Will Sexton or Tomac have more success Round 1?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 4: Eli Tomac
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Novak Djokovic withdraws from the Australian Open tune-up tournament in Adelaide
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Tyler Mahle finalizes 1-year contract with Giants
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Manganello, Myers qualify for Milan Cortina 2026
Stolz dominates mass start; Cepuran qualifies
Sexton is ‘strongest’ pick to be 2026 SMX Champion
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 4: Eli Tomac
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Novak Djokovic withdraws from the Australian Open tune-up tournament in Adelaide
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Tyler Mahle finalizes 1-year contract with Giants
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Manganello, Myers qualify for Milan Cortina 2026
Stolz dominates mass start; Cepuran qualifies
Sexton is ‘strongest’ pick to be 2026 SMX Champion
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Will Sexton or Tomac have more success Round 1?
January 5, 2026 07:23 PM
Ricky Carmichael and Ryan Villopoto assess which new-bike rider will have a better race in Supercross Round 1 in Anaheim.
Related Videos
13:24
Sexton is ‘strongest’ pick to be 2026 SMX Champion
05:00
Debating changes to Supercross qualifying sessions
06:27
Could Deegan have a perfect 250 class season?
03:43
Prado has a lot to live up to at Red Bull KTM
06:34
Webb’s mental toughness will be hard to beat in SX
05:40
Will Sexton show racing maturity with Kawasaki?
10:06
‘A big blow': Analyzing Lawrence’s recent injury
Latest Clips
06:18
Manganello, Myers qualify for Milan Cortina 2026
05:53
Stolz dominates mass start; Cepuran qualifies
03:48
Stoppelmoor skates to 500m win for 1st Olympic bid
01:43
Cunningham has jersey retired by James Bowie HS
03:10
Can Sixers stay healthy amid resurgence?
15:54
Will Embiid accept being the No. 2 in Philly?
07:50
Celtics’ Brown has ‘leveled up’ with Tatum out
12:20
Peterson situation shows shift in NCAA hierarchy
09:16
Brooks has been a ‘culture changer’ with Suns
02:45
How Carter played a role in Curry’s development
06:35
Evaluating top of East: Pistons, Knicks, Celtics
01:34
Okamoto could be ‘undervalued’ 2026 fantasy asset
01:29
Magic’s Suggs out indefinitely with knee injury
02:06
Astros’ Imai could exceed expectations in 2026
01:22
No timeline for Rockets big Şengün’s ankle injury
01:24
Implications of Pistons’ injuries to Duren, Harris
01:20
Falcons have intriguing offense for next HC
12:42
Curry ‘showing love’ by wearing WNBA star’s shoes
19:34
Unpacking Collier’s injury, Unrivaled predictions
01:29
Browns’ Stefanski will be one of the hottest names
01:23
Cardinals need a ‘savior hire’ after firing Gannon
01:25
Las Vegas Raiders job an ‘opening with potential’
05:48
Lawrence finally is a ‘franchise QB’ for Jaguars
03:51
Bears’ Loveland a rapid fantasy TE riser for 2026
02:55
Stefanski makes ‘a lot of sense’ for Giants, Dart
02:27
Eagles, Jags, Seahawks lead NFL playoff futures
05:00
Dart ‘fantastic’ as rookie despite Giants’ issues
02:29
Stevenson ‘not going away’ in Patriots’ backfield
03:50
Where Rams’ Stafford, Pats’ Maye sit in MVP race
04:44
Gobert again a top-line NBA defender, DPOY option
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue