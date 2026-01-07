 Skip navigation
Kansas erases 16-point deficit, beats TCU 104-100 in overtime

  
Published January 7, 2026 01:12 AM

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Darryn Peterson scored 32 points, including three crucial free throws in regulation to the tie the game, and No. 22 Kansas erased a double-digit deficit to outlast TCU 104-100 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Kansas (11-4, 1-1 Big 12) trailed by 16 points midway through the second half, but cut the TCU lead to three with 34 seconds left in regulation.

The Jayhawks’ next trip down the court was fruitless, leading to a foul and two free throws by TCU’s Liutauras Lelevicius. Kansas’ Flory Bidunga cut the lead back to three on a tip in with just over six seconds remaining.

After a turnover on the ensuing TCU inbounds play, the Jayhawks got the ball to Peterson, who drew a foul beyond the arc and knocked down all three free throws to tie the game at the end of regulation.

Kansas held the lead throughout overtime and ultimately secured the game at the free-throw line, converting 9 of 11. TCU (11-4, 1-1) went 2 for 4 in the same frame. Kansas guard Melvin Council Jr. scored nine of his 18 points during overtime.

Lelevicius led the Horned Frogs with a career-high 23 points. He shot 7 for 9 and hit five 3-pointers, another career high. He entered the game averaging just 8.5 points per game and shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

Lelevicius outscored sophomore David Punch, who recorded his 10th consecutive double-digit performance with 20 points. He also pulled down a team-high nine rebounds.

Tre White and Bidunga also finished in double figures for the Jayhawks, recording 22 and 16, respectively.

Up next

Kansas: Plays at West Virginia on Saturday.

Wisconsin: Hosts Arizona on Saturday.