04:12
Highlights: UConn separates from Marquette
nbc_cbb_hurleyintv_260104.jpg
57
What win streak shows Hurley about his Huskies
nbc_cbb_cresh_260104.jpg
04:42
Highlights: Seton Hall rallies to beat Creighton
nbc_cbb_stirtzcomp_260103.jpg
05:53
Highlights: Stirtz goes for 27 on UCLA
nbc_cbb_uclaiowa_260103.jpg
04:56
Highlights: Stirtz, Iowa beat UCLA
nbc_cbb_urigeorgemason_260103.jpg
04:57
HLs: George Mason wins slugfest vs. URI
nbc_cbb_dawkinsucfintr_260103.jpg
01:28
Dawkins excited because UCF ‘plays for each other’
nbc_cbb_arizonautah_260103.jpg
06:13
Highlights: Arizona wears down Utah
nbc_cbb_jadenbradleyintv_260103.jpg
02:48
How Bradley developed his thriving game
nbc_cbb_kansasucf_260103.jpg
02:14
Highlights: UCF upsets Kansas in thriller
nbc_cbb_lasallevsgw_260103.jpg
03:37
Castro’s double-double leads GW past La Salle

Latest Clips

nbc_smx_450recap_260110.jpg
14:17
Tomac ‘still got it’ after SX Anaheim 1 win
oly_fsmen_nationals_malininfree_260110.jpg
06:35
Malinin runs away with title at U.S. Championships
nbc_smx_250recap_260110.jpg
07:47
Anstie shows self belief with 250 win in Anaheim 1
nbc_smx_pradointv_260110.jpg
01:18
Prado’s ‘hard work’ results in podium finish in A1
nbc_smx_roczenintv_260110.jpg
54
Roczen navigates ‘tricky’ Anaheim track to get 2nd
oly_fsmen_nationals_naumovfree_260110.jpg
07:21
Naumov finishes strong with nationals free skate
nbc_smx_tomacintv_260110.jpg
56
Tomac: KTM bike was the best when it mattered
nbc_smx_anaheim_260110.jpg
20:48
Highlights: Supercross Round 1, Anaheim
nbc_smx_difrancescointv_260110.jpg
38
DiFrancesco: ‘I laid it all out there’ in A1
nbc_smx_hymasintv_260110.jpg
50
Hymas ‘speechless’ with 2nd-place finish in A1
nbc_smx_anstieintv_260110.jpg
01:19
Anstie ‘blown away’ by Supercross Anaheim 1 win
oly_fsdnc_nationals_chockandbatesfree_260110.jpg
05:46
Chock/Bates masterfully in sync in exquisite free
nbc_smx_zilischintv_260110.jpg
45
Zilisch excited for Rolex 24 at Daytona
oly_frmhp_worldcup_iveswin_260110.jpg
08:12
Melville Ives claims World Cup men’s halfpipe win
nbc_cfb_wafleintv_260110.jpg
02:21
USC commit Wafle wins AAB MVP, ties sack record
nbc_cfb_navyaabhls_260110.jpg
09:23
Highlights: 2026 Navy All-American Bowl
oly_frwhp_worldcup_fanghuiliwin_260110.jpg
06:19
Li flies to win in Aspen women’s freeski halfpipe
nbc_cfb_easttouchdown2_260110.jpg
01:00
Patterson joins fans in stands after AAB touchdown
nbc_cfb_hobbscommit_260110.jpg
03:10
DB Hobbs commits to Indiana at All-American Bowl
nbc_mannix_jatrade_260110.jpg
06:57
Mannix: Trading for Morant comes with ‘red flags’
nbc_cfb_lokencommit_260110.jpg
03:59
TE Loken stays home, commits to Wisconsin at AAB
nbc_cfb_uscrecruitingclass_2560110.jpg
02:13
CFB’s talent dispersion at ‘an all-time high’
nbc_cfb_torbertcommit_260110.jpg
02:17
Torbert Jr. commits to Indiana at 2026 AAB
nbc_cfb_westtouchdown1_250110.jpg
43
USC commit Dixon-Wyatt gets West on board at AAB
new_indiana_mpx.jpg
02:56
WR Brown commits to Indiana at All-American Bowl
nbc_cfb_easttouchdown1_250110.jpg
42
Cherry, Lennear connect for impressive AAB TD
Aaryn_MPX.jpg
04:14
DB Washington commits to USC at All-American Bowl
nbc_rtf_nosec_260110.jpg
03:56
Why no SEC team has made the title game recently
nbc_rtf_earlynatty_260110.jpg
06:49
First thoughts on national championship game
nbc_rtf_lanning_260110.jpg
05:08
Debating Lanning’s big-game resume as Oregon coach